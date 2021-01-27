C-V2X Technology Market Growth And Market Share By 2027Huawei, Qualcomm, Ficosa

Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication is the passing of information from a vehicle to any entity that may affect the vehicle, and vice versa. According to the Segmentation of types, all the market of C-V2X Technology can be divided as follows: Hardware and Software. Hardware hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 66% in 2019. From the view of region, Asia-Pacific have a larger market share in 2019 which account for about 47%, and will witness a stable growth in following years. The world leading players in the C-V2X Technology market are Huawei, Qualcomm, Ficosa, and so on. These Top 13 companies currently account for more than 91% of the total market share.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global C-V2X Technology Market The global C-V2X Technology market size is projected to reach US$ 5441.5 million by 2026, from US$ 307.6 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 50.6% during 2021-2026.

C-V2X Technology Breakdown Data by Type

Hardware, Software

C-V2X Technology Breakdown Data by Application

Autonomous Driving, Fleet Management, Intelligent Traffic System, Parking Management System Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the C-V2X Technology market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global C-V2X Technology market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

, Huawei, Qualcomm, Ficosa, Quectel Wireless, Rohde & Schwarz, Autotalks, Keysight Technologies, Bosch, Genvict, Quectel Wireless, Rohde & Schwarz, Cohda Wireless, Continental

Table of Contents

