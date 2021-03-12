C Resin Market 2021 growth factors, latest trend and regional analysis of leading players by 2027 | ExxonMobil, Eastman, Kolon Industries

“

The report titled Global C Resin Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global C Resin market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global C Resin market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global C Resin market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global C Resin market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The C Resin report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the C Resin report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global C Resin market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global C Resin market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global C Resin market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global C Resin market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global C Resin market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ExxonMobil, Eastman, Kolon Industries, Cray Valley (Total), Rain Carbon, Arakawa Chemical, Mitsui Chemicals, Zeon Corporation, Tosoh, Idemitsu Kosan, Formosan Union, Resinall, Neville, Shangdong Qilong, Zibo Luhua, Henghe Materials, Guangdong Xinhuayue, Fushun Huaxing, Daqing Huake, Kete Chemical, Jinhai Chengguang, Zhejiang Derong Chemical, Yuangang Chemical, Puyang Ruisen Petroleum Resins, Ecisco New Material, Shandong Landun Resin, Shandong Yuhuang Chemical, Tongxin New Material, Binder Chemical, Zibo Kaixin

Market Segmentation by Product: C9 Hydrocarbon Resin

C5 Hydrocarbon Resin

C5/C9 Copolymer Resin

Hydrogenated Hydrocarbon Resin

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Adhesive & Sealant

Paint

Rubber

Printing Ink

Others



The C Resin Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global C Resin market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global C Resin market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the C Resin market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in C Resin industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global C Resin market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global C Resin market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global C Resin market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 C Resin Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global C Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 C9 Hydrocarbon Resin

1.2.3 C5 Hydrocarbon Resin

1.2.4 C5/C9 Copolymer Resin

1.2.5 Hydrogenated Hydrocarbon Resin

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global C Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Adhesive & Sealant

1.3.3 Paint

1.3.4 Rubber

1.3.5 Printing Ink

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global C Resin Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global C Resin Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global C Resin Production by Region

2.3.1 Global C Resin Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global C Resin Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 C Resin Industry Trends

2.4.2 C Resin Market Drivers

2.4.3 C Resin Market Challenges

2.4.4 C Resin Market Restraints

3 Global C Resin Sales

3.1 Global C Resin Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global C Resin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global C Resin Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top C Resin Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top C Resin Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top C Resin Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top C Resin Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top C Resin Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top C Resin Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global C Resin Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global C Resin Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top C Resin Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top C Resin Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by C Resin Sales in 2020

4.3 Global C Resin Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top C Resin Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top C Resin Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by C Resin Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global C Resin Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global C Resin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global C Resin Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global C Resin Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global C Resin Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global C Resin Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global C Resin Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global C Resin Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global C Resin Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global C Resin Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global C Resin Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global C Resin Price by Type

5.3.1 Global C Resin Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global C Resin Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global C Resin Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global C Resin Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global C Resin Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global C Resin Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global C Resin Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global C Resin Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global C Resin Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global C Resin Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global C Resin Price by Application

6.3.1 Global C Resin Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global C Resin Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America C Resin Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America C Resin Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America C Resin Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America C Resin Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America C Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America C Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America C Resin Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America C Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America C Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America C Resin Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America C Resin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America C Resin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 United States

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe C Resin Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe C Resin Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe C Resin Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe C Resin Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe C Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe C Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe C Resin Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe C Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe C Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe C Resin Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe C Resin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe C Resin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific C Resin Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific C Resin Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific C Resin Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific C Resin Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific C Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific C Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific C Resin Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific C Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific C Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific C Resin Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific C Resin Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific C Resin Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 China Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America C Resin Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America C Resin Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America C Resin Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America C Resin Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America C Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America C Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America C Resin Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America C Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America C Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America C Resin Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America C Resin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America C Resin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa C Resin Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa C Resin Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa C Resin Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa C Resin Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa C Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa C Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa C Resin Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa C Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa C Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa C Resin Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa C Resin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa C Resin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 ExxonMobil

12.1.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information

12.1.2 ExxonMobil Overview

12.1.3 ExxonMobil C Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 ExxonMobil C Resin Products and Services

12.1.5 ExxonMobil C Resin SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 ExxonMobil Recent Developments

12.2 Eastman

12.2.1 Eastman Corporation Information

12.2.2 Eastman Overview

12.2.3 Eastman C Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Eastman C Resin Products and Services

12.2.5 Eastman C Resin SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Eastman Recent Developments

12.3 Kolon Industries

12.3.1 Kolon Industries Corporation Information

12.3.2 Kolon Industries Overview

12.3.3 Kolon Industries C Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Kolon Industries C Resin Products and Services

12.3.5 Kolon Industries C Resin SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Kolon Industries Recent Developments

12.4 Cray Valley (Total)

12.4.1 Cray Valley (Total) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Cray Valley (Total) Overview

12.4.3 Cray Valley (Total) C Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Cray Valley (Total) C Resin Products and Services

12.4.5 Cray Valley (Total) C Resin SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Cray Valley (Total) Recent Developments

12.5 Rain Carbon

12.5.1 Rain Carbon Corporation Information

12.5.2 Rain Carbon Overview

12.5.3 Rain Carbon C Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Rain Carbon C Resin Products and Services

12.5.5 Rain Carbon C Resin SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Rain Carbon Recent Developments

12.6 Arakawa Chemical

12.6.1 Arakawa Chemical Corporation Information

12.6.2 Arakawa Chemical Overview

12.6.3 Arakawa Chemical C Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Arakawa Chemical C Resin Products and Services

12.6.5 Arakawa Chemical C Resin SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Arakawa Chemical Recent Developments

12.7 Mitsui Chemicals

12.7.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information

12.7.2 Mitsui Chemicals Overview

12.7.3 Mitsui Chemicals C Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Mitsui Chemicals C Resin Products and Services

12.7.5 Mitsui Chemicals C Resin SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Developments

12.8 Zeon Corporation

12.8.1 Zeon Corporation Corporation Information

12.8.2 Zeon Corporation Overview

12.8.3 Zeon Corporation C Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Zeon Corporation C Resin Products and Services

12.8.5 Zeon Corporation C Resin SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Zeon Corporation Recent Developments

12.9 Tosoh

12.9.1 Tosoh Corporation Information

12.9.2 Tosoh Overview

12.9.3 Tosoh C Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Tosoh C Resin Products and Services

12.9.5 Tosoh C Resin SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Tosoh Recent Developments

12.10 Idemitsu Kosan

12.10.1 Idemitsu Kosan Corporation Information

12.10.2 Idemitsu Kosan Overview

12.10.3 Idemitsu Kosan C Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Idemitsu Kosan C Resin Products and Services

12.10.5 Idemitsu Kosan C Resin SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Idemitsu Kosan Recent Developments

12.11 Formosan Union

12.11.1 Formosan Union Corporation Information

12.11.2 Formosan Union Overview

12.11.3 Formosan Union C Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Formosan Union C Resin Products and Services

12.11.5 Formosan Union Recent Developments

12.12 Resinall

12.12.1 Resinall Corporation Information

12.12.2 Resinall Overview

12.12.3 Resinall C Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Resinall C Resin Products and Services

12.12.5 Resinall Recent Developments

12.13 Neville

12.13.1 Neville Corporation Information

12.13.2 Neville Overview

12.13.3 Neville C Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Neville C Resin Products and Services

12.13.5 Neville Recent Developments

12.14 Shangdong Qilong

12.14.1 Shangdong Qilong Corporation Information

12.14.2 Shangdong Qilong Overview

12.14.3 Shangdong Qilong C Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Shangdong Qilong C Resin Products and Services

12.14.5 Shangdong Qilong Recent Developments

12.15 Zibo Luhua

12.15.1 Zibo Luhua Corporation Information

12.15.2 Zibo Luhua Overview

12.15.3 Zibo Luhua C Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Zibo Luhua C Resin Products and Services

12.15.5 Zibo Luhua Recent Developments

12.16 Henghe Materials

12.16.1 Henghe Materials Corporation Information

12.16.2 Henghe Materials Overview

12.16.3 Henghe Materials C Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Henghe Materials C Resin Products and Services

12.16.5 Henghe Materials Recent Developments

12.17 Guangdong Xinhuayue

12.17.1 Guangdong Xinhuayue Corporation Information

12.17.2 Guangdong Xinhuayue Overview

12.17.3 Guangdong Xinhuayue C Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Guangdong Xinhuayue C Resin Products and Services

12.17.5 Guangdong Xinhuayue Recent Developments

12.18 Fushun Huaxing

12.18.1 Fushun Huaxing Corporation Information

12.18.2 Fushun Huaxing Overview

12.18.3 Fushun Huaxing C Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Fushun Huaxing C Resin Products and Services

12.18.5 Fushun Huaxing Recent Developments

12.19 Daqing Huake

12.19.1 Daqing Huake Corporation Information

12.19.2 Daqing Huake Overview

12.19.3 Daqing Huake C Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Daqing Huake C Resin Products and Services

12.19.5 Daqing Huake Recent Developments

12.20 Kete Chemical

12.20.1 Kete Chemical Corporation Information

12.20.2 Kete Chemical Overview

12.20.3 Kete Chemical C Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Kete Chemical C Resin Products and Services

12.20.5 Kete Chemical Recent Developments

12.21 Jinhai Chengguang

12.21.1 Jinhai Chengguang Corporation Information

12.21.2 Jinhai Chengguang Overview

12.21.3 Jinhai Chengguang C Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Jinhai Chengguang C Resin Products and Services

12.21.5 Jinhai Chengguang Recent Developments

12.22 Zhejiang Derong Chemical

12.22.1 Zhejiang Derong Chemical Corporation Information

12.22.2 Zhejiang Derong Chemical Overview

12.22.3 Zhejiang Derong Chemical C Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Zhejiang Derong Chemical C Resin Products and Services

12.22.5 Zhejiang Derong Chemical Recent Developments

12.23 Yuangang Chemical

12.23.1 Yuangang Chemical Corporation Information

12.23.2 Yuangang Chemical Overview

12.23.3 Yuangang Chemical C Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Yuangang Chemical C Resin Products and Services

12.23.5 Yuangang Chemical Recent Developments

12.24 Puyang Ruisen Petroleum Resins

12.24.1 Puyang Ruisen Petroleum Resins Corporation Information

12.24.2 Puyang Ruisen Petroleum Resins Overview

12.24.3 Puyang Ruisen Petroleum Resins C Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Puyang Ruisen Petroleum Resins C Resin Products and Services

12.24.5 Puyang Ruisen Petroleum Resins Recent Developments

12.25 Ecisco New Material

12.25.1 Ecisco New Material Corporation Information

12.25.2 Ecisco New Material Overview

12.25.3 Ecisco New Material C Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Ecisco New Material C Resin Products and Services

12.25.5 Ecisco New Material Recent Developments

12.26 Shandong Landun Resin

12.26.1 Shandong Landun Resin Corporation Information

12.26.2 Shandong Landun Resin Overview

12.26.3 Shandong Landun Resin C Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 Shandong Landun Resin C Resin Products and Services

12.26.5 Shandong Landun Resin Recent Developments

12.27 Shandong Yuhuang Chemical

12.27.1 Shandong Yuhuang Chemical Corporation Information

12.27.2 Shandong Yuhuang Chemical Overview

12.27.3 Shandong Yuhuang Chemical C Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.27.4 Shandong Yuhuang Chemical C Resin Products and Services

12.27.5 Shandong Yuhuang Chemical Recent Developments

12.28 Tongxin New Material

12.28.1 Tongxin New Material Corporation Information

12.28.2 Tongxin New Material Overview

12.28.3 Tongxin New Material C Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.28.4 Tongxin New Material C Resin Products and Services

12.28.5 Tongxin New Material Recent Developments

12.29 Binder Chemical

12.29.1 Binder Chemical Corporation Information

12.29.2 Binder Chemical Overview

12.29.3 Binder Chemical C Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.29.4 Binder Chemical C Resin Products and Services

12.29.5 Binder Chemical Recent Developments

12.30 Zibo Kaixin

12.30.1 Zibo Kaixin Corporation Information

12.30.2 Zibo Kaixin Overview

12.30.3 Zibo Kaixin C Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.30.4 Zibo Kaixin C Resin Products and Services

12.30.5 Zibo Kaixin Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 C Resin Value Chain Analysis

13.2 C Resin Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 C Resin Production Mode & Process

13.4 C Resin Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 C Resin Sales Channels

13.4.2 C Resin Distributors

13.5 C Resin Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”