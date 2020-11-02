C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Roche Diagnostics GmbH, ABBOTT, ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS(J&J), SIEMENS HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS, BECKMAN COULTER

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1923476/global-c-reactive-protein-test-crp-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Market Research Report: Roche Diagnostics GmbH, ABBOTT, ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS(J&J), SIEMENS HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS, BECKMAN COULTER, RANDOX LABORATORIES, HORIBA ABX SAS, ARLINGTON SCIENTIFIC, SPINREACT, PRODIA DIAGNOSTICS, Boditech, Wako Pure Chemical, FUJIFILM Corporation, KANTO CHEMICAL, AUDIT, KEHUA GROUP, BEIJING STRONG BIOTECHNOLOGIES, Ningbo C-Reactive Protein test(CRP)system, Leadman Biochemistry, BioSino, Wondfo, Getein Biotech

Types: Normal C- reactive protein (CRP) Assay Kit

High Sensitivity C- reactive protein (CRP) Assay Kit

Hypersensitivity C- reactive protein (CRP) Assay Kit



Applications: Identification of Bacterial Infections and Viral Infections

Monitoring Changes in Condition and Postoperative Infection

Predictor of Cardiovascular Disease Risk



The C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1923476/global-c-reactive-protein-test-crp-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Normal C- reactive protein (CRP) Assay Kit

1.4.3 High Sensitivity C- reactive protein (CRP) Assay Kit

1.4.4 Hypersensitivity C- reactive protein (CRP) Assay Kit

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Identification of Bacterial Infections and Viral Infections

1.5.3 Monitoring Changes in Condition and Postoperative Infection

1.5.4 Predictor of Cardiovascular Disease Risk

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) by Country

6.1.1 North America C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) by Country

7.1.1 Europe C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) by Country

9.1.1 Latin America C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Roche Diagnostics GmbH

11.1.1 Roche Diagnostics GmbH Corporation Information

11.1.2 Roche Diagnostics GmbH Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Roche Diagnostics GmbH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Roche Diagnostics GmbH C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Products Offered

11.1.5 Roche Diagnostics GmbH Related Developments

11.2 ABBOTT

11.2.1 ABBOTT Corporation Information

11.2.2 ABBOTT Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 ABBOTT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 ABBOTT C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Products Offered

11.2.5 ABBOTT Related Developments

11.3 ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS(J&J)

11.3.1 ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS(J&J) Corporation Information

11.3.2 ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS(J&J) Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS(J&J) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS(J&J) C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Products Offered

11.3.5 ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS(J&J) Related Developments

11.4 SIEMENS HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS

11.4.1 SIEMENS HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS Corporation Information

11.4.2 SIEMENS HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 SIEMENS HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 SIEMENS HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Products Offered

11.4.5 SIEMENS HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS Related Developments

11.5 BECKMAN COULTER

11.5.1 BECKMAN COULTER Corporation Information

11.5.2 BECKMAN COULTER Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 BECKMAN COULTER Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 BECKMAN COULTER C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Products Offered

11.5.5 BECKMAN COULTER Related Developments

11.6 RANDOX LABORATORIES

11.6.1 RANDOX LABORATORIES Corporation Information

11.6.2 RANDOX LABORATORIES Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 RANDOX LABORATORIES Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 RANDOX LABORATORIES C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Products Offered

11.6.5 RANDOX LABORATORIES Related Developments

11.7 HORIBA ABX SAS

11.7.1 HORIBA ABX SAS Corporation Information

11.7.2 HORIBA ABX SAS Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 HORIBA ABX SAS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 HORIBA ABX SAS C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Products Offered

11.7.5 HORIBA ABX SAS Related Developments

11.8 ARLINGTON SCIENTIFIC

11.8.1 ARLINGTON SCIENTIFIC Corporation Information

11.8.2 ARLINGTON SCIENTIFIC Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 ARLINGTON SCIENTIFIC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 ARLINGTON SCIENTIFIC C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Products Offered

11.8.5 ARLINGTON SCIENTIFIC Related Developments

11.9 SPINREACT

11.9.1 SPINREACT Corporation Information

11.9.2 SPINREACT Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 SPINREACT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 SPINREACT C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Products Offered

11.9.5 SPINREACT Related Developments

11.10 PRODIA DIAGNOSTICS

11.10.1 PRODIA DIAGNOSTICS Corporation Information

11.10.2 PRODIA DIAGNOSTICS Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 PRODIA DIAGNOSTICS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 PRODIA DIAGNOSTICS C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Products Offered

11.10.5 PRODIA DIAGNOSTICS Related Developments

11.1 Roche Diagnostics GmbH

11.1.1 Roche Diagnostics GmbH Corporation Information

11.1.2 Roche Diagnostics GmbH Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Roche Diagnostics GmbH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Roche Diagnostics GmbH C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Products Offered

11.1.5 Roche Diagnostics GmbH Related Developments

11.12 Wako Pure Chemical

11.12.1 Wako Pure Chemical Corporation Information

11.12.2 Wako Pure Chemical Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Wako Pure Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Wako Pure Chemical Products Offered

11.12.5 Wako Pure Chemical Related Developments

11.13 FUJIFILM Corporation

11.13.1 FUJIFILM Corporation Corporation Information

11.13.2 FUJIFILM Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 FUJIFILM Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 FUJIFILM Corporation Products Offered

11.13.5 FUJIFILM Corporation Related Developments

11.14 KANTO CHEMICAL

11.14.1 KANTO CHEMICAL Corporation Information

11.14.2 KANTO CHEMICAL Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 KANTO CHEMICAL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 KANTO CHEMICAL Products Offered

11.14.5 KANTO CHEMICAL Related Developments

11.15 AUDIT

11.15.1 AUDIT Corporation Information

11.15.2 AUDIT Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 AUDIT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 AUDIT Products Offered

11.15.5 AUDIT Related Developments

11.16 KEHUA GROUP

11.16.1 KEHUA GROUP Corporation Information

11.16.2 KEHUA GROUP Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 KEHUA GROUP Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 KEHUA GROUP Products Offered

11.16.5 KEHUA GROUP Related Developments

11.17 BEIJING STRONG BIOTECHNOLOGIES

11.17.1 BEIJING STRONG BIOTECHNOLOGIES Corporation Information

11.17.2 BEIJING STRONG BIOTECHNOLOGIES Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 BEIJING STRONG BIOTECHNOLOGIES Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 BEIJING STRONG BIOTECHNOLOGIES Products Offered

11.17.5 BEIJING STRONG BIOTECHNOLOGIES Related Developments

11.18 Ningbo C-Reactive Protein test(CRP)system

11.18.1 Ningbo C-Reactive Protein test(CRP)system Corporation Information

11.18.2 Ningbo C-Reactive Protein test(CRP)system Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Ningbo C-Reactive Protein test(CRP)system Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Ningbo C-Reactive Protein test(CRP)system Products Offered

11.18.5 Ningbo C-Reactive Protein test(CRP)system Related Developments

11.19 Leadman Biochemistry

11.19.1 Leadman Biochemistry Corporation Information

11.19.2 Leadman Biochemistry Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 Leadman Biochemistry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Leadman Biochemistry Products Offered

11.19.5 Leadman Biochemistry Related Developments

11.20 BioSino

11.20.1 BioSino Corporation Information

11.20.2 BioSino Description and Business Overview

11.20.3 BioSino Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 BioSino Products Offered

11.20.5 BioSino Related Developments

11.21 Wondfo

11.21.1 Wondfo Corporation Information

11.21.2 Wondfo Description and Business Overview

11.21.3 Wondfo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 Wondfo Products Offered

11.21.5 Wondfo Related Developments

11.22 Getein Biotech

11.22.1 Getein Biotech Corporation Information

11.22.2 Getein Biotech Description and Business Overview

11.22.3 Getein Biotech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 Getein Biotech Products Offered

11.22.5 Getein Biotech Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 C-Reactive Protein Test(CRP) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/1923476/global-c-reactive-protein-test-crp-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”