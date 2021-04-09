Butylene Glycol Market Research (2015-2027): In-Depth Assessment Of The Growth And Other Aspects | Kyowa Hakko Europe, Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Energy, Oxea

“

The report titled Global Butylene Glycol Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Butylene Glycol market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Butylene Glycol market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Butylene Glycol market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Butylene Glycol market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Butylene Glycol report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Butylene Glycol report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Butylene Glycol market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Butylene Glycol market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Butylene Glycol market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Butylene Glycol market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Butylene Glycol market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Kyowa Hakko Europe, Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Energy, Oxea, Daicel Corporation, Godavari Biorefineries, Hangzhou Dayangchem

Market Segmentation by Product: Laboratory Grade

Industry Grade

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Cosmetics

Food Additive

Industrial



The Butylene Glycol Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Butylene Glycol market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Butylene Glycol market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Butylene Glycol market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Butylene Glycol industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Butylene Glycol market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Butylene Glycol market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Butylene Glycol market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Butylene Glycol Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Butylene Glycol Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Laboratory Grade

1.2.3 Industry Grade

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Butylene Glycol Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Cosmetics

1.3.3 Food Additive

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Butylene Glycol Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Butylene Glycol Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Butylene Glycol Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Butylene Glycol Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Butylene Glycol Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Butylene Glycol Industry Trends

2.4.2 Butylene Glycol Market Drivers

2.4.3 Butylene Glycol Market Challenges

2.4.4 Butylene Glycol Market Restraints

3 Global Butylene Glycol Sales

3.1 Global Butylene Glycol Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Butylene Glycol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Butylene Glycol Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Butylene Glycol Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Butylene Glycol Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Butylene Glycol Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Butylene Glycol Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Butylene Glycol Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Butylene Glycol Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Butylene Glycol Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Butylene Glycol Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Butylene Glycol Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Butylene Glycol Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Butylene Glycol Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Butylene Glycol Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Butylene Glycol Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Butylene Glycol Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Butylene Glycol Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Butylene Glycol Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Butylene Glycol Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Butylene Glycol Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Butylene Glycol Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Butylene Glycol Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Butylene Glycol Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Butylene Glycol Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Butylene Glycol Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Butylene Glycol Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Butylene Glycol Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Butylene Glycol Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Butylene Glycol Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Butylene Glycol Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Butylene Glycol Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Butylene Glycol Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Butylene Glycol Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Butylene Glycol Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Butylene Glycol Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Butylene Glycol Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Butylene Glycol Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Butylene Glycol Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Butylene Glycol Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Butylene Glycol Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Butylene Glycol Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Butylene Glycol Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Butylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Butylene Glycol Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Butylene Glycol Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Butylene Glycol Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Butylene Glycol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Butylene Glycol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Butylene Glycol Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Butylene Glycol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Butylene Glycol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Butylene Glycol Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Butylene Glycol Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Butylene Glycol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Butylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Butylene Glycol Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Butylene Glycol Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Butylene Glycol Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Butylene Glycol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Butylene Glycol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Butylene Glycol Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Butylene Glycol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Butylene Glycol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Butylene Glycol Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Butylene Glycol Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Butylene Glycol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Butylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Butylene Glycol Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Butylene Glycol Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Butylene Glycol Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Butylene Glycol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Butylene Glycol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Butylene Glycol Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Butylene Glycol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Butylene Glycol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Butylene Glycol Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Butylene Glycol Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Butylene Glycol Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Butylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Butylene Glycol Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Butylene Glycol Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Butylene Glycol Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Butylene Glycol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Butylene Glycol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Butylene Glycol Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Butylene Glycol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Butylene Glycol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Butylene Glycol Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Butylene Glycol Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Butylene Glycol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Butylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Butylene Glycol Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Butylene Glycol Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Butylene Glycol Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Butylene Glycol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Butylene Glycol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Butylene Glycol Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Butylene Glycol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Butylene Glycol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Butylene Glycol Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Butylene Glycol Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Butylene Glycol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Kyowa Hakko Europe

12.1.1 Kyowa Hakko Europe Corporation Information

12.1.2 Kyowa Hakko Europe Overview

12.1.3 Kyowa Hakko Europe Butylene Glycol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Kyowa Hakko Europe Butylene Glycol Products and Services

12.1.5 Kyowa Hakko Europe Butylene Glycol SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Kyowa Hakko Europe Recent Developments

12.2 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Energy

12.2.1 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Energy Corporation Information

12.2.2 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Energy Overview

12.2.3 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Energy Butylene Glycol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Energy Butylene Glycol Products and Services

12.2.5 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Energy Butylene Glycol SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Energy Recent Developments

12.3 Oxea

12.3.1 Oxea Corporation Information

12.3.2 Oxea Overview

12.3.3 Oxea Butylene Glycol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Oxea Butylene Glycol Products and Services

12.3.5 Oxea Butylene Glycol SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Oxea Recent Developments

12.4 Daicel Corporation

12.4.1 Daicel Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 Daicel Corporation Overview

12.4.3 Daicel Corporation Butylene Glycol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Daicel Corporation Butylene Glycol Products and Services

12.4.5 Daicel Corporation Butylene Glycol SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Daicel Corporation Recent Developments

12.5 Godavari Biorefineries

12.5.1 Godavari Biorefineries Corporation Information

12.5.2 Godavari Biorefineries Overview

12.5.3 Godavari Biorefineries Butylene Glycol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Godavari Biorefineries Butylene Glycol Products and Services

12.5.5 Godavari Biorefineries Butylene Glycol SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Godavari Biorefineries Recent Developments

12.6 Hangzhou Dayangchem

12.6.1 Hangzhou Dayangchem Corporation Information

12.6.2 Hangzhou Dayangchem Overview

12.6.3 Hangzhou Dayangchem Butylene Glycol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Hangzhou Dayangchem Butylene Glycol Products and Services

12.6.5 Hangzhou Dayangchem Butylene Glycol SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Hangzhou Dayangchem Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Butylene Glycol Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Butylene Glycol Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Butylene Glycol Production Mode & Process

13.4 Butylene Glycol Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Butylene Glycol Sales Channels

13.4.2 Butylene Glycol Distributors

13.5 Butylene Glycol Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”