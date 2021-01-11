Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Market Overview, Size, Share, Growth Revenue, Trends Analysis, Region Demand And Forecasts Report 2027 | BASF, DowDuPont, Archer Daniels Midland

“

The report titled Global Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2435255/global-butylated-hydroxyanisole-bha-cas-25013-16-5-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, DowDuPont, Archer Daniels Midland, Honeywell International, Cargill, Celanese, Eastman Chemical, Tetra Pak, Ball, Crown Holdings, Amcor, Tyson Foods, Kraft-Heinz, STERIS Applied Sterilization Technologies

Market Segmentation by Product: Food Grade BHA

Pharma Grade BHA

Feed Grade BHA

Industrial Grade BHA



Market Segmentation by Application: Food Industry

Pharmaceutial

Cosmetics

Animal Feed

Rubber

Petroleum

Others



The Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2435255/global-butylated-hydroxyanisole-bha-cas-25013-16-5-market

Table of Contents:

1 Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5)

1.2 Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Food Grade BHA

1.2.3 Pharma Grade BHA

1.2.4 Feed Grade BHA

1.2.5 Industrial Grade BHA

1.3 Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Food Industry

1.3.3 Pharmaceutial

1.3.4 Cosmetics

1.3.5 Animal Feed

1.3.6 Rubber

1.3.7 Petroleum

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Production

3.4.1 North America Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Production

3.5.1 Europe Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Production

3.6.1 China Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Production

3.7.1 Japan Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Product Portfolio

7.1.3 BASF Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 DowDuPont

7.2.1 DowDuPont Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Corporation Information

7.2.2 DowDuPont Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Product Portfolio

7.2.3 DowDuPont Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 DowDuPont Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 DowDuPont Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Archer Daniels Midland

7.3.1 Archer Daniels Midland Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Archer Daniels Midland Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Archer Daniels Midland Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Archer Daniels Midland Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Archer Daniels Midland Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Honeywell International

7.4.1 Honeywell International Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Honeywell International Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Honeywell International Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Honeywell International Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Honeywell International Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Cargill

7.5.1 Cargill Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Cargill Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Cargill Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Cargill Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Cargill Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Celanese

7.6.1 Celanese Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Celanese Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Celanese Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Celanese Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Celanese Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Eastman Chemical

7.7.1 Eastman Chemical Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Eastman Chemical Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Eastman Chemical Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Eastman Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Eastman Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Tetra Pak

7.8.1 Tetra Pak Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Corporation Information

7.8.2 Tetra Pak Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Tetra Pak Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Tetra Pak Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Tetra Pak Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Ball

7.9.1 Ball Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Corporation Information

7.9.2 Ball Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Ball Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Ball Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Ball Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Crown Holdings

7.10.1 Crown Holdings Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Corporation Information

7.10.2 Crown Holdings Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Crown Holdings Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Crown Holdings Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Crown Holdings Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Amcor

7.11.1 Amcor Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Corporation Information

7.11.2 Amcor Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Amcor Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Amcor Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Amcor Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Tyson Foods

7.12.1 Tyson Foods Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Corporation Information

7.12.2 Tyson Foods Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Tyson Foods Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Tyson Foods Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Tyson Foods Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Kraft-Heinz

7.13.1 Kraft-Heinz Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Corporation Information

7.13.2 Kraft-Heinz Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Kraft-Heinz Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Kraft-Heinz Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Kraft-Heinz Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 STERIS Applied Sterilization Technologies

7.14.1 STERIS Applied Sterilization Technologies Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Corporation Information

7.14.2 STERIS Applied Sterilization Technologies Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Product Portfolio

7.14.3 STERIS Applied Sterilization Technologies Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 STERIS Applied Sterilization Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 STERIS Applied Sterilization Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

8 Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5)

8.4 Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Distributors List

9.3 Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Industry Trends

10.2 Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Growth Drivers

10.3 Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Market Challenges

10.4 Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) (CAS 25013-16-5) by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2435255/global-butylated-hydroxyanisole-bha-cas-25013-16-5-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”