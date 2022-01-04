Butyl Rubber Market Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast to 2027 | ExxonMobil, Lanxess, PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Butyl Rubber Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Butyl Rubber report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Butyl Rubber market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Butyl Rubber market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Butyl Rubber market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Butyl Rubber market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Butyl Rubber market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

ExxonMobil, Lanxess, PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim, Sibur, JSR, Sinopec Beijing Yanshan, Formosa Synthetic Rubber (Ningbo), Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material, Panjin Heyun Group

Market Segmentation by Product:

Regular Butyl Rubber

Chlorinated Butyl Rubber

Brominated Butyl Rubber



Market Segmentation by Application:

Tire

Medical Materials

Adhesives and Sealants

Others



The Butyl Rubber Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Butyl Rubber market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Butyl Rubber market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Butyl Rubber Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Butyl Rubber

1.2 Butyl Rubber Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Butyl Rubber Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Regular Butyl Rubber

1.2.3 Chlorinated Butyl Rubber

1.2.4 Brominated Butyl Rubber

1.3 Butyl Rubber Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Butyl Rubber Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Tire

1.3.3 Medical Materials

1.3.4 Adhesives and Sealants

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Butyl Rubber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Butyl Rubber Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Butyl Rubber Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Butyl Rubber Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Butyl Rubber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Butyl Rubber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Butyl Rubber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Butyl Rubber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Butyl Rubber Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Butyl Rubber Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Butyl Rubber Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Butyl Rubber Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Butyl Rubber Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Butyl Rubber Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Butyl Rubber Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Butyl Rubber Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Butyl Rubber Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Butyl Rubber Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Butyl Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Butyl Rubber Production

3.4.1 North America Butyl Rubber Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Butyl Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Butyl Rubber Production

3.5.1 Europe Butyl Rubber Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Butyl Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Butyl Rubber Production

3.6.1 China Butyl Rubber Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Butyl Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Butyl Rubber Production

3.7.1 Japan Butyl Rubber Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Butyl Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Butyl Rubber Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Butyl Rubber Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Butyl Rubber Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Butyl Rubber Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Butyl Rubber Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Butyl Rubber Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Butyl Rubber Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Butyl Rubber Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Butyl Rubber Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Butyl Rubber Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Butyl Rubber Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Butyl Rubber Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Butyl Rubber Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 ExxonMobil

7.1.1 ExxonMobil Butyl Rubber Corporation Information

7.1.2 ExxonMobil Butyl Rubber Product Portfolio

7.1.3 ExxonMobil Butyl Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 ExxonMobil Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 ExxonMobil Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Lanxess

7.2.1 Lanxess Butyl Rubber Corporation Information

7.2.2 Lanxess Butyl Rubber Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Lanxess Butyl Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Lanxess Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Lanxess Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim

7.3.1 PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim Butyl Rubber Corporation Information

7.3.2 PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim Butyl Rubber Product Portfolio

7.3.3 PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim Butyl Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Sibur

7.4.1 Sibur Butyl Rubber Corporation Information

7.4.2 Sibur Butyl Rubber Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Sibur Butyl Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Sibur Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Sibur Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 JSR

7.5.1 JSR Butyl Rubber Corporation Information

7.5.2 JSR Butyl Rubber Product Portfolio

7.5.3 JSR Butyl Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 JSR Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 JSR Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan

7.6.1 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Butyl Rubber Corporation Information

7.6.2 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Butyl Rubber Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Butyl Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Formosa Synthetic Rubber (Ningbo)

7.7.1 Formosa Synthetic Rubber (Ningbo) Butyl Rubber Corporation Information

7.7.2 Formosa Synthetic Rubber (Ningbo) Butyl Rubber Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Formosa Synthetic Rubber (Ningbo) Butyl Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Formosa Synthetic Rubber (Ningbo) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Formosa Synthetic Rubber (Ningbo) Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material

7.8.1 Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material Butyl Rubber Corporation Information

7.8.2 Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material Butyl Rubber Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material Butyl Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Panjin Heyun Group

7.9.1 Panjin Heyun Group Butyl Rubber Corporation Information

7.9.2 Panjin Heyun Group Butyl Rubber Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Panjin Heyun Group Butyl Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Panjin Heyun Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Panjin Heyun Group Recent Developments/Updates

8 Butyl Rubber Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Butyl Rubber Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Butyl Rubber

8.4 Butyl Rubber Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Butyl Rubber Distributors List

9.3 Butyl Rubber Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Butyl Rubber Industry Trends

10.2 Butyl Rubber Growth Drivers

10.3 Butyl Rubber Market Challenges

10.4 Butyl Rubber Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Butyl Rubber by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Butyl Rubber Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Butyl Rubber Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Butyl Rubber Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Butyl Rubber Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Butyl Rubber

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Butyl Rubber by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Butyl Rubber by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Butyl Rubber by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Butyl Rubber by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Butyl Rubber by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Butyl Rubber by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Butyl Rubber by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Butyl Rubber by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

