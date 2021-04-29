Butyl Ethanoate Market 2021-Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast till 2027 | OXEA, BASF, Ineos Oxide

“

The report titled Global Butyl Ethanoate Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Butyl Ethanoate market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Butyl Ethanoate market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Butyl Ethanoate market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Butyl Ethanoate market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Butyl Ethanoate report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Butyl Ethanoate report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Butyl Ethanoate market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Butyl Ethanoate market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Butyl Ethanoate market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Butyl Ethanoate market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Butyl Ethanoate market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: OXEA, BASF, Ineos Oxide, DowDuPont, Eastman, KH Neochem, Celanese Corporation, Carbohim, Korea Alcohol Industrial, Maroon Group CARE, Nandadeep Chemicals, JNC Corporation, BCC, Yip’s Chemical, Yankuang Group, Goldym, Shiny Chemical, Lianhai, Junhe Chemical, RUIBAIGROUP

Market Segmentation by Product: Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade



Market Segmentation by Application: Oil Industry

Paints & Coatings Industry

Plastics Industry

Food Industry

Cosmetic & Perfume Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others



The Butyl Ethanoate Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Butyl Ethanoate market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Butyl Ethanoate market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Butyl Ethanoate market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Butyl Ethanoate industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Butyl Ethanoate market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Butyl Ethanoate market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Butyl Ethanoate market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Butyl Ethanoate Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Butyl Ethanoate Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Industrial Grade

1.2.3 Food Grade

1.2.4 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Butyl Ethanoate Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Oil Industry

1.3.3 Paints & Coatings Industry

1.3.4 Plastics Industry

1.3.5 Food Industry

1.3.6 Cosmetic & Perfume Industry

1.3.7 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Butyl Ethanoate Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Butyl Ethanoate Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Butyl Ethanoate Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Butyl Ethanoate Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Butyl Ethanoate Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Butyl Ethanoate Industry Trends

2.4.2 Butyl Ethanoate Market Drivers

2.4.3 Butyl Ethanoate Market Challenges

2.4.4 Butyl Ethanoate Market Restraints

3 Global Butyl Ethanoate Sales

3.1 Global Butyl Ethanoate Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Butyl Ethanoate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Butyl Ethanoate Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Butyl Ethanoate Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Butyl Ethanoate Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Butyl Ethanoate Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Butyl Ethanoate Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Butyl Ethanoate Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Butyl Ethanoate Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Butyl Ethanoate Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Butyl Ethanoate Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Butyl Ethanoate Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Butyl Ethanoate Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Butyl Ethanoate Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Butyl Ethanoate Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Butyl Ethanoate Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Butyl Ethanoate Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Butyl Ethanoate Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Butyl Ethanoate Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Butyl Ethanoate Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Butyl Ethanoate Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Butyl Ethanoate Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Butyl Ethanoate Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Butyl Ethanoate Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Butyl Ethanoate Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Butyl Ethanoate Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Butyl Ethanoate Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Butyl Ethanoate Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Butyl Ethanoate Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Butyl Ethanoate Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Butyl Ethanoate Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Butyl Ethanoate Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Butyl Ethanoate Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Butyl Ethanoate Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Butyl Ethanoate Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Butyl Ethanoate Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Butyl Ethanoate Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Butyl Ethanoate Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Butyl Ethanoate Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Butyl Ethanoate Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Butyl Ethanoate Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Butyl Ethanoate Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Butyl Ethanoate Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Butyl Ethanoate Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Butyl Ethanoate Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Butyl Ethanoate Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Butyl Ethanoate Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Butyl Ethanoate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Butyl Ethanoate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Butyl Ethanoate Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Butyl Ethanoate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Butyl Ethanoate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Butyl Ethanoate Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Butyl Ethanoate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Butyl Ethanoate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 United States

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Butyl Ethanoate Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Butyl Ethanoate Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Butyl Ethanoate Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Butyl Ethanoate Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Butyl Ethanoate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Butyl Ethanoate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Butyl Ethanoate Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Butyl Ethanoate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Butyl Ethanoate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Butyl Ethanoate Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Butyl Ethanoate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Butyl Ethanoate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Butyl Ethanoate Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Butyl Ethanoate Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Butyl Ethanoate Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Butyl Ethanoate Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Butyl Ethanoate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Butyl Ethanoate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Butyl Ethanoate Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Butyl Ethanoate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Butyl Ethanoate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Butyl Ethanoate Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Butyl Ethanoate Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Butyl Ethanoate Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 China Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Butyl Ethanoate Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Butyl Ethanoate Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Butyl Ethanoate Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Butyl Ethanoate Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Butyl Ethanoate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Butyl Ethanoate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Butyl Ethanoate Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Butyl Ethanoate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Butyl Ethanoate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Butyl Ethanoate Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Butyl Ethanoate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Butyl Ethanoate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Butyl Ethanoate Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Butyl Ethanoate Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Butyl Ethanoate Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Butyl Ethanoate Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Butyl Ethanoate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Butyl Ethanoate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Butyl Ethanoate Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Butyl Ethanoate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Butyl Ethanoate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Butyl Ethanoate Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Butyl Ethanoate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Butyl Ethanoate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 OXEA

12.1.1 OXEA Corporation Information

12.1.2 OXEA Overview

12.1.3 OXEA Butyl Ethanoate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 OXEA Butyl Ethanoate Products and Services

12.1.5 OXEA Butyl Ethanoate SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 OXEA Recent Developments

12.2 BASF

12.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.2.2 BASF Overview

12.2.3 BASF Butyl Ethanoate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 BASF Butyl Ethanoate Products and Services

12.2.5 BASF Butyl Ethanoate SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 BASF Recent Developments

12.3 Ineos Oxide

12.3.1 Ineos Oxide Corporation Information

12.3.2 Ineos Oxide Overview

12.3.3 Ineos Oxide Butyl Ethanoate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Ineos Oxide Butyl Ethanoate Products and Services

12.3.5 Ineos Oxide Butyl Ethanoate SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Ineos Oxide Recent Developments

12.4 DowDuPont

12.4.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

12.4.2 DowDuPont Overview

12.4.3 DowDuPont Butyl Ethanoate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 DowDuPont Butyl Ethanoate Products and Services

12.4.5 DowDuPont Butyl Ethanoate SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 DowDuPont Recent Developments

12.5 Eastman

12.5.1 Eastman Corporation Information

12.5.2 Eastman Overview

12.5.3 Eastman Butyl Ethanoate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Eastman Butyl Ethanoate Products and Services

12.5.5 Eastman Butyl Ethanoate SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Eastman Recent Developments

12.6 KH Neochem

12.6.1 KH Neochem Corporation Information

12.6.2 KH Neochem Overview

12.6.3 KH Neochem Butyl Ethanoate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 KH Neochem Butyl Ethanoate Products and Services

12.6.5 KH Neochem Butyl Ethanoate SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 KH Neochem Recent Developments

12.7 Celanese Corporation

12.7.1 Celanese Corporation Corporation Information

12.7.2 Celanese Corporation Overview

12.7.3 Celanese Corporation Butyl Ethanoate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Celanese Corporation Butyl Ethanoate Products and Services

12.7.5 Celanese Corporation Butyl Ethanoate SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Celanese Corporation Recent Developments

12.8 Carbohim

12.8.1 Carbohim Corporation Information

12.8.2 Carbohim Overview

12.8.3 Carbohim Butyl Ethanoate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Carbohim Butyl Ethanoate Products and Services

12.8.5 Carbohim Butyl Ethanoate SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Carbohim Recent Developments

12.9 Korea Alcohol Industrial

12.9.1 Korea Alcohol Industrial Corporation Information

12.9.2 Korea Alcohol Industrial Overview

12.9.3 Korea Alcohol Industrial Butyl Ethanoate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Korea Alcohol Industrial Butyl Ethanoate Products and Services

12.9.5 Korea Alcohol Industrial Butyl Ethanoate SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Korea Alcohol Industrial Recent Developments

12.10 Maroon Group CARE

12.10.1 Maroon Group CARE Corporation Information

12.10.2 Maroon Group CARE Overview

12.10.3 Maroon Group CARE Butyl Ethanoate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Maroon Group CARE Butyl Ethanoate Products and Services

12.10.5 Maroon Group CARE Butyl Ethanoate SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Maroon Group CARE Recent Developments

12.11 Nandadeep Chemicals

12.11.1 Nandadeep Chemicals Corporation Information

12.11.2 Nandadeep Chemicals Overview

12.11.3 Nandadeep Chemicals Butyl Ethanoate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Nandadeep Chemicals Butyl Ethanoate Products and Services

12.11.5 Nandadeep Chemicals Recent Developments

12.12 JNC Corporation

12.12.1 JNC Corporation Corporation Information

12.12.2 JNC Corporation Overview

12.12.3 JNC Corporation Butyl Ethanoate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 JNC Corporation Butyl Ethanoate Products and Services

12.12.5 JNC Corporation Recent Developments

12.13 BCC

12.13.1 BCC Corporation Information

12.13.2 BCC Overview

12.13.3 BCC Butyl Ethanoate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 BCC Butyl Ethanoate Products and Services

12.13.5 BCC Recent Developments

12.14 Yip’s Chemical

12.14.1 Yip’s Chemical Corporation Information

12.14.2 Yip’s Chemical Overview

12.14.3 Yip’s Chemical Butyl Ethanoate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Yip’s Chemical Butyl Ethanoate Products and Services

12.14.5 Yip’s Chemical Recent Developments

12.15 Yankuang Group

12.15.1 Yankuang Group Corporation Information

12.15.2 Yankuang Group Overview

12.15.3 Yankuang Group Butyl Ethanoate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Yankuang Group Butyl Ethanoate Products and Services

12.15.5 Yankuang Group Recent Developments

12.16 Goldym

12.16.1 Goldym Corporation Information

12.16.2 Goldym Overview

12.16.3 Goldym Butyl Ethanoate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Goldym Butyl Ethanoate Products and Services

12.16.5 Goldym Recent Developments

12.17 Shiny Chemical

12.17.1 Shiny Chemical Corporation Information

12.17.2 Shiny Chemical Overview

12.17.3 Shiny Chemical Butyl Ethanoate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Shiny Chemical Butyl Ethanoate Products and Services

12.17.5 Shiny Chemical Recent Developments

12.18 Lianhai

12.18.1 Lianhai Corporation Information

12.18.2 Lianhai Overview

12.18.3 Lianhai Butyl Ethanoate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Lianhai Butyl Ethanoate Products and Services

12.18.5 Lianhai Recent Developments

12.19 Junhe Chemical

12.19.1 Junhe Chemical Corporation Information

12.19.2 Junhe Chemical Overview

12.19.3 Junhe Chemical Butyl Ethanoate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Junhe Chemical Butyl Ethanoate Products and Services

12.19.5 Junhe Chemical Recent Developments

12.20 RUIBAIGROUP

12.20.1 RUIBAIGROUP Corporation Information

12.20.2 RUIBAIGROUP Overview

12.20.3 RUIBAIGROUP Butyl Ethanoate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 RUIBAIGROUP Butyl Ethanoate Products and Services

12.20.5 RUIBAIGROUP Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Butyl Ethanoate Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Butyl Ethanoate Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Butyl Ethanoate Production Mode & Process

13.4 Butyl Ethanoate Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Butyl Ethanoate Sales Channels

13.4.2 Butyl Ethanoate Distributors

13.5 Butyl Ethanoate Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”