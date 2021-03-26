Butyl Adhesives Market Research (2015-2027): In-Depth Assessment Of The Growth And Other Aspects | Henkel, H. B. Fuller, Bostik

“

The report titled Global Butyl Adhesives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Butyl Adhesives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Butyl Adhesives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Butyl Adhesives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Butyl Adhesives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Butyl Adhesives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Butyl Adhesives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Butyl Adhesives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Butyl Adhesives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Butyl Adhesives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Butyl Adhesives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Butyl Adhesives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Henkel, H. B. Fuller, Bostik, HS Butyl Ltd, 3M, DeVan Sealants, General Sealants, GSSI Sealants, RENOLIT, K-FLEX, Sika, Nitto, IGM, Guibao Science and Technology, Credit (HeNan)Sealing Material, Zhongyuan Silande High Technology

Market Segmentation by Product: Butyl Adhesive Tape

Butyl Adhesive Paste



Market Segmentation by Application: Paper & Packaging

Building & Construction

Woodworking

Automotive

Others



The Butyl Adhesives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Butyl Adhesives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Butyl Adhesives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Butyl Adhesives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Butyl Adhesives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Butyl Adhesives market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Butyl Adhesives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Butyl Adhesives market?

Table of Contents:

1 Butyl Adhesives Market Overview

1.1 Butyl Adhesives Product Overview

1.2 Butyl Adhesives Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Butyl Adhesive Tape

1.2.2 Butyl Adhesive Paste

1.3 Global Butyl Adhesives Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Butyl Adhesives Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Butyl Adhesives Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Butyl Adhesives Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Butyl Adhesives Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Butyl Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Butyl Adhesives Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Butyl Adhesives Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Butyl Adhesives Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Butyl Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Butyl Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Butyl Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Butyl Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Butyl Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Butyl Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Butyl Adhesives Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Butyl Adhesives Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Butyl Adhesives Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Butyl Adhesives Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Butyl Adhesives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Butyl Adhesives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Butyl Adhesives Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Butyl Adhesives Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Butyl Adhesives as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Butyl Adhesives Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Butyl Adhesives Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Butyl Adhesives Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Butyl Adhesives Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Butyl Adhesives Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Butyl Adhesives Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Butyl Adhesives Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Butyl Adhesives Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Butyl Adhesives Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Butyl Adhesives Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Butyl Adhesives Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Butyl Adhesives Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Butyl Adhesives by Application

4.1 Butyl Adhesives Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Paper & Packaging

4.1.2 Building & Construction

4.1.3 Woodworking

4.1.4 Automotive

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Butyl Adhesives Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Butyl Adhesives Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Butyl Adhesives Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Butyl Adhesives Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Butyl Adhesives Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Butyl Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Butyl Adhesives Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Butyl Adhesives Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Butyl Adhesives Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Butyl Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Butyl Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Butyl Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Butyl Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Butyl Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Butyl Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Butyl Adhesives by Country

5.1 North America Butyl Adhesives Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Butyl Adhesives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Butyl Adhesives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Butyl Adhesives Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Butyl Adhesives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Butyl Adhesives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Butyl Adhesives by Country

6.1 Europe Butyl Adhesives Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Butyl Adhesives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Butyl Adhesives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Butyl Adhesives Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Butyl Adhesives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Butyl Adhesives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Butyl Adhesives by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Butyl Adhesives Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Butyl Adhesives Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Butyl Adhesives Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Butyl Adhesives Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Butyl Adhesives Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Butyl Adhesives Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Butyl Adhesives by Country

8.1 Latin America Butyl Adhesives Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Butyl Adhesives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Butyl Adhesives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Butyl Adhesives Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Butyl Adhesives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Butyl Adhesives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Butyl Adhesives by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Butyl Adhesives Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Butyl Adhesives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Butyl Adhesives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Butyl Adhesives Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Butyl Adhesives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Butyl Adhesives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Butyl Adhesives Business

10.1 Henkel

10.1.1 Henkel Corporation Information

10.1.2 Henkel Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Henkel Butyl Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Henkel Butyl Adhesives Products Offered

10.1.5 Henkel Recent Development

10.2 H. B. Fuller

10.2.1 H. B. Fuller Corporation Information

10.2.2 H. B. Fuller Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 H. B. Fuller Butyl Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Henkel Butyl Adhesives Products Offered

10.2.5 H. B. Fuller Recent Development

10.3 Bostik

10.3.1 Bostik Corporation Information

10.3.2 Bostik Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Bostik Butyl Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Bostik Butyl Adhesives Products Offered

10.3.5 Bostik Recent Development

10.4 HS Butyl Ltd

10.4.1 HS Butyl Ltd Corporation Information

10.4.2 HS Butyl Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 HS Butyl Ltd Butyl Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 HS Butyl Ltd Butyl Adhesives Products Offered

10.4.5 HS Butyl Ltd Recent Development

10.5 3M

10.5.1 3M Corporation Information

10.5.2 3M Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 3M Butyl Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 3M Butyl Adhesives Products Offered

10.5.5 3M Recent Development

10.6 DeVan Sealants

10.6.1 DeVan Sealants Corporation Information

10.6.2 DeVan Sealants Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 DeVan Sealants Butyl Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 DeVan Sealants Butyl Adhesives Products Offered

10.6.5 DeVan Sealants Recent Development

10.7 General Sealants

10.7.1 General Sealants Corporation Information

10.7.2 General Sealants Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 General Sealants Butyl Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 General Sealants Butyl Adhesives Products Offered

10.7.5 General Sealants Recent Development

10.8 GSSI Sealants

10.8.1 GSSI Sealants Corporation Information

10.8.2 GSSI Sealants Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 GSSI Sealants Butyl Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 GSSI Sealants Butyl Adhesives Products Offered

10.8.5 GSSI Sealants Recent Development

10.9 RENOLIT

10.9.1 RENOLIT Corporation Information

10.9.2 RENOLIT Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 RENOLIT Butyl Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 RENOLIT Butyl Adhesives Products Offered

10.9.5 RENOLIT Recent Development

10.10 K-FLEX

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Butyl Adhesives Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 K-FLEX Butyl Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 K-FLEX Recent Development

10.11 Sika

10.11.1 Sika Corporation Information

10.11.2 Sika Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Sika Butyl Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Sika Butyl Adhesives Products Offered

10.11.5 Sika Recent Development

10.12 Nitto

10.12.1 Nitto Corporation Information

10.12.2 Nitto Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Nitto Butyl Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Nitto Butyl Adhesives Products Offered

10.12.5 Nitto Recent Development

10.13 IGM

10.13.1 IGM Corporation Information

10.13.2 IGM Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 IGM Butyl Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 IGM Butyl Adhesives Products Offered

10.13.5 IGM Recent Development

10.14 Guibao Science and Technology

10.14.1 Guibao Science and Technology Corporation Information

10.14.2 Guibao Science and Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Guibao Science and Technology Butyl Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Guibao Science and Technology Butyl Adhesives Products Offered

10.14.5 Guibao Science and Technology Recent Development

10.15 Credit (HeNan)Sealing Material

10.15.1 Credit (HeNan)Sealing Material Corporation Information

10.15.2 Credit (HeNan)Sealing Material Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Credit (HeNan)Sealing Material Butyl Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Credit (HeNan)Sealing Material Butyl Adhesives Products Offered

10.15.5 Credit (HeNan)Sealing Material Recent Development

10.16 Zhongyuan Silande High Technology

10.16.1 Zhongyuan Silande High Technology Corporation Information

10.16.2 Zhongyuan Silande High Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Zhongyuan Silande High Technology Butyl Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Zhongyuan Silande High Technology Butyl Adhesives Products Offered

10.16.5 Zhongyuan Silande High Technology Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Butyl Adhesives Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Butyl Adhesives Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Butyl Adhesives Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Butyl Adhesives Distributors

12.3 Butyl Adhesives Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

