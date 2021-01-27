Button Cell Batteries Market Size, Growth Factor,Analysis And Forecast By 2027Panasonic, Energizer (Rayovac), Maxell

A button cell is a small single cell battery shaped as a squat cylinder typically 5 to 25 mm in diameter and 1 to 6 mm high—like a button on a garment, hence the name. The top 5 companies had a combined market share of over 67% of the global total in 2018, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Button Cell Batteries Market The global Button Cell Batteries market size is projected to reach US$ 3005.8 million by 2026, from US$ 3912 million in 2019, at a CAGR of -3.1% during 2021-2026.

:

Global Button Cell Batteries Scope and Segment Button Cell Batteries market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Button Cell Batteries market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Sony, Panasonic, Energizer (Rayovac), Maxell, Toshiba, Varta Microbattery, Duracell, Renata Batteries, Seiko, Kodak, GP Batteries, Vinnic, NANFU, TMMQ, EVE Energy, Camelion Battery

Button Cell Batteries Breakdown Data by Type

Lithium, Silver, Alkaline (Manganese Dioxide), Zinc-air, Others, By type，silver is the most commonly used type, with about 47% market share in 2018.

Button Cell Batteries Breakdown Data by Application

Traditional Watch, Smartwatch, Hearing Aid, Pocket Calculator, Others, By application, traditional watch is the largest segment, with market share of 58% in 2018. Regional and Country-level Analysis The Button Cell Batteries market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Button Cell Batteries market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Button Cell Batteries Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Button Cell Batteries Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Button Cell Batteries Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Lithium

1.2.3 Silver

1.2.4 Alkaline (Manganese Dioxide)

1.2.5 Zinc-air

1.2.6 Others 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Button Cell Batteries Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Traditional Watch

1.3.3 Smartwatch

1.3.4 Hearing Aid

1.3.5 Pocket Calculator

1.3.6 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Button Cell Batteries Production 2.1 Global Button Cell Batteries Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Button Cell Batteries Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Button Cell Batteries Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Button Cell Batteries Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Button Cell Batteries Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 Southeast Asia 2.9 India 3 Global Button Cell Batteries Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Button Cell Batteries Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Button Cell Batteries Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Button Cell Batteries Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Button Cell Batteries Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Button Cell Batteries Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Button Cell Batteries Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Button Cell Batteries Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Button Cell Batteries Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Button Cell Batteries Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Button Cell Batteries Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Button Cell Batteries Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Button Cell Batteries Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Button Cell Batteries Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Button Cell Batteries Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Button Cell Batteries Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Button Cell Batteries Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Button Cell Batteries Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Button Cell Batteries Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Button Cell Batteries Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Button Cell Batteries Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Button Cell Batteries Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Button Cell Batteries Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Button Cell Batteries Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Button Cell Batteries Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Button Cell Batteries Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Button Cell Batteries Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Button Cell Batteries Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Button Cell Batteries Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Button Cell Batteries Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Button Cell Batteries Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Button Cell Batteries Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Button Cell Batteries Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Button Cell Batteries Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Button Cell Batteries Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Button Cell Batteries Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Button Cell Batteries Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Button Cell Batteries Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Button Cell Batteries Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Button Cell Batteries Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Button Cell Batteries Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Button Cell Batteries Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Button Cell Batteries Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Button Cell Batteries Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Button Cell Batteries Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Button Cell Batteries Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Button Cell Batteries Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Button Cell Batteries Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Button Cell Batteries Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Button Cell Batteries Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Button Cell Batteries Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Button Cell Batteries Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Button Cell Batteries Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Button Cell Batteries Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Button Cell Batteries Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Button Cell Batteries Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Button Cell Batteries Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Button Cell Batteries Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Button Cell Batteries Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Button Cell Batteries Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Button Cell Batteries Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Button Cell Batteries Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Button Cell Batteries Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Button Cell Batteries Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Button Cell Batteries Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Button Cell Batteries Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Button Cell Batteries Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Button Cell Batteries Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Button Cell Batteries Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Button Cell Batteries Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Button Cell Batteries Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Button Cell Batteries Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Button Cell Batteries Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Button Cell Batteries Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Button Cell Batteries Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Button Cell Batteries Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Button Cell Batteries Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Button Cell Batteries Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Button Cell Batteries Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Button Cell Batteries Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Button Cell Batteries Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Button Cell Batteries Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Button Cell Batteries Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Button Cell Batteries Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Button Cell Batteries Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Button Cell Batteries Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Button Cell Batteries Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Button Cell Batteries Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Button Cell Batteries Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Button Cell Batteries Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Button Cell Batteries Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Sony

12.1.1 Sony Corporation Information

12.1.2 Sony Overview

12.1.3 Sony Button Cell Batteries Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Sony Button Cell Batteries Product Description

12.1.5 Sony Related Developments 12.2 Panasonic

12.2.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.2.2 Panasonic Overview

12.2.3 Panasonic Button Cell Batteries Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Panasonic Button Cell Batteries Product Description

12.2.5 Panasonic Related Developments 12.3 Energizer (Rayovac)

12.3.1 Energizer (Rayovac) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Energizer (Rayovac) Overview

12.3.3 Energizer (Rayovac) Button Cell Batteries Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Energizer (Rayovac) Button Cell Batteries Product Description

12.3.5 Energizer (Rayovac) Related Developments 12.4 Maxell

12.4.1 Maxell Corporation Information

12.4.2 Maxell Overview

12.4.3 Maxell Button Cell Batteries Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Maxell Button Cell Batteries Product Description

12.4.5 Maxell Related Developments 12.5 Toshiba

12.5.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

12.5.2 Toshiba Overview

12.5.3 Toshiba Button Cell Batteries Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Toshiba Button Cell Batteries Product Description

12.5.5 Toshiba Related Developments 12.6 Varta Microbattery

12.6.1 Varta Microbattery Corporation Information

12.6.2 Varta Microbattery Overview

12.6.3 Varta Microbattery Button Cell Batteries Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Varta Microbattery Button Cell Batteries Product Description

12.6.5 Varta Microbattery Related Developments 12.7 Duracell

12.7.1 Duracell Corporation Information

12.7.2 Duracell Overview

12.7.3 Duracell Button Cell Batteries Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Duracell Button Cell Batteries Product Description

12.7.5 Duracell Related Developments 12.8 Renata Batteries

12.8.1 Renata Batteries Corporation Information

12.8.2 Renata Batteries Overview

12.8.3 Renata Batteries Button Cell Batteries Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Renata Batteries Button Cell Batteries Product Description

12.8.5 Renata Batteries Related Developments 12.9 Seiko

12.9.1 Seiko Corporation Information

12.9.2 Seiko Overview

12.9.3 Seiko Button Cell Batteries Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Seiko Button Cell Batteries Product Description

12.9.5 Seiko Related Developments 12.10 Kodak

12.10.1 Kodak Corporation Information

12.10.2 Kodak Overview

12.10.3 Kodak Button Cell Batteries Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Kodak Button Cell Batteries Product Description

12.10.5 Kodak Related Developments 12.11 GP Batteries

12.11.1 GP Batteries Corporation Information

12.11.2 GP Batteries Overview

12.11.3 GP Batteries Button Cell Batteries Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 GP Batteries Button Cell Batteries Product Description

12.11.5 GP Batteries Related Developments 12.12 Vinnic

12.12.1 Vinnic Corporation Information

12.12.2 Vinnic Overview

12.12.3 Vinnic Button Cell Batteries Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Vinnic Button Cell Batteries Product Description

12.12.5 Vinnic Related Developments 12.13 NANFU

12.13.1 NANFU Corporation Information

12.13.2 NANFU Overview

12.13.3 NANFU Button Cell Batteries Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 NANFU Button Cell Batteries Product Description

12.13.5 NANFU Related Developments 12.14 TMMQ

12.14.1 TMMQ Corporation Information

12.14.2 TMMQ Overview

12.14.3 TMMQ Button Cell Batteries Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 TMMQ Button Cell Batteries Product Description

12.14.5 TMMQ Related Developments 12.15 EVE Energy

12.15.1 EVE Energy Corporation Information

12.15.2 EVE Energy Overview

12.15.3 EVE Energy Button Cell Batteries Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 EVE Energy Button Cell Batteries Product Description

12.15.5 EVE Energy Related Developments 12.16 Camelion Battery

12.16.1 Camelion Battery Corporation Information

12.16.2 Camelion Battery Overview

12.16.3 Camelion Battery Button Cell Batteries Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Camelion Battery Button Cell Batteries Product Description

12.16.5 Camelion Battery Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Button Cell Batteries Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Button Cell Batteries Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Button Cell Batteries Production Mode & Process 13.4 Button Cell Batteries Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Button Cell Batteries Sales Channels

13.4.2 Button Cell Batteries Distributors 13.5 Button Cell Batteries Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Button Cell Batteries Industry Trends 14.2 Button Cell Batteries Market Drivers 14.3 Button Cell Batteries Market Challenges 14.4 Button Cell Batteries Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Button Cell Batteries Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

