Business Tourism Market Growth, Regional Demand, Current Industry Figures and Forecast 2026 | Top Players: , TUI Group, Thomas Cook Group, Jet2 Holidays, Cox & Kings Ltd, Lindblad Expeditions, Travcoa, Scott Dunn, Abercrombie & Kent Ltd, Micato Safaris, Tauck, Al Tayyar, Backroads, Zicasso, Exodus Travels, Butterfield & Robinson

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Business Tourism Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Business Tourism market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Business Tourism market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Business Tourism market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, TUI Group, Thomas Cook Group, Jet2 Holidays, Cox & Kings Ltd, Lindblad Expeditions, Travcoa, Scott Dunn, Abercrombie & Kent Ltd, Micato Safaris, Tauck, Al Tayyar, Backroads, Zicasso, Exodus Travels, Butterfield & Robinson Market Segment by Product Type: , Natural Scenery, Humanistic Tourism, Diet Shopping, Other Market Segment by Application: , Millennial, Generation X, Baby Boomers, Others

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1625028/global-business-tourism-market For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1625028/global-business-tourism-market Buy Now: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/74215a9cac92a1559f3a5b28bbe8c895,0,1,global-business-tourism-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Business Tourism market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Business Tourism market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Business Tourism industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Business Tourism market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Business Tourism market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Business Tourism market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Market Overview of Business Tourism

1.1 Business Tourism Market Overview

1.1.1 Business Tourism Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Business Tourism Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Business Tourism Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Business Tourism Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Business Tourism Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Business Tourism Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Business Tourism Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Business Tourism Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Business Tourism Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Business Tourism Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Business Tourism Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Business Tourism Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Business Tourism Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Business Tourism Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Business Tourism Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Business Tourism Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Natural Scenery

2.5 Humanistic Tourism

2.6 Diet Shopping

2.7 Other 3 Business Tourism Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Business Tourism Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Business Tourism Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Business Tourism Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Millennial

3.5 Generation X

3.6 Baby Boomers

3.7 Others 4 Global Business Tourism Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Business Tourism Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Business Tourism as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Business Tourism Market

4.4 Global Top Players Business Tourism Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Business Tourism Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Business Tourism Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 TUI Group

5.1.1 TUI Group Profile

5.1.2 TUI Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 TUI Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 TUI Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 TUI Group Recent Developments

5.2 Thomas Cook Group

5.2.1 Thomas Cook Group Profile

5.2.2 Thomas Cook Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Thomas Cook Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Thomas Cook Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Thomas Cook Group Recent Developments

5.3 Jet2 Holidays

5.5.1 Jet2 Holidays Profile

5.3.2 Jet2 Holidays Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Jet2 Holidays Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Jet2 Holidays Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Cox & Kings Ltd Recent Developments

5.4 Cox & Kings Ltd

5.4.1 Cox & Kings Ltd Profile

5.4.2 Cox & Kings Ltd Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Cox & Kings Ltd Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Cox & Kings Ltd Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Cox & Kings Ltd Recent Developments

5.5 Lindblad Expeditions

5.5.1 Lindblad Expeditions Profile

5.5.2 Lindblad Expeditions Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Lindblad Expeditions Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Lindblad Expeditions Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Lindblad Expeditions Recent Developments

5.6 Travcoa

5.6.1 Travcoa Profile

5.6.2 Travcoa Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Travcoa Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Travcoa Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Travcoa Recent Developments

5.7 Scott Dunn

5.7.1 Scott Dunn Profile

5.7.2 Scott Dunn Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Scott Dunn Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Scott Dunn Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Scott Dunn Recent Developments

5.8 Abercrombie & Kent Ltd

5.8.1 Abercrombie & Kent Ltd Profile

5.8.2 Abercrombie & Kent Ltd Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Abercrombie & Kent Ltd Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Abercrombie & Kent Ltd Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Abercrombie & Kent Ltd Recent Developments

5.9 Micato Safaris

5.9.1 Micato Safaris Profile

5.9.2 Micato Safaris Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Micato Safaris Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Micato Safaris Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Micato Safaris Recent Developments

5.10 Tauck

5.10.1 Tauck Profile

5.10.2 Tauck Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Tauck Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Tauck Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Tauck Recent Developments

5.11 Al Tayyar

5.11.1 Al Tayyar Profile

5.11.2 Al Tayyar Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Al Tayyar Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Al Tayyar Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Al Tayyar Recent Developments

5.12 Backroads

5.12.1 Backroads Profile

5.12.2 Backroads Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Backroads Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Backroads Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Backroads Recent Developments

5.13 Zicasso

5.13.1 Zicasso Profile

5.13.2 Zicasso Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Zicasso Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Zicasso Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Zicasso Recent Developments

5.14 Exodus Travels

5.14.1 Exodus Travels Profile

5.14.2 Exodus Travels Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 Exodus Travels Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Exodus Travels Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Exodus Travels Recent Developments

5.15 Butterfield & Robinson

5.15.1 Butterfield & Robinson Profile

5.15.2 Butterfield & Robinson Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 Butterfield & Robinson Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Butterfield & Robinson Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Butterfield & Robinson Recent Developments 6 North America Business Tourism by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Business Tourism Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Business Tourism Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Business Tourism by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Business Tourism Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Business Tourism Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Business Tourism by Players and by Application

8.1 China Business Tourism Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Business Tourism Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Business Tourism by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Business Tourism Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Business Tourism Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Business Tourism by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Business Tourism Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Business Tourism Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Business Tourism by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Business Tourism Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Business Tourism Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Business Tourism Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.