Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market is Expected to Grow By Top Emerging Key Players: Amazon, Alibaba, Rakuten, IBM, SAP Hybris, Oracle, IndiaMART, Walmart, Mercateo, Magento (Adobe), Global Sources, NetSuite

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Amazon, Alibaba, Rakuten, IBM, SAP Hybris, Oracle, IndiaMART, Walmart, Mercateo, Magento (Adobe), Global Sources, NetSuite Market Segment by Product Type: , Buyer-oriented E-commerce, Supplier-oriented E-commerce, Intermediary-oriented E-commerce Market Segment by Application: , Small and Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Market Overview of Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce

1.1 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Overview

1.1.1 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Buyer-oriented E-commerce

2.5 Supplier-oriented E-commerce

2.6 Intermediary-oriented E-commerce 3 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Small and Medium Enterprise

3.5 Large Enterprise 4 Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market

4.4 Global Top Players Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Amazon

5.1.1 Amazon Profile

5.1.2 Amazon Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Amazon Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Amazon Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Amazon Recent Developments

5.2 Alibaba

5.2.1 Alibaba Profile

5.2.2 Alibaba Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Alibaba Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Alibaba Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Alibaba Recent Developments

5.3 Rakuten

5.5.1 Rakuten Profile

5.3.2 Rakuten Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Rakuten Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Rakuten Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.4 IBM

5.4.1 IBM Profile

5.4.2 IBM Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 IBM Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 IBM Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.5 SAP Hybris

5.5.1 SAP Hybris Profile

5.5.2 SAP Hybris Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 SAP Hybris Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 SAP Hybris Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 SAP Hybris Recent Developments

5.6 Oracle

5.6.1 Oracle Profile

5.6.2 Oracle Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Oracle Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Oracle Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Oracle Recent Developments

5.7 IndiaMART

5.7.1 IndiaMART Profile

5.7.2 IndiaMART Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 IndiaMART Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 IndiaMART Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 IndiaMART Recent Developments

5.8 Walmart

5.8.1 Walmart Profile

5.8.2 Walmart Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Walmart Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Walmart Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Walmart Recent Developments

5.9 Mercateo

5.9.1 Mercateo Profile

5.9.2 Mercateo Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Mercateo Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Mercateo Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Mercateo Recent Developments

5.10 Magento (Adobe)

5.10.1 Magento (Adobe) Profile

5.10.2 Magento (Adobe) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Magento (Adobe) Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Magento (Adobe) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Magento (Adobe) Recent Developments

5.11 Global Sources

5.11.1 Global Sources Profile

5.11.2 Global Sources Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Global Sources Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Global Sources Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Global Sources Recent Developments

5.12 NetSuite

5.12.1 NetSuite Profile

5.12.2 NetSuite Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 NetSuite Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 NetSuite Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 NetSuite Recent Developments 6 North America Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce by Players and by Application

8.1 China Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

