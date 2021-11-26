Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size, Growth Factor,Analysis And Forecast By 2027

Complete study of the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key Drivers & Barriers
High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.
Post-covid-19 Outlook
The readers in the section will understand how the market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come.
Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).
Segment by Type
, Customer Services, Finance and Accounting, Human Resources, Procurement, KPO, Others Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services
Segment by Application
BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, IT and Telecommunication, Others
Regional Outlook
This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report.
Competitive Scenario
In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:
, IBM Corporation (U.S.), Syntel Inc. (U.S.), Xerox Corporation (U.S.), Infosys BPO Ltd. (India), ADP LLC. (U.S.), Accenture PLC (Ireland), Aon Hewitt (U.S.), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), Capgemini (France), Wipro Limited (India) Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services
Frequently Asked Questions
- Which product segment grabbed the largest share in the Automotive Leather Upholstery market?
- How is the competitive scenario of the Automotive Leather Upholstery market?
- Which are the key factors aiding the Automotive Leather Upholstery market growth?
- Which are the prominent players in the Automotive Leather Upholstery market?
- Which region holds the maximum share in the Automotive Leather Upholstery market?
- What will be the CAGR of the Automotive Leather Upholstery market during the forecast period?
- Which application segment emerged as the leading segment in the Automotive Leather Upholstery market?
- What key trends are likely to emerge in the Automotive Leather Upholstery market in the coming years?
- What will be the Automotive Leather Upholstery market size by 2027?
- Which company held the largest share in the Automotive Leather Upholstery market?
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Customer Services
1.4.3 Finance and Accounting
1.4.4 Human Resources
1.4.5 Procurement
1.4.6 KPO
1.4.7 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Manufacturing
1.5.4 Healthcare
1.5.5 Retail
1.5.6 IT and Telecommunication
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Industry
1.6.1.1 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 1.7 Study Objectives 1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Revenue in 2019
3.3 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China
8.1 China Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan
9.1 Japan Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India
11.1 India Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13Key Players Profiles
13.1 IBM Corporation (U.S.)
13.1.1 IBM Corporation (U.S.) Company Details
13.1.2 IBM Corporation (U.S.) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 IBM Corporation (U.S.) Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Introduction
13.1.4 IBM Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 IBM Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development
13.2 Syntel Inc. (U.S.)
13.2.1 Syntel Inc. (U.S.) Company Details
13.2.2 Syntel Inc. (U.S.) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Syntel Inc. (U.S.) Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Introduction
13.2.4 Syntel Inc. (U.S.) Revenue in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Syntel Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development
13.3 Xerox Corporation (U.S.)
13.3.1 Xerox Corporation (U.S.) Company Details
13.3.2 Xerox Corporation (U.S.) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Xerox Corporation (U.S.) Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Introduction
13.3.4 Xerox Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Xerox Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development
13.4 Infosys BPO Ltd. (India)
13.4.1 Infosys BPO Ltd. (India) Company Details
13.4.2 Infosys BPO Ltd. (India) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Infosys BPO Ltd. (India) Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Introduction
13.4.4 Infosys BPO Ltd. (India) Revenue in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Infosys BPO Ltd. (India) Recent Development
13.5 ADP LLC. (U.S.)
13.5.1 ADP LLC. (U.S.) Company Details
13.5.2 ADP LLC. (U.S.) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 ADP LLC. (U.S.) Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Introduction
13.5.4 ADP LLC. (U.S.) Revenue in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 ADP LLC. (U.S.) Recent Development
13.6 Accenture PLC (Ireland)
13.6.1 Accenture PLC (Ireland) Company Details
13.6.2 Accenture PLC (Ireland) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Accenture PLC (Ireland) Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Introduction
13.6.4 Accenture PLC (Ireland) Revenue in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Accenture PLC (Ireland) Recent Development
13.7 Aon Hewitt (U.S.)
13.7.1 Aon Hewitt (U.S.) Company Details
13.7.2 Aon Hewitt (U.S.) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Aon Hewitt (U.S.) Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Introduction
13.7.4 Aon Hewitt (U.S.) Revenue in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Aon Hewitt (U.S.) Recent Development
13.8 Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India)
13.8.1 Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India) Company Details
13.8.2 Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India) Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Introduction
13.8.4 Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India) Revenue in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India) Recent Development
13.9 Capgemini (France)
13.9.1 Capgemini (France) Company Details
13.9.2 Capgemini (France) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Capgemini (France) Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Introduction
13.9.4 Capgemini (France) Revenue in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Capgemini (France) Recent Development
13.10 Wipro Limited (India)
13.10.1 Wipro Limited (India) Company Details
13.10.2 Wipro Limited (India) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Wipro Limited (India) Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Introduction
13.10.4 Wipro Limited (India) Revenue in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Wipro Limited (India) Recent Development 14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
