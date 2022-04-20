Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Analysis, Applications, Sale, Growth Insight, Trends by 2028 | IBM Corporation (U.S.), Syntel Inc. (U.S.), Xerox Corporation (U.S.)

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Some of The Important Companies Covered in this Report Are: IBM Corporation (U.S.), Syntel Inc. (U.S.), Xerox Corporation (U.S.), Infosys BPO Ltd. (India), ADP LLC. (U.S.), Accenture PLC (Ireland), Aon Hewitt (U.S.), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), Capgemini (France), Wipro Limited (India)

The global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services market.

Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market by Type: Customer Services

Finance and Accounting

Human Resources

Procurement

KPO

Others



Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market by Application: BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

IT and Telecommunication

Others



The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Revenue in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Industry Trends

1.4.2 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Drivers

1.4.3 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Challenges

1.4.4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services by Type

2.1 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Customer Services

2.1.2 Finance and Accounting

2.1.3 Human Resources

2.1.4 Procurement

2.1.5 KPO

2.1.6 Others

2.2 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services by Application

3.1 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 BFSI

3.1.2 Manufacturing

3.1.3 Healthcare

3.1.4 Retail

3.1.5 IT and Telecommunication

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services in 2021

4.2.3 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Headquarters, Revenue in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Companies Revenue in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 IBM Corporation (U.S.)

7.1.1 IBM Corporation (U.S.) Company Details

7.1.2 IBM Corporation (U.S.) Business Overview

7.1.3 IBM Corporation (U.S.) Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Introduction

7.1.4 IBM Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 IBM Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development

7.2 Syntel Inc. (U.S.)

7.2.1 Syntel Inc. (U.S.) Company Details

7.2.2 Syntel Inc. (U.S.) Business Overview

7.2.3 Syntel Inc. (U.S.) Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Introduction

7.2.4 Syntel Inc. (U.S.) Revenue in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Syntel Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development

7.3 Xerox Corporation (U.S.)

7.3.1 Xerox Corporation (U.S.) Company Details

7.3.2 Xerox Corporation (U.S.) Business Overview

7.3.3 Xerox Corporation (U.S.) Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Introduction

7.3.4 Xerox Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Xerox Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development

7.4 Infosys BPO Ltd. (India)

7.4.1 Infosys BPO Ltd. (India) Company Details

7.4.2 Infosys BPO Ltd. (India) Business Overview

7.4.3 Infosys BPO Ltd. (India) Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Introduction

7.4.4 Infosys BPO Ltd. (India) Revenue in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Infosys BPO Ltd. (India) Recent Development

7.5 ADP LLC. (U.S.)

7.5.1 ADP LLC. (U.S.) Company Details

7.5.2 ADP LLC. (U.S.) Business Overview

7.5.3 ADP LLC. (U.S.) Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Introduction

7.5.4 ADP LLC. (U.S.) Revenue in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 ADP LLC. (U.S.) Recent Development

7.6 Accenture PLC (Ireland)

7.6.1 Accenture PLC (Ireland) Company Details

7.6.2 Accenture PLC (Ireland) Business Overview

7.6.3 Accenture PLC (Ireland) Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Introduction

7.6.4 Accenture PLC (Ireland) Revenue in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Accenture PLC (Ireland) Recent Development

7.7 Aon Hewitt (U.S.)

7.7.1 Aon Hewitt (U.S.) Company Details

7.7.2 Aon Hewitt (U.S.) Business Overview

7.7.3 Aon Hewitt (U.S.) Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Introduction

7.7.4 Aon Hewitt (U.S.) Revenue in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Aon Hewitt (U.S.) Recent Development

7.8 Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India)

7.8.1 Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India) Company Details

7.8.2 Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India) Business Overview

7.8.3 Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India) Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Introduction

7.8.4 Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India) Revenue in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India) Recent Development

7.9 Capgemini (France)

7.9.1 Capgemini (France) Company Details

7.9.2 Capgemini (France) Business Overview

7.9.3 Capgemini (France) Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Introduction

7.9.4 Capgemini (France) Revenue in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Capgemini (France) Recent Development

7.10 Wipro Limited (India)

7.10.1 Wipro Limited (India) Company Details

7.10.2 Wipro Limited (India) Business Overview

7.10.3 Wipro Limited (India) Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Introduction

7.10.4 Wipro Limited (India) Revenue in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Wipro Limited (India) Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

