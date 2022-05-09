Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market 2022: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2028- Board, Manta, Adjust

QY Research has recently published a new report, titled “Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Research Report 2022-2028″ The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Business Intelligence (BI) Tools market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Business Intelligence (BI) Tools market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Business Intelligence (BI) Tools market.

The research report on the global Business Intelligence (BI) Tools market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Business Intelligence (BI) Tools market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Business Intelligence (BI) Tools research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Business Intelligence (BI) Tools market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Business Intelligence (BI) Tools market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Business Intelligence (BI) Tools market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have been scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Business Intelligence (BI) Tools market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Business Intelligence (BI) Tools market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Leading Players

Board, Manta, Adjust, ManageEngine, Bitrix, Birch Grove Software, Competitors App, Cluvio, SysAid Technologies, AnswerDock, Tableau, Ultimate Software, Microsoft, Magento, Deltek, Sisense, Zoho, Adaptive Insights, Klipfolio, Databox, Domo Technologies, SAP, Qlik

Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Business Intelligence (BI) Tools market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Business Intelligence (BI) Tools market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Segmentation by Product

Basic(Under $1000/Month), Standard($1000-5000/Month), Senior($5000+/Month) Business Intelligence (BI) Tools

Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Segmentation by Application

Large Enterprises(1000+ Users), Medium-Sized Enterprise(499-1000 Users), Small Enterprises(1-499 Users)

Table of Contents

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Basic(Under $1000/Month)

1.2.3 Standard($1000-5000/Month)

1.2.4 Senior($5000+/Month)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Large Enterprises(1000+ Users)

1.3.3 Medium-Sized Enterprise(499-1000 Users)

1.3.4 Small Enterprises(1-499 Users)

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Industry Trends

2.3.2 Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Drivers

2.3.3 Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Challenges

2.3.4 Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Revenue

3.4 Global Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Revenue in 2021

3.5 Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 5 Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 6 North America

6.1 North America Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

6.2.2 North America Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

6.2.3 North America Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 North America Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

6.3.3 North America Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.4 North America Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

6.4.2 North America Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

7.2.2 Europe Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

7.2.3 Europe Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

7.3.2 Europe Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

7.3.3 Europe Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

7.4 Europe Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

7.4.2 Europe Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic Countries 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

9.2.2 Latin America Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

9.2.3 Latin America Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

9.3.2 Latin America Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

9.3.3 Latin America Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

9.4 Latin America Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

9.4.2 Latin America Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Board

11.1.1 Board Company Details

11.1.2 Board Business Overview

11.1.3 Board Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Introduction

11.1.4 Board Revenue in Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Business (2017-2022)

11.1.5 Board Recent Developments

11.2 Manta

11.2.1 Manta Company Details

11.2.2 Manta Business Overview

11.2.3 Manta Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Introduction

11.2.4 Manta Revenue in Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Business (2017-2022)

11.2.5 Manta Recent Developments

11.3 Adjust

11.3.1 Adjust Company Details

11.3.2 Adjust Business Overview

11.3.3 Adjust Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Introduction

11.3.4 Adjust Revenue in Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Business (2017-2022)

11.3.5 Adjust Recent Developments

11.4 ManageEngine

11.4.1 ManageEngine Company Details

11.4.2 ManageEngine Business Overview

11.4.3 ManageEngine Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Introduction

11.4.4 ManageEngine Revenue in Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Business (2017-2022)

11.4.5 ManageEngine Recent Developments

11.5 Bitrix

11.5.1 Bitrix Company Details

11.5.2 Bitrix Business Overview

11.5.3 Bitrix Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Introduction

11.5.4 Bitrix Revenue in Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Business (2017-2022)

11.5.5 Bitrix Recent Developments

11.6 Birch Grove Software

11.6.1 Birch Grove Software Company Details

11.6.2 Birch Grove Software Business Overview

11.6.3 Birch Grove Software Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Introduction

11.6.4 Birch Grove Software Revenue in Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Business (2017-2022)

11.6.5 Birch Grove Software Recent Developments

11.7 Competitors App

11.7.1 Competitors App Company Details

11.7.2 Competitors App Business Overview

11.7.3 Competitors App Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Introduction

11.7.4 Competitors App Revenue in Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Business (2017-2022)

11.7.5 Competitors App Recent Developments

11.8 Cluvio

11.8.1 Cluvio Company Details

11.8.2 Cluvio Business Overview

11.8.3 Cluvio Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Introduction

11.8.4 Cluvio Revenue in Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Business (2017-2022)

11.8.5 Cluvio Recent Developments

11.9 SysAid Technologies

11.9.1 SysAid Technologies Company Details

11.9.2 SysAid Technologies Business Overview

11.9.3 SysAid Technologies Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Introduction

11.9.4 SysAid Technologies Revenue in Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Business (2017-2022)

11.9.5 SysAid Technologies Recent Developments

11.10 AnswerDock

11.10.1 AnswerDock Company Details

11.10.2 AnswerDock Business Overview

11.10.3 AnswerDock Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Introduction

11.10.4 AnswerDock Revenue in Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Business (2017-2022)

11.10.5 AnswerDock Recent Developments

11.11 Tableau

11.11.1 Tableau Company Details

11.11.2 Tableau Business Overview

11.11.3 Tableau Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Introduction

11.11.4 Tableau Revenue in Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Business (2017-2022)

11.11.5 Tableau Recent Developments

11.12 Ultimate Software

11.12.1 Ultimate Software Company Details

11.12.2 Ultimate Software Business Overview

11.12.3 Ultimate Software Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Introduction

11.12.4 Ultimate Software Revenue in Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Business (2017-2022)

11.12.5 Ultimate Software Recent Developments

11.13 Microsoft

11.13.1 Microsoft Company Details

11.13.2 Microsoft Business Overview

11.13.3 Microsoft Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Introduction

11.13.4 Microsoft Revenue in Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Business (2017-2022)

11.13.5 Microsoft Recent Developments

11.14 Magento

11.14.1 Magento Company Details

11.14.2 Magento Business Overview

11.14.3 Magento Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Introduction

11.14.4 Magento Revenue in Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Business (2017-2022)

11.14.5 Magento Recent Developments

11.15 Deltek

11.15.1 Deltek Company Details

11.15.2 Deltek Business Overview

11.15.3 Deltek Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Introduction

11.15.4 Deltek Revenue in Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Business (2017-2022)

11.15.5 Deltek Recent Developments

11.16 Sisense

11.16.1 Sisense Company Details

11.16.2 Sisense Business Overview

11.16.3 Sisense Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Introduction

11.16.4 Sisense Revenue in Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Business (2017-2022)

11.16.5 Sisense Recent Developments

11.17 Zoho

11.17.1 Zoho Company Details

11.17.2 Zoho Business Overview

11.17.3 Zoho Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Introduction

11.17.4 Zoho Revenue in Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Business (2017-2022)

11.17.5 Zoho Recent Developments

11.18 Adaptive Insights

11.18.1 Adaptive Insights Company Details

11.18.2 Adaptive Insights Business Overview

11.18.3 Adaptive Insights Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Introduction

11.18.4 Adaptive Insights Revenue in Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Business (2017-2022)

11.18.5 Adaptive Insights Recent Developments

11.19 Klipfolio

11.19.1 Klipfolio Company Details

11.19.2 Klipfolio Business Overview

11.19.3 Klipfolio Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Introduction

11.19.4 Klipfolio Revenue in Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Business (2017-2022)

11.19.5 Klipfolio Recent Developments

11.20 Databox

11.20.1 Databox Company Details

11.20.2 Databox Business Overview

11.20.3 Databox Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Introduction

11.20.4 Databox Revenue in Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Business (2017-2022)

11.20.5 Databox Recent Developments

11.21 Domo Technologies

11.21.1 Domo Technologies Company Details

11.21.2 Domo Technologies Business Overview

11.21.3 Domo Technologies Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Introduction

11.21.4 Domo Technologies Revenue in Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Business (2017-2022)

11.21.5 Domo Technologies Recent Developments

11.22 SAP

11.22.1 SAP Company Details

11.22.2 SAP Business Overview

11.22.3 SAP Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Introduction

11.22.4 SAP Revenue in Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Business (2017-2022)

11.22.5 SAP Recent Developments

11.23 Qlik

11.23.1 Qlik Company Details

11.23.2 Qlik Business Overview

11.23.3 Qlik Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Introduction

11.23.4 Qlik Revenue in Business Intelligence (BI) Tools Business (2017-2022)

11.23.5 Qlik Recent Developments 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

