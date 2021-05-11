Buprofezin Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2027| Agro-Star Biochemical, Bailing Agrochemical, Dow AgroSciences

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and United States Buprofezin Market Insights, Forecast to 2026. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Buprofezin market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Buprofezin market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Buprofezin market.

The research report on the global Buprofezin market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Buprofezin market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Buprofezin research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Buprofezin market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Buprofezin market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Buprofezin market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Buprofezin Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Buprofezin market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Buprofezin market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Buprofezin Market Leading Players

, Agro-Star Biochemical, Bailing Agrochemical, Dow AgroSciences, JiangSu Sevencontinent Green Chemical, Kenvos, Nihon Nohyaku, Canary Agro Chemicals Private, Jiangsu Fengshan Group, Dalian Winyard Chemical, Zhejiang Longwan Chemicals

Buprofezin Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Buprofezin market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Buprofezin market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Buprofezin Segmentation by Product

Planthoppers

Nephotettix & Nilaparvata & Thrips

Nilaparvata & Sogatella

Scales

Others

Buprofezin Segmentation by Application

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Buprofezin market?

How will the global Buprofezin market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Buprofezin market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Buprofezin market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Buprofezin market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Buprofezin Product Introduction 1.2 Market Segments 1.3 Key Buprofezin Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Buprofezin Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Planthoppers

1.4.3 Nephotettix & Nilaparvata & Thrips

1.4.4 Nilaparvata & Sogatella

1.4.5 Scales

1.4.6 Others 1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Buprofezin Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Cereals & Grains

1.5.3 Fruits & Vegetables

1.5.4 Others 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Buprofezin Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Buprofezin Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Buprofezin Sales 2015-2026 2.2 Global Buprofezin, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 2.3 Buprofezin Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Buprofezin Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Buprofezin Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 2.4 Buprofezin Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Buprofezin Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Buprofezin Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Buprofezin Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Global Top Buprofezin Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Buprofezin Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Buprofezin Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Buprofezin Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Buprofezin Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Buprofezin Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Buprofezin Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Buprofezin Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Buprofezin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Global Buprofezin Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Global Buprofezin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Buprofezin Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Buprofezin Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Buprofezin Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Buprofezin Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Buprofezin Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Buprofezin Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Buprofezin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026) 4.2 Global Buprofezin Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Buprofezin Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Buprofezin Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Buprofezin Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 4.3 Global Buprofezin Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Buprofezin Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Buprofezin Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Buprofezin Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Buprofezin Price by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Buprofezin Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Buprofezin Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Buprofezin Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Buprofezin Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application 6.1 United States Buprofezin Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Buprofezin Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Buprofezin Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Buprofezin Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026 6.2 United States Buprofezin Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Buprofezin Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Buprofezin Players by Revenue (2015-2020) 6.3 United States Buprofezin Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Buprofezin Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Buprofezin Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Buprofezin Price by Type (2015-2020) 6.4 United States Buprofezin Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Buprofezin Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Buprofezin Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Buprofezin Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 6.5 United States Buprofezin Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Buprofezin Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Buprofezin Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Buprofezin Price by Application (2015-2020) 6.6 United States Buprofezin Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Buprofezin Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Buprofezin Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Buprofezin Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America 7.1 North America Buprofezin Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 7.2 North America Buprofezin Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Buprofezin Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Buprofezin Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Buprofezin Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 8.2 Europe Buprofezin Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Buprofezin Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Buprofezin Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Buprofezin Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 9.2 Asia Pacific Buprofezin Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Buprofezin Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Buprofezin Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Buprofezin Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 10.2 Latin America Buprofezin Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Buprofezin Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Buprofezin Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Buprofezin Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 11.2 Middle East and Africa Buprofezin Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Buprofezin Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Buprofezin Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles 12.1 Agro-Star Biochemical

12.1.1 Agro-Star Biochemical Corporation Information

12.1.2 Agro-Star Biochemical Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Agro-Star Biochemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Agro-Star Biochemical Buprofezin Products Offered

12.1.5 Agro-Star Biochemical Recent Development 12.2 Bailing Agrochemical

12.2.1 Bailing Agrochemical Corporation Information

12.2.2 Bailing Agrochemical Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Bailing Agrochemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Bailing Agrochemical Buprofezin Products Offered

12.2.5 Bailing Agrochemical Recent Development 12.3 Dow AgroSciences

12.3.1 Dow AgroSciences Corporation Information

12.3.2 Dow AgroSciences Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Dow AgroSciences Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Dow AgroSciences Buprofezin Products Offered

12.3.5 Dow AgroSciences Recent Development 12.4 JiangSu Sevencontinent Green Chemical

12.4.1 JiangSu Sevencontinent Green Chemical Corporation Information

12.4.2 JiangSu Sevencontinent Green Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 JiangSu Sevencontinent Green Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 JiangSu Sevencontinent Green Chemical Buprofezin Products Offered

12.4.5 JiangSu Sevencontinent Green Chemical Recent Development 12.5 Kenvos

12.5.1 Kenvos Corporation Information

12.5.2 Kenvos Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Kenvos Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Kenvos Buprofezin Products Offered

12.5.5 Kenvos Recent Development 12.6 Nihon Nohyaku

12.6.1 Nihon Nohyaku Corporation Information

12.6.2 Nihon Nohyaku Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Nihon Nohyaku Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Nihon Nohyaku Buprofezin Products Offered

12.6.5 Nihon Nohyaku Recent Development 12.7 Canary Agro Chemicals Private

12.7.1 Canary Agro Chemicals Private Corporation Information

12.7.2 Canary Agro Chemicals Private Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Canary Agro Chemicals Private Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Canary Agro Chemicals Private Buprofezin Products Offered

12.7.5 Canary Agro Chemicals Private Recent Development 12.8 Jiangsu Fengshan Group

12.8.1 Jiangsu Fengshan Group Corporation Information

12.8.2 Jiangsu Fengshan Group Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Jiangsu Fengshan Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Jiangsu Fengshan Group Buprofezin Products Offered

12.8.5 Jiangsu Fengshan Group Recent Development 12.9 Dalian Winyard Chemical

12.9.1 Dalian Winyard Chemical Corporation Information

12.9.2 Dalian Winyard Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Dalian Winyard Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Dalian Winyard Chemical Buprofezin Products Offered

12.9.5 Dalian Winyard Chemical Recent Development 12.10 Zhejiang Longwan Chemicals

12.10.1 Zhejiang Longwan Chemicals Corporation Information

12.10.2 Zhejiang Longwan Chemicals Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Zhejiang Longwan Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Zhejiang Longwan Chemicals Buprofezin Products Offered

12.10.5 Zhejiang Longwan Chemicals Recent Development 12.11 Agro-Star Biochemical

12.11.1 Agro-Star Biochemical Corporation Information

12.11.2 Agro-Star Biochemical Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Agro-Star Biochemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Agro-Star Biochemical Buprofezin Products Offered

12.11.5 Agro-Star Biochemical Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers 13.2 Market Challenges 13.3 Market Risks/Restraints 13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Buprofezin Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis 14.2 Buprofezin Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

