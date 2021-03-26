Bunker Fuel Market Business Development Hacking Strategies by Predominant Players 2021-2027 | World Fuel Services, Bunker Holding, Chemoil

“

The report titled Global Bunker Fuel Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Bunker Fuel market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Bunker Fuel market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Bunker Fuel market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bunker Fuel market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bunker Fuel report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bunker Fuel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bunker Fuel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bunker Fuel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bunker Fuel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bunker Fuel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bunker Fuel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: World Fuel Services, Bunker Holding, Chemoil, Aegean Marine Petroleum, China Marine Bunker, Bright Oil, BP, Exxon Mobil, Shell, Sinopec, Lukoil-Bunker, Total Marine Fuel, Gazpromneft, China Changjiang Bunker, Southern Pec, GAC, Shanghai Lonyer Fuels

Market Segmentation by Product: Distillate Fuel Oil

Residual Fuel Oil

LNG



Market Segmentation by Application: Tanker Vessels

Container Vessels

Bulk Vessels

General Cargo Vessels

Other



The Bunker Fuel Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bunker Fuel market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bunker Fuel market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Bunker Fuel market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bunker Fuel industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Bunker Fuel market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Bunker Fuel market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bunker Fuel market?

Table of Contents:

1 Bunker Fuel Market Overview

1.1 Bunker Fuel Product Overview

1.2 Bunker Fuel Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Distillate Fuel Oil

1.2.2 Residual Fuel Oil

1.2.3 LNG

1.3 Global Bunker Fuel Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Bunker Fuel Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Bunker Fuel Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Bunker Fuel Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Bunker Fuel Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Bunker Fuel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Bunker Fuel Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Bunker Fuel Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Bunker Fuel Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Bunker Fuel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Bunker Fuel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Bunker Fuel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Bunker Fuel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Bunker Fuel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Bunker Fuel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Bunker Fuel Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Bunker Fuel Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Bunker Fuel Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Bunker Fuel Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Bunker Fuel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Bunker Fuel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Bunker Fuel Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Bunker Fuel Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Bunker Fuel as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Bunker Fuel Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Bunker Fuel Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Bunker Fuel Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Bunker Fuel Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Bunker Fuel Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Bunker Fuel Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Bunker Fuel Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Bunker Fuel Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Bunker Fuel Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Bunker Fuel Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Bunker Fuel Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Bunker Fuel Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Bunker Fuel by Application

4.1 Bunker Fuel Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Tanker Vessels

4.1.2 Container Vessels

4.1.3 Bulk Vessels

4.1.4 General Cargo Vessels

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global Bunker Fuel Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Bunker Fuel Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Bunker Fuel Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Bunker Fuel Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Bunker Fuel Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Bunker Fuel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Bunker Fuel Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Bunker Fuel Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Bunker Fuel Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Bunker Fuel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Bunker Fuel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Bunker Fuel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Bunker Fuel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Bunker Fuel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Bunker Fuel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Bunker Fuel by Country

5.1 North America Bunker Fuel Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Bunker Fuel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Bunker Fuel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Bunker Fuel Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Bunker Fuel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Bunker Fuel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Bunker Fuel by Country

6.1 Europe Bunker Fuel Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Bunker Fuel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Bunker Fuel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Bunker Fuel Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Bunker Fuel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Bunker Fuel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Bunker Fuel by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Bunker Fuel Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Bunker Fuel Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Bunker Fuel Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Bunker Fuel Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Bunker Fuel Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Bunker Fuel Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Bunker Fuel by Country

8.1 Latin America Bunker Fuel Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Bunker Fuel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Bunker Fuel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Bunker Fuel Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Bunker Fuel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Bunker Fuel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Bunker Fuel by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Bunker Fuel Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bunker Fuel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bunker Fuel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Bunker Fuel Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bunker Fuel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bunker Fuel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bunker Fuel Business

10.1 World Fuel Services

10.1.1 World Fuel Services Corporation Information

10.1.2 World Fuel Services Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 World Fuel Services Bunker Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 World Fuel Services Bunker Fuel Products Offered

10.1.5 World Fuel Services Recent Development

10.2 Bunker Holding

10.2.1 Bunker Holding Corporation Information

10.2.2 Bunker Holding Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Bunker Holding Bunker Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 World Fuel Services Bunker Fuel Products Offered

10.2.5 Bunker Holding Recent Development

10.3 Chemoil

10.3.1 Chemoil Corporation Information

10.3.2 Chemoil Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Chemoil Bunker Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Chemoil Bunker Fuel Products Offered

10.3.5 Chemoil Recent Development

10.4 Aegean Marine Petroleum

10.4.1 Aegean Marine Petroleum Corporation Information

10.4.2 Aegean Marine Petroleum Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Aegean Marine Petroleum Bunker Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Aegean Marine Petroleum Bunker Fuel Products Offered

10.4.5 Aegean Marine Petroleum Recent Development

10.5 China Marine Bunker

10.5.1 China Marine Bunker Corporation Information

10.5.2 China Marine Bunker Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 China Marine Bunker Bunker Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 China Marine Bunker Bunker Fuel Products Offered

10.5.5 China Marine Bunker Recent Development

10.6 Bright Oil

10.6.1 Bright Oil Corporation Information

10.6.2 Bright Oil Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Bright Oil Bunker Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Bright Oil Bunker Fuel Products Offered

10.6.5 Bright Oil Recent Development

10.7 BP

10.7.1 BP Corporation Information

10.7.2 BP Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 BP Bunker Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 BP Bunker Fuel Products Offered

10.7.5 BP Recent Development

10.8 Exxon Mobil

10.8.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation Information

10.8.2 Exxon Mobil Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Exxon Mobil Bunker Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Exxon Mobil Bunker Fuel Products Offered

10.8.5 Exxon Mobil Recent Development

10.9 Shell

10.9.1 Shell Corporation Information

10.9.2 Shell Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Shell Bunker Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Shell Bunker Fuel Products Offered

10.9.5 Shell Recent Development

10.10 Sinopec

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Bunker Fuel Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Sinopec Bunker Fuel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Sinopec Recent Development

10.11 Lukoil-Bunker

10.11.1 Lukoil-Bunker Corporation Information

10.11.2 Lukoil-Bunker Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Lukoil-Bunker Bunker Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Lukoil-Bunker Bunker Fuel Products Offered

10.11.5 Lukoil-Bunker Recent Development

10.12 Total Marine Fuel

10.12.1 Total Marine Fuel Corporation Information

10.12.2 Total Marine Fuel Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Total Marine Fuel Bunker Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Total Marine Fuel Bunker Fuel Products Offered

10.12.5 Total Marine Fuel Recent Development

10.13 Gazpromneft

10.13.1 Gazpromneft Corporation Information

10.13.2 Gazpromneft Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Gazpromneft Bunker Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Gazpromneft Bunker Fuel Products Offered

10.13.5 Gazpromneft Recent Development

10.14 China Changjiang Bunker

10.14.1 China Changjiang Bunker Corporation Information

10.14.2 China Changjiang Bunker Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 China Changjiang Bunker Bunker Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 China Changjiang Bunker Bunker Fuel Products Offered

10.14.5 China Changjiang Bunker Recent Development

10.15 Southern Pec

10.15.1 Southern Pec Corporation Information

10.15.2 Southern Pec Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Southern Pec Bunker Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Southern Pec Bunker Fuel Products Offered

10.15.5 Southern Pec Recent Development

10.16 GAC

10.16.1 GAC Corporation Information

10.16.2 GAC Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 GAC Bunker Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 GAC Bunker Fuel Products Offered

10.16.5 GAC Recent Development

10.17 Shanghai Lonyer Fuels

10.17.1 Shanghai Lonyer Fuels Corporation Information

10.17.2 Shanghai Lonyer Fuels Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Shanghai Lonyer Fuels Bunker Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Shanghai Lonyer Fuels Bunker Fuel Products Offered

10.17.5 Shanghai Lonyer Fuels Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Bunker Fuel Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Bunker Fuel Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Bunker Fuel Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Bunker Fuel Distributors

12.3 Bunker Fuel Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

