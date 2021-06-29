Buna-N Rubber Market 2021 Growth Factors, Technological Advancement and Trends by Manufacturers: | Lanxess, Sinopec, Kumho Petrochemical

“

The report titled Global Buna-N Rubber Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Buna-N Rubber market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Buna-N Rubber market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Buna-N Rubber market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Buna-N Rubber market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Buna-N Rubber report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3217061/global-buna-n-rubber-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Buna-N Rubber report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Buna-N Rubber market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Buna-N Rubber market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Buna-N Rubber market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Buna-N Rubber market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Buna-N Rubber market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Lanxess, Sinopec, Kumho Petrochemical, TSRC Corporation, JSR Corporation, LG Chem, Versalis S.P.A, Zeon Corporation, Sibur Holding, Omnova Solutions Inc

Market Segmentation by Product: Hoses

Cables

Molded Seals

Gloves

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Oil & Gas

Automotive

Medical

Mining

Construction

Others



The Buna-N Rubber Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Buna-N Rubber market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Buna-N Rubber market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Buna-N Rubber market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Buna-N Rubber industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Buna-N Rubber market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Buna-N Rubber market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Buna-N Rubber market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3217061/global-buna-n-rubber-market

Table of Contents:

1 Buna-N Rubber Market Overview

1.1 Buna-N Rubber Product Overview

1.2 Buna-N Rubber Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Hoses

1.2.2 Cables

1.2.3 Molded Seals

1.2.4 Gloves

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Buna-N Rubber Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Buna-N Rubber Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Buna-N Rubber Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Buna-N Rubber Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Buna-N Rubber Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Buna-N Rubber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Buna-N Rubber Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Buna-N Rubber Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Buna-N Rubber Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Buna-N Rubber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Buna-N Rubber Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Buna-N Rubber Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Buna-N Rubber Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Buna-N Rubber Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Buna-N Rubber Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Buna-N Rubber Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Buna-N Rubber Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Buna-N Rubber Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Buna-N Rubber Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Buna-N Rubber Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Buna-N Rubber Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Buna-N Rubber Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Buna-N Rubber Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Buna-N Rubber as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Buna-N Rubber Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Buna-N Rubber Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Buna-N Rubber Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Buna-N Rubber Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Buna-N Rubber Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Buna-N Rubber Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Buna-N Rubber Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Buna-N Rubber Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Buna-N Rubber Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Buna-N Rubber Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Buna-N Rubber Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Buna-N Rubber Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Buna-N Rubber by Application

4.1 Buna-N Rubber Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Oil & Gas

4.1.2 Automotive

4.1.3 Medical

4.1.4 Mining

4.1.5 Construction

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Buna-N Rubber Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Buna-N Rubber Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Buna-N Rubber Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Buna-N Rubber Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Buna-N Rubber Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Buna-N Rubber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Buna-N Rubber Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Buna-N Rubber Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Buna-N Rubber Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Buna-N Rubber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Buna-N Rubber Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Buna-N Rubber Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Buna-N Rubber Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Buna-N Rubber Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Buna-N Rubber Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Buna-N Rubber by Country

5.1 North America Buna-N Rubber Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Buna-N Rubber Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Buna-N Rubber Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Buna-N Rubber Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Buna-N Rubber Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Buna-N Rubber Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Buna-N Rubber by Country

6.1 Europe Buna-N Rubber Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Buna-N Rubber Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Buna-N Rubber Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Buna-N Rubber Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Buna-N Rubber Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Buna-N Rubber Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Buna-N Rubber by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Buna-N Rubber Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Buna-N Rubber Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Buna-N Rubber Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Buna-N Rubber Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Buna-N Rubber Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Buna-N Rubber Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Buna-N Rubber by Country

8.1 Latin America Buna-N Rubber Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Buna-N Rubber Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Buna-N Rubber Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Buna-N Rubber Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Buna-N Rubber Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Buna-N Rubber Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Buna-N Rubber by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Buna-N Rubber Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Buna-N Rubber Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Buna-N Rubber Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Buna-N Rubber Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Buna-N Rubber Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Buna-N Rubber Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Buna-N Rubber Business

10.1 Lanxess

10.1.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

10.1.2 Lanxess Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Lanxess Buna-N Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Lanxess Buna-N Rubber Products Offered

10.1.5 Lanxess Recent Development

10.2 Sinopec

10.2.1 Sinopec Corporation Information

10.2.2 Sinopec Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sinopec Buna-N Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Lanxess Buna-N Rubber Products Offered

10.2.5 Sinopec Recent Development

10.3 Kumho Petrochemical

10.3.1 Kumho Petrochemical Corporation Information

10.3.2 Kumho Petrochemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Kumho Petrochemical Buna-N Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Kumho Petrochemical Buna-N Rubber Products Offered

10.3.5 Kumho Petrochemical Recent Development

10.4 TSRC Corporation

10.4.1 TSRC Corporation Corporation Information

10.4.2 TSRC Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 TSRC Corporation Buna-N Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 TSRC Corporation Buna-N Rubber Products Offered

10.4.5 TSRC Corporation Recent Development

10.5 JSR Corporation

10.5.1 JSR Corporation Corporation Information

10.5.2 JSR Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 JSR Corporation Buna-N Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 JSR Corporation Buna-N Rubber Products Offered

10.5.5 JSR Corporation Recent Development

10.6 LG Chem

10.6.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

10.6.2 LG Chem Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 LG Chem Buna-N Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 LG Chem Buna-N Rubber Products Offered

10.6.5 LG Chem Recent Development

10.7 Versalis S.P.A

10.7.1 Versalis S.P.A Corporation Information

10.7.2 Versalis S.P.A Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Versalis S.P.A Buna-N Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Versalis S.P.A Buna-N Rubber Products Offered

10.7.5 Versalis S.P.A Recent Development

10.8 Zeon Corporation

10.8.1 Zeon Corporation Corporation Information

10.8.2 Zeon Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Zeon Corporation Buna-N Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Zeon Corporation Buna-N Rubber Products Offered

10.8.5 Zeon Corporation Recent Development

10.9 Sibur Holding

10.9.1 Sibur Holding Corporation Information

10.9.2 Sibur Holding Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Sibur Holding Buna-N Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Sibur Holding Buna-N Rubber Products Offered

10.9.5 Sibur Holding Recent Development

10.10 Omnova Solutions Inc

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Buna-N Rubber Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Omnova Solutions Inc Buna-N Rubber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Omnova Solutions Inc Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Buna-N Rubber Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Buna-N Rubber Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Buna-N Rubber Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Buna-N Rubber Distributors

12.3 Buna-N Rubber Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3217061/global-buna-n-rubber-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”