Bulk Bags Market 2021: Top Industrialist Trends and Analysis Forecast Report Till 2027 | Greif, Berry Global Group, AmeriGlobe

The report titled Global Bulk Bags Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Bulk Bags market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Bulk Bags market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Bulk Bags market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bulk Bags market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bulk Bags report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bulk Bags report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bulk Bags market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bulk Bags market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bulk Bags market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bulk Bags market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bulk Bags market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Greif, Berry Global Group, AmeriGlobe, Conitex Sonoco, Halsted Corporation, BAG Corp, Sackmakers, Intertape Polymer Group, LC Packaging International, Emmbi Industries, Rishi FIBC Solutions, Bulk Lift International, Mini Bulk Bags, Langston Companies, Taihua Group, RDA Bulk Packaging, Yixing Wellknit Container-bag, Jumbo Bag, Bang Polypack, Yantai Haiwan Plastic Products

Market Segmentation by Product: Large (More Than 1.5 Cu. M)

Medium (Between 0.75 and 1.5 Cu. M)

Small (Less Than 0.75 Cu. M)



Market Segmentation by Application: Food

Chemicals and Fertilizers

Construction

Mining

Pharmaceuticals

Others



The Bulk Bags Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bulk Bags market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bulk Bags market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Bulk Bags market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bulk Bags industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Bulk Bags market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Bulk Bags market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bulk Bags market?

Table of Contents:

1 Bulk Bags Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bulk Bags

1.2 Bulk Bags Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bulk Bags Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Large (More Than 1.5 Cu. M)

1.2.3 Medium (Between 0.75 and 1.5 Cu. M)

1.2.4 Small (Less Than 0.75 Cu. M)

1.3 Bulk Bags Segment by Application

1.3.1 Bulk Bags Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Food

1.3.3 Chemicals and Fertilizers

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Mining

1.3.6 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Bulk Bags Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Bulk Bags Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Bulk Bags Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Bulk Bags Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Bulk Bags Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Bulk Bags Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Bulk Bags Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Bulk Bags Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Bulk Bags Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Bulk Bags Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Bulk Bags Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Bulk Bags Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Bulk Bags Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Bulk Bags Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Bulk Bags Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Bulk Bags Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Bulk Bags Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Bulk Bags Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Bulk Bags Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Bulk Bags Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Bulk Bags Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Bulk Bags Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Bulk Bags Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Bulk Bags Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Bulk Bags Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Bulk Bags Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Bulk Bags Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Bulk Bags Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Bulk Bags Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Bulk Bags Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Bulk Bags Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Bulk Bags Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Bulk Bags Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Bulk Bags Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Bulk Bags Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Bulk Bags Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Bulk Bags Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Bulk Bags Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Bulk Bags Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bulk Bags Business

6.1 Greif

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Greif Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 Greif Bulk Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Greif Products Offered

6.1.5 Greif Recent Development

6.2 Berry Global Group

6.2.1 Berry Global Group Corporation Information

6.2.2 Berry Global Group Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 Berry Global Group Bulk Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Berry Global Group Products Offered

6.2.5 Berry Global Group Recent Development

6.3 AmeriGlobe

6.3.1 AmeriGlobe Corporation Information

6.3.2 AmeriGlobe Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 AmeriGlobe Bulk Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 AmeriGlobe Products Offered

6.3.5 AmeriGlobe Recent Development

6.4 Conitex Sonoco

6.4.1 Conitex Sonoco Corporation Information

6.4.2 Conitex Sonoco Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 Conitex Sonoco Bulk Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Conitex Sonoco Products Offered

6.4.5 Conitex Sonoco Recent Development

6.5 Halsted Corporation

6.5.1 Halsted Corporation Corporation Information

6.5.2 Halsted Corporation Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 Halsted Corporation Bulk Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Halsted Corporation Products Offered

6.5.5 Halsted Corporation Recent Development

6.6 BAG Corp

6.6.1 BAG Corp Corporation Information

6.6.2 BAG Corp Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 BAG Corp Bulk Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 BAG Corp Products Offered

6.6.5 BAG Corp Recent Development

6.7 Sackmakers

6.6.1 Sackmakers Corporation Information

6.6.2 Sackmakers Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Sackmakers Bulk Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Sackmakers Products Offered

6.7.5 Sackmakers Recent Development

6.8 Intertape Polymer Group

6.8.1 Intertape Polymer Group Corporation Information

6.8.2 Intertape Polymer Group Description, Business Overview

6.8.3 Intertape Polymer Group Bulk Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Intertape Polymer Group Products Offered

6.8.5 Intertape Polymer Group Recent Development

6.9 LC Packaging International

6.9.1 LC Packaging International Corporation Information

6.9.2 LC Packaging International Description, Business Overview

6.9.3 LC Packaging International Bulk Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 LC Packaging International Products Offered

6.9.5 LC Packaging International Recent Development

6.10 Emmbi Industries

6.10.1 Emmbi Industries Corporation Information

6.10.2 Emmbi Industries Description, Business Overview

6.10.3 Emmbi Industries Bulk Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Emmbi Industries Products Offered

6.10.5 Emmbi Industries Recent Development

6.11 Rishi FIBC Solutions

6.11.1 Rishi FIBC Solutions Corporation Information

6.11.2 Rishi FIBC Solutions Bulk Bags Description, Business Overview

6.11.3 Rishi FIBC Solutions Bulk Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Rishi FIBC Solutions Products Offered

6.11.5 Rishi FIBC Solutions Recent Development

6.12 Bulk Lift International

6.12.1 Bulk Lift International Corporation Information

6.12.2 Bulk Lift International Bulk Bags Description, Business Overview

6.12.3 Bulk Lift International Bulk Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Bulk Lift International Products Offered

6.12.5 Bulk Lift International Recent Development

6.13 Mini Bulk Bags

6.13.1 Mini Bulk Bags Corporation Information

6.13.2 Mini Bulk Bags Bulk Bags Description, Business Overview

6.13.3 Mini Bulk Bags Bulk Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Mini Bulk Bags Products Offered

6.13.5 Mini Bulk Bags Recent Development

6.14 Langston Companies

6.14.1 Langston Companies Corporation Information

6.14.2 Langston Companies Bulk Bags Description, Business Overview

6.14.3 Langston Companies Bulk Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Langston Companies Products Offered

6.14.5 Langston Companies Recent Development

6.15 Taihua Group

6.15.1 Taihua Group Corporation Information

6.15.2 Taihua Group Bulk Bags Description, Business Overview

6.15.3 Taihua Group Bulk Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Taihua Group Products Offered

6.15.5 Taihua Group Recent Development

6.16 RDA Bulk Packaging

6.16.1 RDA Bulk Packaging Corporation Information

6.16.2 RDA Bulk Packaging Bulk Bags Description, Business Overview

6.16.3 RDA Bulk Packaging Bulk Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 RDA Bulk Packaging Products Offered

6.16.5 RDA Bulk Packaging Recent Development

6.17 Yixing Wellknit Container-bag

6.17.1 Yixing Wellknit Container-bag Corporation Information

6.17.2 Yixing Wellknit Container-bag Bulk Bags Description, Business Overview

6.17.3 Yixing Wellknit Container-bag Bulk Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Yixing Wellknit Container-bag Products Offered

6.17.5 Yixing Wellknit Container-bag Recent Development

6.18 Jumbo Bag

6.18.1 Jumbo Bag Corporation Information

6.18.2 Jumbo Bag Bulk Bags Description, Business Overview

6.18.3 Jumbo Bag Bulk Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Jumbo Bag Products Offered

6.18.5 Jumbo Bag Recent Development

6.19 Bang Polypack

6.19.1 Bang Polypack Corporation Information

6.19.2 Bang Polypack Bulk Bags Description, Business Overview

6.19.3 Bang Polypack Bulk Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 Bang Polypack Products Offered

6.19.5 Bang Polypack Recent Development

6.20 Yantai Haiwan Plastic Products

6.20.1 Yantai Haiwan Plastic Products Corporation Information

6.20.2 Yantai Haiwan Plastic Products Bulk Bags Description, Business Overview

6.20.3 Yantai Haiwan Plastic Products Bulk Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.20.4 Yantai Haiwan Plastic Products Products Offered

6.20.5 Yantai Haiwan Plastic Products Recent Development

7 Bulk Bags Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Bulk Bags Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Bulk Bags

7.4 Bulk Bags Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Bulk Bags Distributors List

8.3 Bulk Bags Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Bulk Bags Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Bulk Bags by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Bulk Bags by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Bulk Bags Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Bulk Bags by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Bulk Bags by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Bulk Bags Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Bulk Bags by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Bulk Bags by Region (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

