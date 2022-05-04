Built-in Induction Hob Market Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Global Review 2022-2028| TGC, Miele, Panasonic

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Built-in Induction Hob market is broadly and deeply studied in the report with key focus on the competitive landscape, regional growth, market segmentation, and market dynamics. We have used latest primary and secondary research techniques for compiling this comprehensive research study. The report offers Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, competitive analysis, manufacturing cost analysis, revenue and production analysis, and various other types of analysis to provide a complete view of the global Built-in Induction Hob market. Each segment of the global Built-in Induction Hob market is carefully analyzed on the basis of market share, CAGR, and other vital factors. The global Built-in Induction Hob market is also statistically presented with the help of Y-o-Y growth, CAGR, revenue, production, and other important calculations.
Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/4546286/global-built-in-induction-hob-market
The competitive analysis offered in the report helps players to improve their business strategies or create new ones applicable to current or future market situations. The report provides powerful recommendations to help players to cement a strong position in the global Built-in Induction Hob market. Its key findings can be used to prepare for any future challenges beforehand. Each segment is deeply analyzed on the basis of various factors such as market share, CAGR, and revenue growth. In addition, every regional market is comprehensively studied to help players identify key growth opportunities in different regions and countries.
The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Built-in Induction Hob market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Built-in Induction Hob market.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Built-in Induction Hob Market Research Report: TGC, Miele, Panasonic, Siemens, Bosch, Electrolux, Garwood, Whirlpool, Teka, Fujioh, Fulgor, Gaggenau, Garwoods, German Pool, Giggas, Goodway, Gorenje, Hibachi, Izu, Kuppersbusch, Rasonic, Rosieres, Sanki, Elica, Smeg, De Dietrich, Deutschooner, electriQ, Baumatic
Global Built-in Induction Hob Market Segmentation by Product: 2 Zones, 3 Zones
Global Built-in Induction Hob Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial, Residential
The report includes a detailed segmentation study of the global Built-in Induction Hob market, where all of the segments are analyzed in terms of market growth, share, growth rate, and other vital factors. It also provides the attractiveness index of segments so that players can be informed about lucrative revenue pockets of the global Built-in Induction Hob market. The extensive evaluation of segments provided in the report will help you to direct your investments, strategies, and teams to focus on the right areas of the global Built-in Induction Hob market.
Few of the Questions Answered through the Report
(1) How will the global Built-in Induction Hob market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?
(2) Which segment will drive the global Built-in Induction Hob market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?
(3) How will the market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?
(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Built-in Induction Hob market?
(5) How will these strategies influence the market growth and competition?
(6) What will be the CAGR and size of the global Built-in Induction Hob market throughout the forecast period?
(7) Which product/application will secure the lion’s share of the global Built-in Induction Hob market?
Reasons to Buy the Report
(1) Upgrade your market research resources with this comprehensive and accurate report on the global Built-in Induction Hob market
(2) Get complete understanding of general market scenarios and future market situations to prepare for rising above the challenges and ensuring strong growth
(3) The report offers in-depth research and various tendencies of the global Built-in Induction Hob market
(4) It provides detailed analysis of changing market trends, current and future technologies used, and various strategies adopted by leading players of the global Built-in Induction Hob market
(5) It offers recommendations and advice for new entrants of the global Built-in Induction Hob market and carefully guides established players for further market growth
(6) Apart from hottest technological advances in the global Built-in Induction Hob market, it brings to light the future plans of dominant players in the industry
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/4546286/global-built-in-induction-hob-market
Table od Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Built-in Induction Hob Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Built-in Induction Hob Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 2 Zones
1.2.3 3 Zones
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Built-in Induction Hob Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial
1.3.3 Residential
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Built-in Induction Hob Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Built-in Induction Hob Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Built-in Induction Hob Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Built-in Induction Hob Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Built-in Induction Hob Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Built-in Induction Hob by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Built-in Induction Hob Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Built-in Induction Hob Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Built-in Induction Hob Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Built-in Induction Hob Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Built-in Induction Hob Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Built-in Induction Hob Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Built-in Induction Hob in 2021
3.2 Global Built-in Induction Hob Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Built-in Induction Hob Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.2.2 Global Built-in Induction Hob Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Built-in Induction Hob Revenue in 2021
3.3 Global Built-in Induction Hob Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Built-in Induction Hob Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.4.3 Global Built-in Induction Hob Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Built-in Induction Hob Sales by Type
4.1.1 Global Built-in Induction Hob Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)
4.1.2 Global Built-in Induction Hob Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)
4.1.3 Global Built-in Induction Hob Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
4.2 Global Built-in Induction Hob Revenue by Type
4.2.1 Global Built-in Induction Hob Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)
4.2.2 Global Built-in Induction Hob Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)
4.2.3 Global Built-in Induction Hob Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
4.3 Global Built-in Induction Hob Price by Type
4.3.1 Global Built-in Induction Hob Price by Type (2017-2022)
4.3.2 Global Built-in Induction Hob Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Built-in Induction Hob Sales by Application
5.1.1 Global Built-in Induction Hob Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)
5.1.2 Global Built-in Induction Hob Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)
5.1.3 Global Built-in Induction Hob Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
5.2 Global Built-in Induction Hob Revenue by Application
5.2.1 Global Built-in Induction Hob Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)
5.2.2 Global Built-in Induction Hob Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)
5.2.3 Global Built-in Induction Hob Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
5.3 Global Built-in Induction Hob Price by Application
5.3.1 Global Built-in Induction Hob Price by Application (2017-2022)
5.3.2 Global Built-in Induction Hob Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)
6 North America
6.1 North America Built-in Induction Hob Market Size by Type
6.1.1 North America Built-in Induction Hob Sales by Type (2017-2028)
6.1.2 North America Built-in Induction Hob Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
6.2 North America Built-in Induction Hob Market Size by Application
6.2.1 North America Built-in Induction Hob Sales by Application (2017-2028)
6.2.2 North America Built-in Induction Hob Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
6.3 North America Built-in Induction Hob Market Size by Country
6.3.1 North America Built-in Induction Hob Sales by Country (2017-2028)
6.3.2 North America Built-in Induction Hob Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
6.3.3 United States
6.3.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Built-in Induction Hob Market Size by Type
7.1.1 Europe Built-in Induction Hob Sales by Type (2017-2028)
7.1.2 Europe Built-in Induction Hob Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
7.2 Europe Built-in Induction Hob Market Size by Application
7.2.1 Europe Built-in Induction Hob Sales by Application (2017-2028)
7.2.2 Europe Built-in Induction Hob Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
7.3 Europe Built-in Induction Hob Market Size by Country
7.3.1 Europe Built-in Induction Hob Sales by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.2 Europe Built-in Induction Hob Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.3 Germany
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 U.K.
7.3.6 Italy
7.3.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Built-in Induction Hob Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Built-in Induction Hob Sales by Type (2017-2028)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Built-in Induction Hob Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
8.2 Asia Pacific Built-in Induction Hob Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Built-in Induction Hob Sales by Application (2017-2028)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Built-in Induction Hob Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
8.3 Asia Pacific Built-in Induction Hob Market Size by Region
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Built-in Induction Hob Sales by Region (2017-2028)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Built-in Induction Hob Revenue by Region (2017-2028)
8.3.3 China
8.3.4 Japan
8.3.5 South Korea
8.3.6 India
8.3.7 Australia
8.3.8 China Taiwan
8.3.9 Indonesia
8.3.10 Thailand
8.3.11 Malaysia
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Built-in Induction Hob Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Latin America Built-in Induction Hob Sales by Type (2017-2028)
9.1.2 Latin America Built-in Induction Hob Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
9.2 Latin America Built-in Induction Hob Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Latin America Built-in Induction Hob Sales by Application (2017-2028)
9.2.2 Latin America Built-in Induction Hob Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
9.3 Latin America Built-in Induction Hob Market Size by Country
9.3.1 Latin America Built-in Induction Hob Sales by Country (2017-2028)
9.3.2 Latin America Built-in Induction Hob Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
9.3.3 Mexico
9.3.4 Brazil
9.3.5 Argentina
9.3.6 Colombia
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Built-in Induction Hob Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Built-in Induction Hob Sales by Type (2017-2028)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Built-in Induction Hob Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Built-in Induction Hob Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Built-in Induction Hob Sales by Application (2017-2028)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Built-in Induction Hob Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Built-in Induction Hob Market Size by Country
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Built-in Induction Hob Sales by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Built-in Induction Hob Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.3 Turkey
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11 Company Profiles
11.1 TGC
11.1.1 TGC Corporation Information
11.1.2 TGC Overview
11.1.3 TGC Built-in Induction Hob Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.1.4 TGC Built-in Induction Hob Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.1.5 TGC Recent Developments
11.2 Miele
11.2.1 Miele Corporation Information
11.2.2 Miele Overview
11.2.3 Miele Built-in Induction Hob Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.2.4 Miele Built-in Induction Hob Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.2.5 Miele Recent Developments
11.3 Panasonic
11.3.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
11.3.2 Panasonic Overview
11.3.3 Panasonic Built-in Induction Hob Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.3.4 Panasonic Built-in Induction Hob Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.3.5 Panasonic Recent Developments
11.4 Siemens
11.4.1 Siemens Corporation Information
11.4.2 Siemens Overview
11.4.3 Siemens Built-in Induction Hob Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.4.4 Siemens Built-in Induction Hob Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.4.5 Siemens Recent Developments
11.5 Bosch
11.5.1 Bosch Corporation Information
11.5.2 Bosch Overview
11.5.3 Bosch Built-in Induction Hob Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.5.4 Bosch Built-in Induction Hob Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.5.5 Bosch Recent Developments
11.6 Electrolux
11.6.1 Electrolux Corporation Information
11.6.2 Electrolux Overview
11.6.3 Electrolux Built-in Induction Hob Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.6.4 Electrolux Built-in Induction Hob Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.6.5 Electrolux Recent Developments
11.7 Garwood
11.7.1 Garwood Corporation Information
11.7.2 Garwood Overview
11.7.3 Garwood Built-in Induction Hob Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.7.4 Garwood Built-in Induction Hob Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.7.5 Garwood Recent Developments
11.8 Whirlpool
11.8.1 Whirlpool Corporation Information
11.8.2 Whirlpool Overview
11.8.3 Whirlpool Built-in Induction Hob Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.8.4 Whirlpool Built-in Induction Hob Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.8.5 Whirlpool Recent Developments
11.9 Teka
11.9.1 Teka Corporation Information
11.9.2 Teka Overview
11.9.3 Teka Built-in Induction Hob Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.9.4 Teka Built-in Induction Hob Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.9.5 Teka Recent Developments
11.10 Fujioh
11.10.1 Fujioh Corporation Information
11.10.2 Fujioh Overview
11.10.3 Fujioh Built-in Induction Hob Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.10.4 Fujioh Built-in Induction Hob Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.10.5 Fujioh Recent Developments
11.11 Fulgor
11.11.1 Fulgor Corporation Information
11.11.2 Fulgor Overview
11.11.3 Fulgor Built-in Induction Hob Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.11.4 Fulgor Built-in Induction Hob Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.11.5 Fulgor Recent Developments
11.12 Gaggenau
11.12.1 Gaggenau Corporation Information
11.12.2 Gaggenau Overview
11.12.3 Gaggenau Built-in Induction Hob Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.12.4 Gaggenau Built-in Induction Hob Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.12.5 Gaggenau Recent Developments
11.13 Garwoods
11.13.1 Garwoods Corporation Information
11.13.2 Garwoods Overview
11.13.3 Garwoods Built-in Induction Hob Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.13.4 Garwoods Built-in Induction Hob Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.13.5 Garwoods Recent Developments
11.14 German Pool
11.14.1 German Pool Corporation Information
11.14.2 German Pool Overview
11.14.3 German Pool Built-in Induction Hob Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.14.4 German Pool Built-in Induction Hob Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.14.5 German Pool Recent Developments
11.15 Giggas
11.15.1 Giggas Corporation Information
11.15.2 Giggas Overview
11.15.3 Giggas Built-in Induction Hob Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.15.4 Giggas Built-in Induction Hob Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.15.5 Giggas Recent Developments
11.16 Goodway
11.16.1 Goodway Corporation Information
11.16.2 Goodway Overview
11.16.3 Goodway Built-in Induction Hob Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.16.4 Goodway Built-in Induction Hob Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.16.5 Goodway Recent Developments
11.17 Gorenje
11.17.1 Gorenje Corporation Information
11.17.2 Gorenje Overview
11.17.3 Gorenje Built-in Induction Hob Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.17.4 Gorenje Built-in Induction Hob Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.17.5 Gorenje Recent Developments
11.18 Hibachi
11.18.1 Hibachi Corporation Information
11.18.2 Hibachi Overview
11.18.3 Hibachi Built-in Induction Hob Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.18.4 Hibachi Built-in Induction Hob Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.18.5 Hibachi Recent Developments
11.19 Izu
11.19.1 Izu Corporation Information
11.19.2 Izu Overview
11.19.3 Izu Built-in Induction Hob Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.19.4 Izu Built-in Induction Hob Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.19.5 Izu Recent Developments
11.20 Kuppersbusch
11.20.1 Kuppersbusch Corporation Information
11.20.2 Kuppersbusch Overview
11.20.3 Kuppersbusch Built-in Induction Hob Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.20.4 Kuppersbusch Built-in Induction Hob Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.20.5 Kuppersbusch Recent Developments
11.21 Rasonic
11.21.1 Rasonic Corporation Information
11.21.2 Rasonic Overview
11.21.3 Rasonic Built-in Induction Hob Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.21.4 Rasonic Built-in Induction Hob Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.21.5 Rasonic Recent Developments
11.22 Rosieres
11.22.1 Rosieres Corporation Information
11.22.2 Rosieres Overview
11.22.3 Rosieres Built-in Induction Hob Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.22.4 Rosieres Built-in Induction Hob Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.22.5 Rosieres Recent Developments
11.23 Sanki
11.23.1 Sanki Corporation Information
11.23.2 Sanki Overview
11.23.3 Sanki Built-in Induction Hob Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.23.4 Sanki Built-in Induction Hob Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.23.5 Sanki Recent Developments
11.24 Elica
11.24.1 Elica Corporation Information
11.24.2 Elica Overview
11.24.3 Elica Built-in Induction Hob Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.24.4 Elica Built-in Induction Hob Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.24.5 Elica Recent Developments
11.25 Smeg
11.25.1 Smeg Corporation Information
11.25.2 Smeg Overview
11.25.3 Smeg Built-in Induction Hob Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.25.4 Smeg Built-in Induction Hob Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.25.5 Smeg Recent Developments
11.26 De Dietrich
11.26.1 De Dietrich Corporation Information
11.26.2 De Dietrich Overview
11.26.3 De Dietrich Built-in Induction Hob Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.26.4 De Dietrich Built-in Induction Hob Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.26.5 De Dietrich Recent Developments
11.27 Deutschooner
11.27.1 Deutschooner Corporation Information
11.27.2 Deutschooner Overview
11.27.3 Deutschooner Built-in Induction Hob Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.27.4 Deutschooner Built-in Induction Hob Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.27.5 Deutschooner Recent Developments
11.28 electriQ
11.28.1 electriQ Corporation Information
11.28.2 electriQ Overview
11.28.3 electriQ Built-in Induction Hob Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.28.4 electriQ Built-in Induction Hob Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.28.5 electriQ Recent Developments
11.29 Baumatic
11.29.1 Baumatic Corporation Information
11.29.2 Baumatic Overview
11.29.3 Baumatic Built-in Induction Hob Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.29.4 Baumatic Built-in Induction Hob Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.29.5 Baumatic Recent Developments
12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Built-in Induction Hob Industry Chain Analysis
12.2 Built-in Induction Hob Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Built-in Induction Hob Production Mode & Process
12.4 Built-in Induction Hob Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Built-in Induction Hob Sales Channels
12.4.2 Built-in Induction Hob Distributors
12.5 Built-in Induction Hob Customers
13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
13.1 Built-in Induction Hob Industry Trends
13.2 Built-in Induction Hob Market Drivers
13.3 Built-in Induction Hob Market Challenges
13.4 Built-in Induction Hob Market Restraints
14 Key Findings in The Global Built-in Induction Hob Study
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.