Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Overview, Development History And Forecast To Shared In Latest Research Report 2021-2027 | Saint-Gobain, Rockwool International, Johns Manville

The report titled Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Building Thermal Insulation Boards market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Building Thermal Insulation Boards market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Building Thermal Insulation Boards market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Building Thermal Insulation Boards market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Building Thermal Insulation Boards report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Building Thermal Insulation Boards report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Building Thermal Insulation Boards market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Building Thermal Insulation Boards market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Building Thermal Insulation Boards market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Building Thermal Insulation Boards market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Building Thermal Insulation Boards market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Saint-Gobain, Rockwool International, Johns Manville, Owens Corning, Knauf Insulation, Kingspan Group, GAF, Byucksan Corporation, Atlas Roofing, URSA, TECHNONICOL, UNILIN Insulation, Recticel, Steinbach, Linzmeier, Jia Fu Da, Lfhuaneng, Beipeng Technology, Taishi Rock, Cellofoam, BNBM Group

Market Segmentation by Product: Rock Wool

Glass Wool

EPS/XPS

PU/PIR

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Wall

Roof

Floor

Other



The Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Building Thermal Insulation Boards market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Building Thermal Insulation Boards market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Building Thermal Insulation Boards market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Building Thermal Insulation Boards industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Building Thermal Insulation Boards market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Building Thermal Insulation Boards market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Building Thermal Insulation Boards market?

Table of Contents:

1 Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Building Thermal Insulation Boards

1.2 Building Thermal Insulation Boards Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Rock Wool

1.2.3 Glass Wool

1.2.4 EPS/XPS

1.2.5 PU/PIR

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Building Thermal Insulation Boards Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Wall

1.3.3 Roof

1.3.4 Floor

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Building Thermal Insulation Boards Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Boards Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Building Thermal Insulation Boards Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Building Thermal Insulation Boards Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Building Thermal Insulation Boards Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Building Thermal Insulation Boards Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Building Thermal Insulation Boards Production

3.4.1 North America Building Thermal Insulation Boards Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Building Thermal Insulation Boards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Boards Production

3.5.1 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Boards Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Boards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Building Thermal Insulation Boards Production

3.6.1 China Building Thermal Insulation Boards Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Building Thermal Insulation Boards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Building Thermal Insulation Boards Production

3.7.1 Japan Building Thermal Insulation Boards Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Building Thermal Insulation Boards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Building Thermal Insulation Boards Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Boards Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Boards Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Building Thermal Insulation Boards Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Saint-Gobain

7.1.1 Saint-Gobain Building Thermal Insulation Boards Corporation Information

7.1.2 Saint-Gobain Building Thermal Insulation Boards Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Saint-Gobain Building Thermal Insulation Boards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Saint-Gobain Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Rockwool International

7.2.1 Rockwool International Building Thermal Insulation Boards Corporation Information

7.2.2 Rockwool International Building Thermal Insulation Boards Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Rockwool International Building Thermal Insulation Boards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Rockwool International Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Rockwool International Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Johns Manville

7.3.1 Johns Manville Building Thermal Insulation Boards Corporation Information

7.3.2 Johns Manville Building Thermal Insulation Boards Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Johns Manville Building Thermal Insulation Boards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Johns Manville Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Johns Manville Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Owens Corning

7.4.1 Owens Corning Building Thermal Insulation Boards Corporation Information

7.4.2 Owens Corning Building Thermal Insulation Boards Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Owens Corning Building Thermal Insulation Boards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Owens Corning Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Owens Corning Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Knauf Insulation

7.5.1 Knauf Insulation Building Thermal Insulation Boards Corporation Information

7.5.2 Knauf Insulation Building Thermal Insulation Boards Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Knauf Insulation Building Thermal Insulation Boards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Knauf Insulation Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Knauf Insulation Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Kingspan Group

7.6.1 Kingspan Group Building Thermal Insulation Boards Corporation Information

7.6.2 Kingspan Group Building Thermal Insulation Boards Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Kingspan Group Building Thermal Insulation Boards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Kingspan Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Kingspan Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 GAF

7.7.1 GAF Building Thermal Insulation Boards Corporation Information

7.7.2 GAF Building Thermal Insulation Boards Product Portfolio

7.7.3 GAF Building Thermal Insulation Boards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 GAF Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 GAF Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Byucksan Corporation

7.8.1 Byucksan Corporation Building Thermal Insulation Boards Corporation Information

7.8.2 Byucksan Corporation Building Thermal Insulation Boards Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Byucksan Corporation Building Thermal Insulation Boards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Byucksan Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Byucksan Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Atlas Roofing

7.9.1 Atlas Roofing Building Thermal Insulation Boards Corporation Information

7.9.2 Atlas Roofing Building Thermal Insulation Boards Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Atlas Roofing Building Thermal Insulation Boards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Atlas Roofing Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Atlas Roofing Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 URSA

7.10.1 URSA Building Thermal Insulation Boards Corporation Information

7.10.2 URSA Building Thermal Insulation Boards Product Portfolio

7.10.3 URSA Building Thermal Insulation Boards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 URSA Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 URSA Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 TECHNONICOL

7.11.1 TECHNONICOL Building Thermal Insulation Boards Corporation Information

7.11.2 TECHNONICOL Building Thermal Insulation Boards Product Portfolio

7.11.3 TECHNONICOL Building Thermal Insulation Boards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 TECHNONICOL Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 TECHNONICOL Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 UNILIN Insulation

7.12.1 UNILIN Insulation Building Thermal Insulation Boards Corporation Information

7.12.2 UNILIN Insulation Building Thermal Insulation Boards Product Portfolio

7.12.3 UNILIN Insulation Building Thermal Insulation Boards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 UNILIN Insulation Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 UNILIN Insulation Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Recticel

7.13.1 Recticel Building Thermal Insulation Boards Corporation Information

7.13.2 Recticel Building Thermal Insulation Boards Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Recticel Building Thermal Insulation Boards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Recticel Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Recticel Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Steinbach

7.14.1 Steinbach Building Thermal Insulation Boards Corporation Information

7.14.2 Steinbach Building Thermal Insulation Boards Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Steinbach Building Thermal Insulation Boards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Steinbach Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Steinbach Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Linzmeier

7.15.1 Linzmeier Building Thermal Insulation Boards Corporation Information

7.15.2 Linzmeier Building Thermal Insulation Boards Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Linzmeier Building Thermal Insulation Boards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Linzmeier Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Linzmeier Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Jia Fu Da

7.16.1 Jia Fu Da Building Thermal Insulation Boards Corporation Information

7.16.2 Jia Fu Da Building Thermal Insulation Boards Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Jia Fu Da Building Thermal Insulation Boards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Jia Fu Da Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Jia Fu Da Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Lfhuaneng

7.17.1 Lfhuaneng Building Thermal Insulation Boards Corporation Information

7.17.2 Lfhuaneng Building Thermal Insulation Boards Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Lfhuaneng Building Thermal Insulation Boards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Lfhuaneng Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Lfhuaneng Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Beipeng Technology

7.18.1 Beipeng Technology Building Thermal Insulation Boards Corporation Information

7.18.2 Beipeng Technology Building Thermal Insulation Boards Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Beipeng Technology Building Thermal Insulation Boards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Beipeng Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Beipeng Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Taishi Rock

7.19.1 Taishi Rock Building Thermal Insulation Boards Corporation Information

7.19.2 Taishi Rock Building Thermal Insulation Boards Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Taishi Rock Building Thermal Insulation Boards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Taishi Rock Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Taishi Rock Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Cellofoam

7.20.1 Cellofoam Building Thermal Insulation Boards Corporation Information

7.20.2 Cellofoam Building Thermal Insulation Boards Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Cellofoam Building Thermal Insulation Boards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Cellofoam Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Cellofoam Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 BNBM Group

7.21.1 BNBM Group Building Thermal Insulation Boards Corporation Information

7.21.2 BNBM Group Building Thermal Insulation Boards Product Portfolio

7.21.3 BNBM Group Building Thermal Insulation Boards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 BNBM Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 BNBM Group Recent Developments/Updates

8 Building Thermal Insulation Boards Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Building Thermal Insulation Boards Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Building Thermal Insulation Boards

8.4 Building Thermal Insulation Boards Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Building Thermal Insulation Boards Distributors List

9.3 Building Thermal Insulation Boards Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Building Thermal Insulation Boards Industry Trends

10.2 Building Thermal Insulation Boards Growth Drivers

10.3 Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Challenges

10.4 Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Building Thermal Insulation Boards by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Building Thermal Insulation Boards Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Boards Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Building Thermal Insulation Boards Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Building Thermal Insulation Boards Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Building Thermal Insulation Boards

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Building Thermal Insulation Boards by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Building Thermal Insulation Boards by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Building Thermal Insulation Boards by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Building Thermal Insulation Boards by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Building Thermal Insulation Boards by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Building Thermal Insulation Boards by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Building Thermal Insulation Boards by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Building Thermal Insulation Boards by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

