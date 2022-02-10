Building Products (Including Drywall) Market Growing Popularity and Trends in the Global Industry 2022 | Akzo Nobel, PPG Industries, Sto SE

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Building Products (Including Drywall) Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Building Products (Including Drywall) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Building Products (Including Drywall) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Building Products (Including Drywall) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Building Products (Including Drywall) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Building Products (Including Drywall) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Building Products (Including Drywall) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Akzo Nobel, PPG Industries, Sto SE, USG, Saint-Gobain, Ardex, Knauf Gips, Kerakoll Group, Parex Group, Mapei, Baumit GmbH, Toupret, Caparol, JUB Group, Rockwool International, China National Building Material, Etex, PABCO Building Products

Market Segmentation by Product:

Plaster

Renders

Skim Coats

Filling Compounds

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Infrastructural



The Building Products (Including Drywall) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Building Products (Including Drywall) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Building Products (Including Drywall) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Building Products (Including Drywall) Product Introduction

1.2 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Building Products (Including Drywall) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Building Products (Including Drywall) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Building Products (Including Drywall) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Building Products (Including Drywall) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Building Products (Including Drywall) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Building Products (Including Drywall) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Building Products (Including Drywall) Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Building Products (Including Drywall) Industry Trends

1.5.2 Building Products (Including Drywall) Market Drivers

1.5.3 Building Products (Including Drywall) Market Challenges

1.5.4 Building Products (Including Drywall) Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Building Products (Including Drywall) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Plaster

2.1.2 Renders

2.1.3 Skim Coats

2.1.4 Filling Compounds

2.1.5 Others

2.2 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Building Products (Including Drywall) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Building Products (Including Drywall) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Building Products (Including Drywall) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Building Products (Including Drywall) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Building Products (Including Drywall) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Residential

3.1.2 Commercial

3.1.3 Industrial

3.1.4 Infrastructural

3.2 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Building Products (Including Drywall) Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Building Products (Including Drywall) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Building Products (Including Drywall) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Building Products (Including Drywall) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Building Products (Including Drywall) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Building Products (Including Drywall) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Building Products (Including Drywall) Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Building Products (Including Drywall) Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Building Products (Including Drywall) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Building Products (Including Drywall) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Building Products (Including Drywall) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Building Products (Including Drywall) Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Building Products (Including Drywall) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Building Products (Including Drywall) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Building Products (Including Drywall) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Building Products (Including Drywall) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Building Products (Including Drywall) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Building Products (Including Drywall) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Building Products (Including Drywall) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Building Products (Including Drywall) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Building Products (Including Drywall) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Building Products (Including Drywall) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Akzo Nobel

7.1.1 Akzo Nobel Corporation Information

7.1.2 Akzo Nobel Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Akzo Nobel Building Products (Including Drywall) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Akzo Nobel Building Products (Including Drywall) Products Offered

7.1.5 Akzo Nobel Recent Development

7.2 PPG Industries

7.2.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

7.2.2 PPG Industries Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 PPG Industries Building Products (Including Drywall) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 PPG Industries Building Products (Including Drywall) Products Offered

7.2.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

7.3 Sto SE

7.3.1 Sto SE Corporation Information

7.3.2 Sto SE Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Sto SE Building Products (Including Drywall) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Sto SE Building Products (Including Drywall) Products Offered

7.3.5 Sto SE Recent Development

7.4 USG

7.4.1 USG Corporation Information

7.4.2 USG Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 USG Building Products (Including Drywall) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 USG Building Products (Including Drywall) Products Offered

7.4.5 USG Recent Development

7.5 Saint-Gobain

7.5.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

7.5.2 Saint-Gobain Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Saint-Gobain Building Products (Including Drywall) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Saint-Gobain Building Products (Including Drywall) Products Offered

7.5.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

7.6 Ardex

7.6.1 Ardex Corporation Information

7.6.2 Ardex Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Ardex Building Products (Including Drywall) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Ardex Building Products (Including Drywall) Products Offered

7.6.5 Ardex Recent Development

7.7 Knauf Gips

7.7.1 Knauf Gips Corporation Information

7.7.2 Knauf Gips Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Knauf Gips Building Products (Including Drywall) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Knauf Gips Building Products (Including Drywall) Products Offered

7.7.5 Knauf Gips Recent Development

7.8 Kerakoll Group

7.8.1 Kerakoll Group Corporation Information

7.8.2 Kerakoll Group Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Kerakoll Group Building Products (Including Drywall) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Kerakoll Group Building Products (Including Drywall) Products Offered

7.8.5 Kerakoll Group Recent Development

7.9 Parex Group

7.9.1 Parex Group Corporation Information

7.9.2 Parex Group Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Parex Group Building Products (Including Drywall) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Parex Group Building Products (Including Drywall) Products Offered

7.9.5 Parex Group Recent Development

7.10 Mapei

7.10.1 Mapei Corporation Information

7.10.2 Mapei Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Mapei Building Products (Including Drywall) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Mapei Building Products (Including Drywall) Products Offered

7.10.5 Mapei Recent Development

7.11 Baumit GmbH

7.11.1 Baumit GmbH Corporation Information

7.11.2 Baumit GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Baumit GmbH Building Products (Including Drywall) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Baumit GmbH Building Products (Including Drywall) Products Offered

7.11.5 Baumit GmbH Recent Development

7.12 Toupret

7.12.1 Toupret Corporation Information

7.12.2 Toupret Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Toupret Building Products (Including Drywall) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Toupret Products Offered

7.12.5 Toupret Recent Development

7.13 Caparol

7.13.1 Caparol Corporation Information

7.13.2 Caparol Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Caparol Building Products (Including Drywall) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Caparol Products Offered

7.13.5 Caparol Recent Development

7.14 JUB Group

7.14.1 JUB Group Corporation Information

7.14.2 JUB Group Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 JUB Group Building Products (Including Drywall) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 JUB Group Products Offered

7.14.5 JUB Group Recent Development

7.15 Rockwool International

7.15.1 Rockwool International Corporation Information

7.15.2 Rockwool International Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Rockwool International Building Products (Including Drywall) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Rockwool International Products Offered

7.15.5 Rockwool International Recent Development

7.16 China National Building Material

7.16.1 China National Building Material Corporation Information

7.16.2 China National Building Material Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 China National Building Material Building Products (Including Drywall) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 China National Building Material Products Offered

7.16.5 China National Building Material Recent Development

7.17 Etex

7.17.1 Etex Corporation Information

7.17.2 Etex Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Etex Building Products (Including Drywall) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Etex Products Offered

7.17.5 Etex Recent Development

7.18 PABCO Building Products

7.18.1 PABCO Building Products Corporation Information

7.18.2 PABCO Building Products Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 PABCO Building Products Building Products (Including Drywall) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 PABCO Building Products Products Offered

7.18.5 PABCO Building Products Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Building Products (Including Drywall) Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Building Products (Including Drywall) Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Building Products (Including Drywall) Distributors

8.3 Building Products (Including Drywall) Production Mode & Process

8.4 Building Products (Including Drywall) Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Building Products (Including Drywall) Sales Channels

8.4.2 Building Products (Including Drywall) Distributors

8.5 Building Products (Including Drywall) Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”