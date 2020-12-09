Building Information Modelling Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2020-2026 | Key Players: Autodesk, Nemetschek, Bentley, Trimble, Dassault Systemes, RIB Software, Mcneel, Cadsoft, Siemens, AVEVA, Aconex, Beck Technology, Inovaya, Synchro, IES, Hongye Technology, Beijing Explorer Software, Glodon, PKPM

Market research report is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Cisplatin market. QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global and United States Building Information Modelling Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. Market research report is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Building Information Modelling market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Building Information Modelling market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Building Information Modelling market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Autodesk, Nemetschek, Bentley, Trimble, Dassault Systemes, RIB Software, Mcneel, Cadsoft, Siemens, AVEVA, Aconex, Beck Technology, Inovaya, Synchro, IES, Hongye Technology, Beijing Explorer Software, Glodon, PKPM Market Segment by Product Type: 3D BIM- Design Model, 4D BIM- Construction Dynamics, 5D BIM- Cost, 6D BIM- Built Facilities, 7D BIM- Environmental Protection Building Information Modelling Market Segment by Application: , Architect, AEC Engineering Office, Contractor, Owner, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Building Information Modelling market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Building Information Modelling market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Building Information Modelling industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Building Information Modelling market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Building Information Modelling market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Building Information Modelling market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Market Analysis by Type

1.3.1 Global Building Information Modelling Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 3D BIM- Design Model

1.3.3 4D BIM- Construction Dynamics

1.3.4 5D BIM- Cost

1.3.5 6D BIM- Built Facilities

1.3.6 7D BIM- Environmental Protection

1.4 Market by Application

1.4.1 Global Building Information Modelling Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Architect

1.4.3 AEC Engineering Office

1.4.4 Contractor

1.4.5 Owner

1.4.6 Others 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Building Information Modelling Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Building Information Modelling Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Building Information Modelling Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Building Information Modelling Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Building Information Modelling Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Building Information Modelling Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Building Information Modelling Market Trends

2.3.2 Building Information Modelling Market Drivers

2.3.3 Building Information Modelling Market Challenges

2.3.4 Building Information Modelling Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Building Information Modelling Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Building Information Modelling Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Building Information Modelling Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Building Information Modelling Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Building Information Modelling Revenue

3.4 Global Building Information Modelling Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Building Information Modelling Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Building Information Modelling Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Building Information Modelling Area Served

3.6 Key Players Building Information Modelling Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Building Information Modelling Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Building Information Modelling Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Building Information Modelling Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Building Information Modelling Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Building Information Modelling Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Building Information Modelling Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Building Information Modelling Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Building Information Modelling Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Building Information Modelling Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Building Information Modelling Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Building Information Modelling Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Building Information Modelling Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Building Information Modelling Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Building Information Modelling Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Building Information Modelling Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modelling Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modelling Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modelling Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modelling Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Building Information Modelling Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Latin America Building Information Modelling Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Latin America Building Information Modelling Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Latin America Building Information Modelling Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modelling Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modelling Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modelling Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modelling Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE 11Key Players Profiles

11.1 Autodesk

11.1.1 Autodesk Company Details

11.1.2 Autodesk Business Overview

11.1.3 Autodesk Building Information Modelling Introduction

11.1.4 Autodesk Revenue in Building Information Modelling Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Autodesk Recent Development

11.2 Nemetschek

11.2.1 Nemetschek Company Details

11.2.2 Nemetschek Business Overview

11.2.3 Nemetschek Building Information Modelling Introduction

11.2.4 Nemetschek Revenue in Building Information Modelling Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Nemetschek Recent Development

11.3 Bentley

11.3.1 Bentley Company Details

11.3.2 Bentley Business Overview

11.3.3 Bentley Building Information Modelling Introduction

11.3.4 Bentley Revenue in Building Information Modelling Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Bentley Recent Development

11.4 Trimble

11.4.1 Trimble Company Details

11.4.2 Trimble Business Overview

11.4.3 Trimble Building Information Modelling Introduction

11.4.4 Trimble Revenue in Building Information Modelling Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Trimble Recent Development

11.5 Dassault Systemes

11.5.1 Dassault Systemes Company Details

11.5.2 Dassault Systemes Business Overview

11.5.3 Dassault Systemes Building Information Modelling Introduction

11.5.4 Dassault Systemes Revenue in Building Information Modelling Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Dassault Systemes Recent Development

11.6 RIB Software

11.6.1 RIB Software Company Details

11.6.2 RIB Software Business Overview

11.6.3 RIB Software Building Information Modelling Introduction

11.6.4 RIB Software Revenue in Building Information Modelling Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 RIB Software Recent Development

11.7 Mcneel

11.7.1 Mcneel Company Details

11.7.2 Mcneel Business Overview

11.7.3 Mcneel Building Information Modelling Introduction

11.7.4 Mcneel Revenue in Building Information Modelling Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Mcneel Recent Development

11.8 Cadsoft

11.8.1 Cadsoft Company Details

11.8.2 Cadsoft Business Overview

11.8.3 Cadsoft Building Information Modelling Introduction

11.8.4 Cadsoft Revenue in Building Information Modelling Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Cadsoft Recent Development

11.9 Siemens

11.9.1 Siemens Company Details

11.9.2 Siemens Business Overview

11.9.3 Siemens Building Information Modelling Introduction

11.9.4 Siemens Revenue in Building Information Modelling Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Siemens Recent Development

11.10 AVEVA

11.10.1 AVEVA Company Details

11.10.2 AVEVA Business Overview

11.10.3 AVEVA Building Information Modelling Introduction

11.10.4 AVEVA Revenue in Building Information Modelling Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 AVEVA Recent Development

11.11 Aconex

10.11.1 Aconex Company Details

10.11.2 Aconex Business Overview

10.11.3 Aconex Building Information Modelling Introduction

10.11.4 Aconex Revenue in Building Information Modelling Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Aconex Recent Development

11.12 Beck Technology

10.12.1 Beck Technology Company Details

10.12.2 Beck Technology Business Overview

10.12.3 Beck Technology Building Information Modelling Introduction

10.12.4 Beck Technology Revenue in Building Information Modelling Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Beck Technology Recent Development

11.13 Inovaya

10.13.1 Inovaya Company Details

10.13.2 Inovaya Business Overview

10.13.3 Inovaya Building Information Modelling Introduction

10.13.4 Inovaya Revenue in Building Information Modelling Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Inovaya Recent Development

11.14 Synchro

10.14.1 Synchro Company Details

10.14.2 Synchro Business Overview

10.14.3 Synchro Building Information Modelling Introduction

10.14.4 Synchro Revenue in Building Information Modelling Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Synchro Recent Development

11.15 IES

10.15.1 IES Company Details

10.15.2 IES Business Overview

10.15.3 IES Building Information Modelling Introduction

10.15.4 IES Revenue in Building Information Modelling Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 IES Recent Development

11.16 Hongye Technology

10.16.1 Hongye Technology Company Details

10.16.2 Hongye Technology Business Overview

10.16.3 Hongye Technology Building Information Modelling Introduction

10.16.4 Hongye Technology Revenue in Building Information Modelling Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Hongye Technology Recent Development

11.17 Beijing Explorer Software

10.17.1 Beijing Explorer Software Company Details

10.17.2 Beijing Explorer Software Business Overview

10.17.3 Beijing Explorer Software Building Information Modelling Introduction

10.17.4 Beijing Explorer Software Revenue in Building Information Modelling Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Beijing Explorer Software Recent Development

11.18 Glodon

10.18.1 Glodon Company Details

10.18.2 Glodon Business Overview

10.18.3 Glodon Building Information Modelling Introduction

10.18.4 Glodon Revenue in Building Information Modelling Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Glodon Recent Development

11.19 PKPM

10.19.1 PKPM Company Details

10.19.2 PKPM Business Overview

10.19.3 PKPM Building Information Modelling Introduction

10.19.4 PKPM Revenue in Building Information Modelling Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 PKPM Recent Development 12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

