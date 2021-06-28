Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Competitive Landscape and Insights by 2027|- Assemble Systems, Autodesk, Aveva

In the recently published report, QY Research has provided a unique insight into the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market for the forecasted period of 7-years (2021-2027). The report has covered the significant aspects that are contributing to the growth of the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market. The primary objective of this report is to highlight the various key market dynamics such as drivers, trends, and restraints that are impacting the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market. This report has provided an indication to the readers about the market’s current status.

The scope of the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market:

This report begins with an overview of the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market. The report highlights industry trends and opportunity that has influenced the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market. An in-depth analysis of each market size and key players across various geographic regions has been covered in this report.QY Research has included a detailed analysis of the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market. The report has offered an important insight into the factors that are impacting and driving the sales of the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market. The report includes segments along with a competitive landscape that describes various activities such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships. The report has also analyzed the changing trends to provide thorough information to the readers about the market. According to the expert team of analysts, several macroeconomic factors such as Gross domestic product (GDP), inflation, etc. affects directly or indirectly to the development of the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market.

Major Companies mentioned in This Report are:

Assemble Systems, Autodesk, Aveva, Bentley, ClearEdge3D, FARO, Geo-matching, Gexcel, Innovaya, Leica, Microsoft, Nemetschek, PointCab, Safe, SierraSoft, Synchro, 3D Reshaper, Tekla, Trimble, Vectorworks

Get Sample PDF of Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Report at :

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2530905/global-building-information-modeling-bim-extraction-software-market

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

By type: Cloud Based

On-premises Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software

By applications/End users:

By product: , Rail Transit and Aviation

Energy Generation Facilities

Roads, Bridges, and Highways

Houses and Apartments

Factories and Warehouses

Educational Institutes and Commercial Spaces

Government Buildings

Dams

Others

Regional outlook:

The significant regions covered in the reports of the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market are North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, the Asia Pacific and the Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market during the forecast year (2021-2027). The Asia Pacific regions such as China and India are expected to contribute in the growth of the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market in near future.

For further query ask our industry experts at: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2530905/global-building-information-modeling-bim-extraction-software-market

Reasons to buy this report:

QY Research report is designed in a method that assists clients to acquire a complete knowledge of the overall market scenario and the important sectors.

This report consists of a detailed overview of market dynamics and comprehensive research.

Explore further market opportunities and identify high potential categories based on detailed volume and value analysis

Detail information on competitive landscape, recent market trends, and changing technologies that can be useful for the companies which are competing in this market

Gaining knowledge about competitive landscape based on detailed brand share analysis to plan an effective market positioning

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Cloud Based

1.2.3 On-premises

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Rail Transit and Aviation

1.3.3 Energy Generation Facilities

1.3.4 Roads, Bridges, and Highways

1.3.5 Houses and Apartments

1.3.6 Factories and Warehouses

1.3.7 Educational Institutes and Commercial Spaces

1.3.8 Government Buildings

1.3.9 Dams

1.3.10 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Trends

2.3.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Drivers

2.3.3 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Challenges

2.3.4 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Revenue

3.4 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Revenue in 2020

3.5 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Assemble Systems

11.1.1 Assemble Systems Company Details

11.1.2 Assemble Systems Business Overview

11.1.3 Assemble Systems Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Introduction

11.1.4 Assemble Systems Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Assemble Systems Recent Development

11.2 Autodesk

11.2.1 Autodesk Company Details

11.2.2 Autodesk Business Overview

11.2.3 Autodesk Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Introduction

11.2.4 Autodesk Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Autodesk Recent Development

11.3 Aveva

11.3.1 Aveva Company Details

11.3.2 Aveva Business Overview

11.3.3 Aveva Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Introduction

11.3.4 Aveva Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Aveva Recent Development

11.4 Bentley

11.4.1 Bentley Company Details

11.4.2 Bentley Business Overview

11.4.3 Bentley Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Introduction

11.4.4 Bentley Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Bentley Recent Development

11.5 ClearEdge3D

11.5.1 ClearEdge3D Company Details

11.5.2 ClearEdge3D Business Overview

11.5.3 ClearEdge3D Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Introduction

11.5.4 ClearEdge3D Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 ClearEdge3D Recent Development

11.6 FARO

11.6.1 FARO Company Details

11.6.2 FARO Business Overview

11.6.3 FARO Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Introduction

11.6.4 FARO Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 FARO Recent Development

11.7 Geo-matching

11.7.1 Geo-matching Company Details

11.7.2 Geo-matching Business Overview

11.7.3 Geo-matching Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Introduction

11.7.4 Geo-matching Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Geo-matching Recent Development

11.8 Gexcel

11.8.1 Gexcel Company Details

11.8.2 Gexcel Business Overview

11.8.3 Gexcel Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Introduction

11.8.4 Gexcel Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Gexcel Recent Development

11.9 Innovaya

11.9.1 Innovaya Company Details

11.9.2 Innovaya Business Overview

11.9.3 Innovaya Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Introduction

11.9.4 Innovaya Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Innovaya Recent Development

11.10 Leica

11.10.1 Leica Company Details

11.10.2 Leica Business Overview

11.10.3 Leica Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Introduction

11.10.4 Leica Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Leica Recent Development

11.11 Microsoft

11.11.1 Microsoft Company Details

11.11.2 Microsoft Business Overview

11.11.3 Microsoft Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Introduction

11.11.4 Microsoft Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Microsoft Recent Development

11.12 Nemetschek

11.12.1 Nemetschek Company Details

11.12.2 Nemetschek Business Overview

11.12.3 Nemetschek Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Introduction

11.12.4 Nemetschek Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Nemetschek Recent Development

11.13 PointCab

11.13.1 PointCab Company Details

11.13.2 PointCab Business Overview

11.13.3 PointCab Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Introduction

11.13.4 PointCab Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 PointCab Recent Development

11.14 Safe

11.14.1 Safe Company Details

11.14.2 Safe Business Overview

11.14.3 Safe Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Introduction

11.14.4 Safe Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Safe Recent Development

11.15 SierraSoft

11.15.1 SierraSoft Company Details

11.15.2 SierraSoft Business Overview

11.15.3 SierraSoft Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Introduction

11.15.4 SierraSoft Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 SierraSoft Recent Development

11.16 Synchro

11.16.1 Synchro Company Details

11.16.2 Synchro Business Overview

11.16.3 Synchro Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Introduction

11.16.4 Synchro Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Synchro Recent Development

11.17 3D Reshaper

11.17.1 3D Reshaper Company Details

11.17.2 3D Reshaper Business Overview

11.17.3 3D Reshaper Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Introduction

11.17.4 3D Reshaper Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 3D Reshaper Recent Development

11.18 Tekla

11.18.1 Tekla Company Details

11.18.2 Tekla Business Overview

11.18.3 Tekla Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Introduction

11.18.4 Tekla Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 Tekla Recent Development

11.18 Trimble

.1 Trimble Company Details

.2 Trimble Business Overview

.3 Trimble Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Introduction

.4 Trimble Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Business (2016-2021)

.5 Trimble Recent Development

11.20 Vectorworks

11.20.1 Vectorworks Company Details

11.20.2 Vectorworks Business Overview

11.20.3 Vectorworks Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Introduction

11.20.4 Vectorworks Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Business (2016-2021)

11.20.5 Vectorworks Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

In Order To Purchase, This Report Click here: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/66966f3a49307cd66e306bfe6b16e99c,0,1,global-building-information-modeling-bim-extraction-software-market

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.