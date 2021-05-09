Building Hardware Market 2021 Growth Strategy| Global Industry Share, Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape | ASSA ABLOY, Allegion, Spectrum Brands (HHI)

“

The report titled Global Building Hardware Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Building Hardware market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Building Hardware market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Building Hardware market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Building Hardware market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Building Hardware report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Building Hardware report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Building Hardware market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Building Hardware market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Building Hardware market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Building Hardware market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Building Hardware market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ASSA ABLOY, Allegion, Spectrum Brands (HHI), Masco Corporation, DORMA, Roto Frank, Siegenia-aubi, Gretsch­Unitas, Kin Long, Winkhaus, Sobinco, Lip Hing, 3H, GEZE, Ashland Hardware Systems, Hager Company, CompX International, Tyman (GIESSE)

Market Segmentation by Product: Doors Hardware

Windows Hardware

Cabinet Hardware

Plumbing Hardware

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential Market

Non-residential Market



The Building Hardware Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Building Hardware market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Building Hardware market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Building Hardware market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Building Hardware industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Building Hardware market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Building Hardware market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Building Hardware market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Building Hardware Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Building Hardware Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Doors Hardware

1.2.3 Windows Hardware

1.2.4 Cabinet Hardware

1.2.5 Plumbing Hardware

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Building Hardware Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential Market

1.3.3 Non-residential Market

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Building Hardware Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Building Hardware Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Building Hardware Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Building Hardware Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Building Hardware Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Building Hardware Industry Trends

2.4.2 Building Hardware Market Drivers

2.4.3 Building Hardware Market Challenges

2.4.4 Building Hardware Market Restraints

3 Global Building Hardware Sales

3.1 Global Building Hardware Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Building Hardware Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Building Hardware Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Building Hardware Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Building Hardware Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Building Hardware Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Building Hardware Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Building Hardware Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Building Hardware Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Building Hardware Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Building Hardware Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Building Hardware Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Building Hardware Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Building Hardware Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Building Hardware Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Building Hardware Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Building Hardware Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Building Hardware Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Building Hardware Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Building Hardware Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Building Hardware Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Building Hardware Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Building Hardware Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Building Hardware Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Building Hardware Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Building Hardware Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Building Hardware Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Building Hardware Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Building Hardware Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Building Hardware Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Building Hardware Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Building Hardware Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Building Hardware Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Building Hardware Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Building Hardware Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Building Hardware Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Building Hardware Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Building Hardware Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Building Hardware Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Building Hardware Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Building Hardware Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Building Hardware Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Building Hardware Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Building Hardware Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Building Hardware Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Building Hardware Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Building Hardware Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Building Hardware Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Building Hardware Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Building Hardware Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Building Hardware Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Building Hardware Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Building Hardware Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Building Hardware Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Building Hardware Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Building Hardware Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Building Hardware Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Building Hardware Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Building Hardware Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Building Hardware Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Building Hardware Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Building Hardware Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Building Hardware Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Building Hardware Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Building Hardware Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Building Hardware Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Building Hardware Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Building Hardware Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Building Hardware Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Building Hardware Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Building Hardware Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Building Hardware Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Building Hardware Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Building Hardware Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Building Hardware Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Building Hardware Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Building Hardware Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Building Hardware Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Building Hardware Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Building Hardware Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Building Hardware Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Building Hardware Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Building Hardware Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Building Hardware Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Building Hardware Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Building Hardware Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Building Hardware Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Building Hardware Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Building Hardware Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Building Hardware Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Building Hardware Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Building Hardware Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Building Hardware Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Building Hardware Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Building Hardware Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Building Hardware Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Building Hardware Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Building Hardware Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Building Hardware Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Building Hardware Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Building Hardware Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Building Hardware Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Building Hardware Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 ASSA ABLOY

12.1.1 ASSA ABLOY Corporation Information

12.1.2 ASSA ABLOY Overview

12.1.3 ASSA ABLOY Building Hardware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 ASSA ABLOY Building Hardware Products and Services

12.1.5 ASSA ABLOY Building Hardware SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 ASSA ABLOY Recent Developments

12.2 Allegion

12.2.1 Allegion Corporation Information

12.2.2 Allegion Overview

12.2.3 Allegion Building Hardware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Allegion Building Hardware Products and Services

12.2.5 Allegion Building Hardware SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Allegion Recent Developments

12.3 Spectrum Brands (HHI)

12.3.1 Spectrum Brands (HHI) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Spectrum Brands (HHI) Overview

12.3.3 Spectrum Brands (HHI) Building Hardware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Spectrum Brands (HHI) Building Hardware Products and Services

12.3.5 Spectrum Brands (HHI) Building Hardware SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Spectrum Brands (HHI) Recent Developments

12.4 Masco Corporation

12.4.1 Masco Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 Masco Corporation Overview

12.4.3 Masco Corporation Building Hardware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Masco Corporation Building Hardware Products and Services

12.4.5 Masco Corporation Building Hardware SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Masco Corporation Recent Developments

12.5 DORMA

12.5.1 DORMA Corporation Information

12.5.2 DORMA Overview

12.5.3 DORMA Building Hardware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 DORMA Building Hardware Products and Services

12.5.5 DORMA Building Hardware SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 DORMA Recent Developments

12.6 Roto Frank

12.6.1 Roto Frank Corporation Information

12.6.2 Roto Frank Overview

12.6.3 Roto Frank Building Hardware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Roto Frank Building Hardware Products and Services

12.6.5 Roto Frank Building Hardware SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Roto Frank Recent Developments

12.7 Siegenia-aubi

12.7.1 Siegenia-aubi Corporation Information

12.7.2 Siegenia-aubi Overview

12.7.3 Siegenia-aubi Building Hardware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Siegenia-aubi Building Hardware Products and Services

12.7.5 Siegenia-aubi Building Hardware SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Siegenia-aubi Recent Developments

12.8 Gretsch­Unitas

12.8.1 Gretsch­Unitas Corporation Information

12.8.2 Gretsch­Unitas Overview

12.8.3 Gretsch­Unitas Building Hardware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Gretsch­Unitas Building Hardware Products and Services

12.8.5 Gretsch­Unitas Building Hardware SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Gretsch­Unitas Recent Developments

12.9 Kin Long

12.9.1 Kin Long Corporation Information

12.9.2 Kin Long Overview

12.9.3 Kin Long Building Hardware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Kin Long Building Hardware Products and Services

12.9.5 Kin Long Building Hardware SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Kin Long Recent Developments

12.10 Winkhaus

12.10.1 Winkhaus Corporation Information

12.10.2 Winkhaus Overview

12.10.3 Winkhaus Building Hardware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Winkhaus Building Hardware Products and Services

12.10.5 Winkhaus Building Hardware SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Winkhaus Recent Developments

12.11 Sobinco

12.11.1 Sobinco Corporation Information

12.11.2 Sobinco Overview

12.11.3 Sobinco Building Hardware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Sobinco Building Hardware Products and Services

12.11.5 Sobinco Recent Developments

12.12 Lip Hing

12.12.1 Lip Hing Corporation Information

12.12.2 Lip Hing Overview

12.12.3 Lip Hing Building Hardware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Lip Hing Building Hardware Products and Services

12.12.5 Lip Hing Recent Developments

12.13 3H

12.13.1 3H Corporation Information

12.13.2 3H Overview

12.13.3 3H Building Hardware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 3H Building Hardware Products and Services

12.13.5 3H Recent Developments

12.14 GEZE

12.14.1 GEZE Corporation Information

12.14.2 GEZE Overview

12.14.3 GEZE Building Hardware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 GEZE Building Hardware Products and Services

12.14.5 GEZE Recent Developments

12.15 Ashland Hardware Systems

12.15.1 Ashland Hardware Systems Corporation Information

12.15.2 Ashland Hardware Systems Overview

12.15.3 Ashland Hardware Systems Building Hardware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Ashland Hardware Systems Building Hardware Products and Services

12.15.5 Ashland Hardware Systems Recent Developments

12.16 Hager Company

12.16.1 Hager Company Corporation Information

12.16.2 Hager Company Overview

12.16.3 Hager Company Building Hardware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Hager Company Building Hardware Products and Services

12.16.5 Hager Company Recent Developments

12.17 CompX International

12.17.1 CompX International Corporation Information

12.17.2 CompX International Overview

12.17.3 CompX International Building Hardware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 CompX International Building Hardware Products and Services

12.17.5 CompX International Recent Developments

12.18 Tyman (GIESSE)

12.18.1 Tyman (GIESSE) Corporation Information

12.18.2 Tyman (GIESSE) Overview

12.18.3 Tyman (GIESSE) Building Hardware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Tyman (GIESSE) Building Hardware Products and Services

12.18.5 Tyman (GIESSE) Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Building Hardware Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Building Hardware Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Building Hardware Production Mode & Process

13.4 Building Hardware Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Building Hardware Sales Channels

13.4.2 Building Hardware Distributors

13.5 Building Hardware Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”