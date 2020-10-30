Building Hardware Market 2020 Top Key Manufacturers, Technology Trends, Functional Survey 2026 | ASSA ABLOY, Allegion, Spectrum Brands (HHI)

“

The report titled Global Building Hardware Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Building Hardware market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Building Hardware market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Building Hardware market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Building Hardware market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Building Hardware report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Building Hardware report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Building Hardware market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Building Hardware market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Building Hardware market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Building Hardware market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Building Hardware market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ASSA ABLOY, Allegion, Spectrum Brands (HHI), Masco Corporation, DORMA, Roto Frank, Siegenia-aubi, Gretsch­Unitas, Kin Long, Winkhaus, Sobinco, Lip Hing, 3H, GEZE, Ashland Hardware Systems, Hager Company, CompX International, Tyman (GIESSE)

Market Segmentation by Product: Doors Hardware

Windows Hardware

Cabinet Hardware

Plumbing Hardware

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential Market

Non-residential Market



The Building Hardware Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Building Hardware market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Building Hardware market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Building Hardware market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Building Hardware industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Building Hardware market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Building Hardware market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Building Hardware market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Building Hardware Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Building Hardware Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Doors Hardware

1.4.3 Windows Hardware

1.2.4 Cabinet Hardware

1.2.5 Plumbing Hardware

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Building Hardware Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential Market

1.3.3 Non-residential Market

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Building Hardware Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Building Hardware Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Building Hardware Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Building Hardware, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Building Hardware Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Building Hardware Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Building Hardware Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Building Hardware Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Building Hardware Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Building Hardware Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Building Hardware Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Building Hardware Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Building Hardware Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Building Hardware Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Building Hardware Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Building Hardware Revenue in 2019

3.2.6 Global Building Hardware Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Building Hardware Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.4 Building Hardware Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.4.1 Building Hardware Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Building Hardware Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Building Hardware Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Building Hardware Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Building Hardware Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Building Hardware Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Building Hardware Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Building Hardware Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Building Hardware Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Building Hardware Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Building Hardware Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Building Hardware Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Building Hardware Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Building Hardware Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Building Hardware Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Building Hardware Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Building Hardware Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Building Hardware Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Building Hardware Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Building Hardware Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Building Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Country

6.1.1 North America Building Hardware Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Building Hardware Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Building Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Building Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Building Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.1.1 Europe Building Hardware Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Building Hardware Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Building Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Building Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Building Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Building Hardware Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Building Hardware Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Building Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Building Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Building Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Building Hardware Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Building Hardware Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Building Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Building Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Building Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Building Hardware Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Building Hardware Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Building Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Building Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 ASSA ABLOY

11.1.1 ASSA ABLOY Corporation Information

11.1.2 ASSA ABLOY Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 ASSA ABLOY Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 ASSA ABLOY Building Hardware Products Offered

11.1.5 ASSA ABLOY Related Developments

11.2 Allegion

11.2.1 Allegion Corporation Information

11.2.2 Allegion Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Allegion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Allegion Building Hardware Products Offered

11.2.5 Allegion Related Developments

11.3 Spectrum Brands (HHI)

11.3.1 Spectrum Brands (HHI) Corporation Information

11.3.2 Spectrum Brands (HHI) Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Spectrum Brands (HHI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Spectrum Brands (HHI) Building Hardware Products Offered

11.3.5 Spectrum Brands (HHI) Related Developments

11.4 Masco Corporation

11.4.1 Masco Corporation Corporation Information

11.4.2 Masco Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Masco Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Masco Corporation Building Hardware Products Offered

11.4.5 Masco Corporation Related Developments

11.5 DORMA

11.5.1 DORMA Corporation Information

11.5.2 DORMA Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 DORMA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 DORMA Building Hardware Products Offered

11.5.5 DORMA Related Developments

11.6 Roto Frank

11.6.1 Roto Frank Corporation Information

11.6.2 Roto Frank Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Roto Frank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Roto Frank Building Hardware Products Offered

11.6.5 Roto Frank Related Developments

11.7 Siegenia-aubi

11.7.1 Siegenia-aubi Corporation Information

11.7.2 Siegenia-aubi Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Siegenia-aubi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Siegenia-aubi Building Hardware Products Offered

11.7.5 Siegenia-aubi Related Developments

11.8 Gretsch­Unitas

11.8.1 Gretsch­Unitas Corporation Information

11.8.2 Gretsch­Unitas Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Gretsch­Unitas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Gretsch­Unitas Building Hardware Products Offered

11.8.5 Gretsch­Unitas Related Developments

11.9 Kin Long

11.9.1 Kin Long Corporation Information

11.9.2 Kin Long Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Kin Long Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Kin Long Building Hardware Products Offered

11.9.5 Kin Long Related Developments

11.10 Winkhaus

11.10.1 Winkhaus Corporation Information

11.10.2 Winkhaus Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Winkhaus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Winkhaus Building Hardware Products Offered

11.10.5 Winkhaus Related Developments

11.12 Lip Hing

11.12.1 Lip Hing Corporation Information

11.12.2 Lip Hing Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Lip Hing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Lip Hing Products Offered

11.12.5 Lip Hing Related Developments

11.13 3H

11.13.1 3H Corporation Information

11.13.2 3H Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 3H Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 3H Products Offered

11.13.5 3H Related Developments

11.14 GEZE

11.14.1 GEZE Corporation Information

11.14.2 GEZE Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 GEZE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 GEZE Products Offered

11.14.5 GEZE Related Developments

11.15 Ashland Hardware Systems

11.15.1 Ashland Hardware Systems Corporation Information

11.15.2 Ashland Hardware Systems Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Ashland Hardware Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Ashland Hardware Systems Products Offered

11.15.5 Ashland Hardware Systems Related Developments

11.16 Hager Company

11.16.1 Hager Company Corporation Information

11.16.2 Hager Company Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Hager Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Hager Company Products Offered

11.16.5 Hager Company Related Developments

11.17 CompX International

11.17.1 CompX International Corporation Information

11.17.2 CompX International Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 CompX International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 CompX International Products Offered

11.17.5 CompX International Related Developments

11.18 Tyman (GIESSE)

11.18.1 Tyman (GIESSE) Corporation Information

11.18.2 Tyman (GIESSE) Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Tyman (GIESSE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Tyman (GIESSE) Products Offered

11.18.5 Tyman (GIESSE) Related Developments

12 Market Forecast by Regions (Country)

12.1 Building Hardware Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Building Hardware Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.1.2 Global Building Hardware Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.2 North America Building Hardware Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Building Hardware Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Building Hardware Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Building Hardware Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Building Hardware Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Building Hardware Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Building Hardware Market Challenges

13.3 Building Hardware Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Building Hardware Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Building Hardware Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Building Hardware Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

