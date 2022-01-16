Building Envelope Materials Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Company Profiles And Future Market Analysis 2022-2028| Saint-Gobain, Owens Corning, Kingspan Group

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Building Envelope Materials market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Building Envelope Materials market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Building Envelope Materials market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Building Envelope Materials market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Building Envelope Materials Market Research Report: Saint-Gobain, Owens Corning, Kingspan Group, GAF, Rockwool International, Knauf Insulation, Yuanda China, Etex Corp, Dow, JiangHong Group, Henkel, Armstrong, Sika, H.B. Fuller, National Gypsum, Johns Manville, DOW CORNING, Huntsman, Bostik, 3M

Global Building Envelope Materials Market Segmentation by Product: Liquid Coatings, Gypsum Board, Construction Glass Curtain Wall, Thermal Insulation Materials, Other

Global Building Envelope Materials Market Segmentation by Application: Residential Building, Commercial Building, Industrial Building

The report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Building Envelope Materials market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Building Envelope Materials market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Report Answers Some Important Questions

1. How will economic, political, and technological changes in key countries influence the global demand?

2. Will trade and military wars affect the growth of the global Building Envelope Materials market?

3. What are the future plans of leading players competing in the global Building Envelope Materials market?

4. What are the upcoming innovations in the global Building Envelope Materials market?

5. Are there any new drivers and restraints of the global Building Envelope Materials market?

6. What is the growth potential of the Building Envelope Materials market?

7. Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Table od Content

1 Building Envelope Materials Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Building Envelope Materials

1.2 Building Envelope Materials Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Building Envelope Materials Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Liquid Coatings

1.2.3 Gypsum Board

1.2.4 Construction Glass Curtain Wall

1.2.5 Thermal Insulation Materials

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Building Envelope Materials Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Building Envelope Materials Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Residential Building

1.3.3 Commercial Building

1.3.4 Industrial Building

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Building Envelope Materials Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Building Envelope Materials Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Building Envelope Materials Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Building Envelope Materials Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Building Envelope Materials Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Building Envelope Materials Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Building Envelope Materials Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Building Envelope Materials Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Building Envelope Materials Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Building Envelope Materials Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Building Envelope Materials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Building Envelope Materials Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Building Envelope Materials Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Building Envelope Materials Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Building Envelope Materials Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Building Envelope Materials Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Building Envelope Materials Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Building Envelope Materials Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Building Envelope Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Building Envelope Materials Production

3.4.1 North America Building Envelope Materials Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Building Envelope Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Building Envelope Materials Production

3.5.1 Europe Building Envelope Materials Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Building Envelope Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Building Envelope Materials Production

3.6.1 China Building Envelope Materials Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Building Envelope Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Building Envelope Materials Production

3.7.1 Japan Building Envelope Materials Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Building Envelope Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Building Envelope Materials Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Building Envelope Materials Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Building Envelope Materials Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Building Envelope Materials Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Building Envelope Materials Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Building Envelope Materials Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Building Envelope Materials Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Building Envelope Materials Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Building Envelope Materials Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Building Envelope Materials Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Building Envelope Materials Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Building Envelope Materials Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Building Envelope Materials Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Saint-Gobain

7.1.1 Saint-Gobain Building Envelope Materials Corporation Information

7.1.2 Saint-Gobain Building Envelope Materials Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Saint-Gobain Building Envelope Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Saint-Gobain Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Owens Corning

7.2.1 Owens Corning Building Envelope Materials Corporation Information

7.2.2 Owens Corning Building Envelope Materials Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Owens Corning Building Envelope Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Owens Corning Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Owens Corning Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Kingspan Group

7.3.1 Kingspan Group Building Envelope Materials Corporation Information

7.3.2 Kingspan Group Building Envelope Materials Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Kingspan Group Building Envelope Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Kingspan Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Kingspan Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 GAF

7.4.1 GAF Building Envelope Materials Corporation Information

7.4.2 GAF Building Envelope Materials Product Portfolio

7.4.3 GAF Building Envelope Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 GAF Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 GAF Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Rockwool International

7.5.1 Rockwool International Building Envelope Materials Corporation Information

7.5.2 Rockwool International Building Envelope Materials Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Rockwool International Building Envelope Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Rockwool International Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Rockwool International Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Knauf Insulation

7.6.1 Knauf Insulation Building Envelope Materials Corporation Information

7.6.2 Knauf Insulation Building Envelope Materials Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Knauf Insulation Building Envelope Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Knauf Insulation Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Knauf Insulation Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Yuanda China

7.7.1 Yuanda China Building Envelope Materials Corporation Information

7.7.2 Yuanda China Building Envelope Materials Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Yuanda China Building Envelope Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Yuanda China Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Yuanda China Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Etex Corp

7.8.1 Etex Corp Building Envelope Materials Corporation Information

7.8.2 Etex Corp Building Envelope Materials Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Etex Corp Building Envelope Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Etex Corp Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Etex Corp Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Dow

7.9.1 Dow Building Envelope Materials Corporation Information

7.9.2 Dow Building Envelope Materials Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Dow Building Envelope Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Dow Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Dow Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 JiangHong Group

7.10.1 JiangHong Group Building Envelope Materials Corporation Information

7.10.2 JiangHong Group Building Envelope Materials Product Portfolio

7.10.3 JiangHong Group Building Envelope Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 JiangHong Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 JiangHong Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Henkel

7.11.1 Henkel Building Envelope Materials Corporation Information

7.11.2 Henkel Building Envelope Materials Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Henkel Building Envelope Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Henkel Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Henkel Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Armstrong

7.12.1 Armstrong Building Envelope Materials Corporation Information

7.12.2 Armstrong Building Envelope Materials Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Armstrong Building Envelope Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Armstrong Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Armstrong Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Sika

7.13.1 Sika Building Envelope Materials Corporation Information

7.13.2 Sika Building Envelope Materials Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Sika Building Envelope Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Sika Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Sika Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 H.B. Fuller

7.14.1 H.B. Fuller Building Envelope Materials Corporation Information

7.14.2 H.B. Fuller Building Envelope Materials Product Portfolio

7.14.3 H.B. Fuller Building Envelope Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 H.B. Fuller Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 National Gypsum

7.15.1 National Gypsum Building Envelope Materials Corporation Information

7.15.2 National Gypsum Building Envelope Materials Product Portfolio

7.15.3 National Gypsum Building Envelope Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 National Gypsum Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 National Gypsum Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Johns Manville

7.16.1 Johns Manville Building Envelope Materials Corporation Information

7.16.2 Johns Manville Building Envelope Materials Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Johns Manville Building Envelope Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Johns Manville Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Johns Manville Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 DOW CORNING

7.17.1 DOW CORNING Building Envelope Materials Corporation Information

7.17.2 DOW CORNING Building Envelope Materials Product Portfolio

7.17.3 DOW CORNING Building Envelope Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 DOW CORNING Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 DOW CORNING Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Huntsman

7.18.1 Huntsman Building Envelope Materials Corporation Information

7.18.2 Huntsman Building Envelope Materials Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Huntsman Building Envelope Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Huntsman Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Huntsman Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Bostik

7.19.1 Bostik Building Envelope Materials Corporation Information

7.19.2 Bostik Building Envelope Materials Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Bostik Building Envelope Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Bostik Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Bostik Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 3M

7.20.1 3M Building Envelope Materials Corporation Information

7.20.2 3M Building Envelope Materials Product Portfolio

7.20.3 3M Building Envelope Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 3M Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 3M Recent Developments/Updates

8 Building Envelope Materials Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Building Envelope Materials Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Building Envelope Materials

8.4 Building Envelope Materials Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Building Envelope Materials Distributors List

9.3 Building Envelope Materials Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Building Envelope Materials Industry Trends

10.2 Building Envelope Materials Growth Drivers

10.3 Building Envelope Materials Market Challenges

10.4 Building Envelope Materials Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Building Envelope Materials by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Building Envelope Materials Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Building Envelope Materials Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Building Envelope Materials Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Building Envelope Materials Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Building Envelope Materials

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Building Envelope Materials by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Building Envelope Materials by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Building Envelope Materials by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Building Envelope Materials by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Building Envelope Materials by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Building Envelope Materials by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Building Envelope Materials by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Building Envelope Materials by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

