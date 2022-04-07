Building & Construction Toys Market Size 2022 Key Companies, Market Breakdown, Opportunities, Trends & Future Prospects 2028| Lego, Mattel, Magformers

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research provides an authentic report about the global Building & Construction Toys market. It includes market figures, both historical as well as estimates. The research report details the milestones that the global market for Building & Construction Toys has achieved and discusses the potential opportunities for the players operating in the market. The publication titled “Global Building & Construction Toys Market Report, History and Forecast 2022-2028” includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to give its readers a holistic outlook.

The report further explains the nature of competition and its impact on the suppliers and buyers; while the latter explains their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. The research report has been compiled using primary and secondary research methodologies to give the readers an unbiased view of the global Building & Construction Toys market.

In this section of the report, the global Building & Construction Toys market focuses on the major players that are operating in the market and their competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of initiatives taken by the companies in the past years along with the ones, which are likely to happen in the coming years. Analysts have also made a note of their expansion plans for the near future, financial analysis of these companies, and their research and development activities. This research report includes a complete dashboard view of the global Building & Construction Toys market, which helps the readers to view an in-depth knowledge about the report.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Building & Construction Toys Market Research Report: Lego, Mattel, Magformers, Haba, Hasbro, People Co., ltd., Melissa & Doug, B.Toys (Battat), Banbo, GigoToys, Guangdong Loongon, Guangdong Qman Culture Communication, ShanTou LianHuan Toys & Crafts

Global Building & Construction Toys Market by Type: Plastic, Wood, Magnetic, Others

Global Building & Construction Toys Market by Application: For 2- Year Old, For 2-5 Year Old, For 5+ Year Old

For a better understanding of the market, analysts have segmented the global Building & Construction Toys market based on application, type, and regions. Each segment provides a clear picture of the aspects that are likely to drive it and the ones expected to restrain it. The segment-wise explanation allows the reader to get access to particular updates about the global Building & Construction Toys market. Evolving environmental concerns, changing political scenarios, and differing approaches by the government towards regulatory reforms have also been mentioned in the research report.

Some of the key Questions Answered in this report:

1. What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

2. Which are the key factors driving the Building & Construction Toys market?

3. What was the size of the emerging Building & Construction Toys market by value in 2021?

4. What will be the size of the emerging Building & Construction Toys market in 2028?

5. Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Building & Construction Toys market?

6. What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Building & Construction Toys market?

7. What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Building & Construction Toys market?

8. What are the Building & Construction Toys market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Building & Construction Toys Industry?

Table od Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Building & Construction Toys Product Introduction

1.2 Global Building & Construction Toys Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Building & Construction Toys Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Building & Construction Toys Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Building & Construction Toys Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Building & Construction Toys Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Building & Construction Toys Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Building & Construction Toys Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Building & Construction Toys in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Building & Construction Toys Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Building & Construction Toys Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Building & Construction Toys Industry Trends

1.5.2 Building & Construction Toys Market Drivers

1.5.3 Building & Construction Toys Market Challenges

1.5.4 Building & Construction Toys Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Building & Construction Toys Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Plastic

2.1.2 Wood

2.1.3 Magnetic

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Building & Construction Toys Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Building & Construction Toys Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Building & Construction Toys Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Building & Construction Toys Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Building & Construction Toys Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Building & Construction Toys Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Building & Construction Toys Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Building & Construction Toys Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Building & Construction Toys Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 For 2- Year Old

3.1.2 For 2-5 Year Old

3.1.3 For 5+ Year Old

3.2 Global Building & Construction Toys Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Building & Construction Toys Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Building & Construction Toys Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Building & Construction Toys Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Building & Construction Toys Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Building & Construction Toys Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Building & Construction Toys Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Building & Construction Toys Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Building & Construction Toys Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Building & Construction Toys Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Building & Construction Toys Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Building & Construction Toys Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Building & Construction Toys Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Building & Construction Toys Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Building & Construction Toys Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Building & Construction Toys Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Building & Construction Toys in 2021

4.2.3 Global Building & Construction Toys Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Building & Construction Toys Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Building & Construction Toys Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Building & Construction Toys Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Building & Construction Toys Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Building & Construction Toys Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Building & Construction Toys Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Building & Construction Toys Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Building & Construction Toys Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Building & Construction Toys Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Building & Construction Toys Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Building & Construction Toys Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Building & Construction Toys Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Building & Construction Toys Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Building & Construction Toys Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Building & Construction Toys Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Building & Construction Toys Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Building & Construction Toys Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Building & Construction Toys Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Building & Construction Toys Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Building & Construction Toys Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Building & Construction Toys Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Building & Construction Toys Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Building & Construction Toys Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Building & Construction Toys Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Building & Construction Toys Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Building & Construction Toys Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Lego

7.1.1 Lego Corporation Information

7.1.2 Lego Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Lego Building & Construction Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Lego Building & Construction Toys Products Offered

7.1.5 Lego Recent Development

7.2 Mattel

7.2.1 Mattel Corporation Information

7.2.2 Mattel Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Mattel Building & Construction Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Mattel Building & Construction Toys Products Offered

7.2.5 Mattel Recent Development

7.3 Magformers

7.3.1 Magformers Corporation Information

7.3.2 Magformers Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Magformers Building & Construction Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Magformers Building & Construction Toys Products Offered

7.3.5 Magformers Recent Development

7.4 Haba

7.4.1 Haba Corporation Information

7.4.2 Haba Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Haba Building & Construction Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Haba Building & Construction Toys Products Offered

7.4.5 Haba Recent Development

7.5 Hasbro

7.5.1 Hasbro Corporation Information

7.5.2 Hasbro Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Hasbro Building & Construction Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Hasbro Building & Construction Toys Products Offered

7.5.5 Hasbro Recent Development

7.6 People Co., ltd.

7.6.1 People Co., ltd. Corporation Information

7.6.2 People Co., ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 People Co., ltd. Building & Construction Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 People Co., ltd. Building & Construction Toys Products Offered

7.6.5 People Co., ltd. Recent Development

7.7 Melissa & Doug

7.7.1 Melissa & Doug Corporation Information

7.7.2 Melissa & Doug Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Melissa & Doug Building & Construction Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Melissa & Doug Building & Construction Toys Products Offered

7.7.5 Melissa & Doug Recent Development

7.8 B.Toys (Battat)

7.8.1 B.Toys (Battat) Corporation Information

7.8.2 B.Toys (Battat) Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 B.Toys (Battat) Building & Construction Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 B.Toys (Battat) Building & Construction Toys Products Offered

7.8.5 B.Toys (Battat) Recent Development

7.9 Banbo

7.9.1 Banbo Corporation Information

7.9.2 Banbo Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Banbo Building & Construction Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Banbo Building & Construction Toys Products Offered

7.9.5 Banbo Recent Development

7.10 GigoToys

7.10.1 GigoToys Corporation Information

7.10.2 GigoToys Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 GigoToys Building & Construction Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 GigoToys Building & Construction Toys Products Offered

7.10.5 GigoToys Recent Development

7.11 Guangdong Loongon

7.11.1 Guangdong Loongon Corporation Information

7.11.2 Guangdong Loongon Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Guangdong Loongon Building & Construction Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Guangdong Loongon Building & Construction Toys Products Offered

7.11.5 Guangdong Loongon Recent Development

7.12 Guangdong Qman Culture Communication

7.12.1 Guangdong Qman Culture Communication Corporation Information

7.12.2 Guangdong Qman Culture Communication Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Guangdong Qman Culture Communication Building & Construction Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Guangdong Qman Culture Communication Products Offered

7.12.5 Guangdong Qman Culture Communication Recent Development

7.13 ShanTou LianHuan Toys & Crafts

7.13.1 ShanTou LianHuan Toys & Crafts Corporation Information

7.13.2 ShanTou LianHuan Toys & Crafts Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 ShanTou LianHuan Toys & Crafts Building & Construction Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 ShanTou LianHuan Toys & Crafts Products Offered

7.13.5 ShanTou LianHuan Toys & Crafts Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Building & Construction Toys Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Building & Construction Toys Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Building & Construction Toys Distributors

8.3 Building & Construction Toys Production Mode & Process

8.4 Building & Construction Toys Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Building & Construction Toys Sales Channels

8.4.2 Building & Construction Toys Distributors

8.5 Building & Construction Toys Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

