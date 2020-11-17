Building Automation & Control Systems Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | Crestron Electronics, Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Hubbell, Robert Bosch GmbH

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Building Automation & Control Systems market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Building Automation & Control Systems market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Building Automation & Control Systems report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Building Automation & Control Systems report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Building Automation & Control Systems market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Building Automation & Control Systems market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Building Automation & Control Systems market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Building Automation & Control Systems market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Building Automation & Control Systems market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Building Automation & Control Systems Market Research Report: Crestron Electronics, Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Hubbell, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Buildingiq, Lutron Electronics, ABB, Legrand SA, United Technologies, Johnson Controls International PLC, Honeywell International, KMC Controls, Distech Controls

Types: Heating Ventilation (HVAC) Control System

Fire Protection System

Lighting Control System

Other



Applications: Industrial

Commercial



The Building Automation & Control Systems Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Building Automation & Control Systems market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Building Automation & Control Systems market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Building Automation & Control Systems market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Building Automation & Control Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Building Automation & Control Systems market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Building Automation & Control Systems market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Building Automation & Control Systems market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Building Automation & Control Systems Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Building Automation & Control Systems Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Building Automation & Control Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Heating Ventilation (HVAC) Control System

1.4.3 Fire Protection System

1.4.4 Lighting Control System

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Building Automation & Control Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Industrial

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Building Automation & Control Systems Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Building Automation & Control Systems Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Building Automation & Control Systems Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Building Automation & Control Systems Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Building Automation & Control Systems, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Building Automation & Control Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Building Automation & Control Systems Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Building Automation & Control Systems Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Building Automation & Control Systems Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Building Automation & Control Systems Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Building Automation & Control Systems Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Building Automation & Control Systems Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Building Automation & Control Systems Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Building Automation & Control Systems Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Building Automation & Control Systems Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Building Automation & Control Systems Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Building Automation & Control Systems Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Building Automation & Control Systems Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Building Automation & Control Systems Production by Regions

4.1 Global Building Automation & Control Systems Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Building Automation & Control Systems Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Building Automation & Control Systems Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Building Automation & Control Systems Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Building Automation & Control Systems Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Building Automation & Control Systems Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Building Automation & Control Systems Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Building Automation & Control Systems Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Building Automation & Control Systems Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Building Automation & Control Systems Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Building Automation & Control Systems Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Building Automation & Control Systems Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Building Automation & Control Systems Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Building Automation & Control Systems Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Building Automation & Control Systems Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Building Automation & Control Systems Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Building Automation & Control Systems Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Building Automation & Control Systems Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Building Automation & Control Systems Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Building Automation & Control Systems Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Building Automation & Control Systems Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Building Automation & Control Systems Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Building Automation & Control Systems Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Building Automation & Control Systems Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Building Automation & Control Systems Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Building Automation & Control Systems Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Building Automation & Control Systems Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Building Automation & Control Systems Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Building Automation & Control Systems Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Building Automation & Control Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Building Automation & Control Systems Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Building Automation & Control Systems Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Building Automation & Control Systems Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Building Automation & Control Systems Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Building Automation & Control Systems Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Building Automation & Control Systems Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Building Automation & Control Systems Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Building Automation & Control Systems Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Building Automation & Control Systems Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Building Automation & Control Systems Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Crestron Electronics

8.1.1 Crestron Electronics Corporation Information

8.1.2 Crestron Electronics Overview

8.1.3 Crestron Electronics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Crestron Electronics Product Description

8.1.5 Crestron Electronics Related Developments

8.2 Ingersoll-Rand PLC

8.2.1 Ingersoll-Rand PLC Corporation Information

8.2.2 Ingersoll-Rand PLC Overview

8.2.3 Ingersoll-Rand PLC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Ingersoll-Rand PLC Product Description

8.2.5 Ingersoll-Rand PLC Related Developments

8.3 Hubbell

8.3.1 Hubbell Corporation Information

8.3.2 Hubbell Overview

8.3.3 Hubbell Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Hubbell Product Description

8.3.5 Hubbell Related Developments

8.4 Robert Bosch GmbH

8.4.1 Robert Bosch GmbH Corporation Information

8.4.2 Robert Bosch GmbH Overview

8.4.3 Robert Bosch GmbH Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Robert Bosch GmbH Product Description

8.4.5 Robert Bosch GmbH Related Developments

8.5 Schneider Electric SE

8.5.1 Schneider Electric SE Corporation Information

8.5.2 Schneider Electric SE Overview

8.5.3 Schneider Electric SE Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Schneider Electric SE Product Description

8.5.5 Schneider Electric SE Related Developments

8.6 Siemens AG

8.6.1 Siemens AG Corporation Information

8.6.2 Siemens AG Overview

8.6.3 Siemens AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Siemens AG Product Description

8.6.5 Siemens AG Related Developments

8.7 Buildingiq

8.7.1 Buildingiq Corporation Information

8.7.2 Buildingiq Overview

8.7.3 Buildingiq Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Buildingiq Product Description

8.7.5 Buildingiq Related Developments

8.8 Lutron Electronics

8.8.1 Lutron Electronics Corporation Information

8.8.2 Lutron Electronics Overview

8.8.3 Lutron Electronics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Lutron Electronics Product Description

8.8.5 Lutron Electronics Related Developments

8.9 ABB

8.9.1 ABB Corporation Information

8.9.2 ABB Overview

8.9.3 ABB Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 ABB Product Description

8.9.5 ABB Related Developments

8.10 Legrand SA

8.10.1 Legrand SA Corporation Information

8.10.2 Legrand SA Overview

8.10.3 Legrand SA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Legrand SA Product Description

8.10.5 Legrand SA Related Developments

8.11 United Technologies

8.11.1 United Technologies Corporation Information

8.11.2 United Technologies Overview

8.11.3 United Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 United Technologies Product Description

8.11.5 United Technologies Related Developments

8.12 Johnson Controls International PLC

8.12.1 Johnson Controls International PLC Corporation Information

8.12.2 Johnson Controls International PLC Overview

8.12.3 Johnson Controls International PLC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Johnson Controls International PLC Product Description

8.12.5 Johnson Controls International PLC Related Developments

8.13 Honeywell International

8.13.1 Honeywell International Corporation Information

8.13.2 Honeywell International Overview

8.13.3 Honeywell International Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Honeywell International Product Description

8.13.5 Honeywell International Related Developments

8.14 KMC Controls

8.14.1 KMC Controls Corporation Information

8.14.2 KMC Controls Overview

8.14.3 KMC Controls Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 KMC Controls Product Description

8.14.5 KMC Controls Related Developments

8.15 Distech Controls

8.15.1 Distech Controls Corporation Information

8.15.2 Distech Controls Overview

8.15.3 Distech Controls Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Distech Controls Product Description

8.15.5 Distech Controls Related Developments

9 Building Automation & Control Systems Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Building Automation & Control Systems Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Building Automation & Control Systems Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Building Automation & Control Systems Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Building Automation & Control Systems Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Building Automation & Control Systems Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Building Automation & Control Systems Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Building Automation & Control Systems Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Building Automation & Control Systems Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Building Automation & Control Systems Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Building Automation & Control Systems Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Building Automation & Control Systems Sales Channels

11.2.2 Building Automation & Control Systems Distributors

11.3 Building Automation & Control Systems Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Building Automation & Control Systems Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Building Automation & Control Systems Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Building Automation & Control Systems Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”