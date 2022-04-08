Building and Home Automation Market Analysis, Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2028|Schneider Electric, Vantage Controls, Crestron Electronics

Los Angeles, United State: The research study on the global Building and Home Automation market equips you with detailed and accurate analysis that will help you to strengthen your market position. It provides latest updates and powerful insights about the Building and Home Automation industry so you could improve your business tactics and ensure strong sales growth in the coming years. It throws light on the current and future market scenarios and helps you to understand competitive dynamics of the global Building and Home Automation market. The market segmentation analysis offered in the research study shows how different product, application, and regional segments are faring in the global Building and Home Automation market.



The report includes verified and revalidated market figures such as CAGR, gross margin, sales, price, production growth rate, volume, value, market share, and Y-o-Y growth. We have used latest primary and secondary research techniques to compile this comprehensive report on the global Building and Home Automation market. Under regional analysis, we have explored key markets such as North America, Europe, India, China, Japan, the MEA, and others. Leading companies are profiled on the basis of various factors, including markets served, production, revenue, market share, recent developments, and gross margin. There is a dedicated section for market dynamics where drivers, restraints, opportunities, influence factors, challenges, and trends are deeply analyzed.



The report offers great insights into major macroeconomic factors having a significant effect on the growth of the global Building and Home Automation market. It also offers analysis of absolute dollar opportunity that can be crucial for identifying opportunities to gain revenue and increase sales in the global Building and Home Automation market. Market players can use the qualitative and quantitative analysis provided in the report to obtain sound understanding of the global Building and Home Automation market and make strong advancement in the industry in terms of growth. The overall size of the global Building and Home Automation market and that of each segment studied in the report are accurately calculated on the basis of different factors.



Building and Home Automation Market Leading Players

Schneider Electric, Vantage Controls, Crestron Electronics, iControl Networks, HoneywelL, AMX, Johnson Controls, ADT, Siemens, 2GIG Technologies, Ingersoll-Rand, ABB, Control4, Legrand, Leviton Manufacturing Company, Lutron, Samsung Electronics

Building and Home Automation Segmentation by Product

Lighting Automation, Security & Access Automation, HVAC Automation, Entertainment Automation, Others Building and Home Automation

Building and Home Automation Segmentation by Application

Residential, Commercial

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Building and Home Automation market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Building and Home Automation market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Building and Home Automation market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Building and Home Automation market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Building and Home Automation market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Building and Home Automation market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Building and Home Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Lighting Automation

1.2.3 Security & Access Automation

1.2.4 HVAC Automation

1.2.5 Entertainment Automation

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Building and Home Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Building and Home Automation Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Building and Home Automation Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Building and Home Automation Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Building and Home Automation Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Building and Home Automation Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Building and Home Automation Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Building and Home Automation Industry Trends

2.3.2 Building and Home Automation Market Drivers

2.3.3 Building and Home Automation Market Challenges

2.3.4 Building and Home Automation Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Building and Home Automation Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Building and Home Automation Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Building and Home Automation Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Building and Home Automation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Building and Home Automation Revenue

3.4 Global Building and Home Automation Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Building and Home Automation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Building and Home Automation Revenue in 2021

3.5 Building and Home Automation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Building and Home Automation Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Building and Home Automation Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Building and Home Automation Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Building and Home Automation Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Building and Home Automation Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 5 Building and Home Automation Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Building and Home Automation Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Building and Home Automation Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 6 North America

6.1 North America Building and Home Automation Market Size (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Building and Home Automation Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Building and Home Automation Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

6.2.2 North America Building and Home Automation Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

6.2.3 North America Building and Home Automation Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Building and Home Automation Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Building and Home Automation Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 North America Building and Home Automation Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

6.3.3 North America Building and Home Automation Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.4 North America Building and Home Automation Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Building and Home Automation Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

6.4.2 North America Building and Home Automation Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Building and Home Automation Market Size (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Building and Home Automation Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Building and Home Automation Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

7.2.2 Europe Building and Home Automation Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

7.2.3 Europe Building and Home Automation Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Building and Home Automation Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Building and Home Automation Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

7.3.2 Europe Building and Home Automation Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

7.3.3 Europe Building and Home Automation Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

7.4 Europe Building and Home Automation Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Building and Home Automation Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

7.4.2 Europe Building and Home Automation Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic Countries 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Building and Home Automation Market Size (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Building and Home Automation Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Building and Home Automation Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Building and Home Automation Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Building and Home Automation Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Building and Home Automation Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Building and Home Automation Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Building and Home Automation Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Building and Home Automation Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Building and Home Automation Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Building and Home Automation Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Building and Home Automation Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Building and Home Automation Market Size (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Building and Home Automation Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Building and Home Automation Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

9.2.2 Latin America Building and Home Automation Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

9.2.3 Latin America Building and Home Automation Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Building and Home Automation Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Building and Home Automation Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

9.3.2 Latin America Building and Home Automation Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

9.3.3 Latin America Building and Home Automation Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

9.4 Latin America Building and Home Automation Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Building and Home Automation Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

9.4.2 Latin America Building and Home Automation Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Building and Home Automation Market Size (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Building and Home Automation Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Building and Home Automation Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Building and Home Automation Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Building and Home Automation Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Building and Home Automation Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Building and Home Automation Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Building and Home Automation Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Building and Home Automation Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Building and Home Automation Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Building and Home Automation Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Building and Home Automation Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Schneider Electric

11.1.1 Schneider Electric Company Details

11.1.2 Schneider Electric Business Overview

11.1.3 Schneider Electric Building and Home Automation Introduction

11.1.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Building and Home Automation Business (2017-2022)

11.1.5 Schneider Electric Recent Developments

11.2 Vantage Controls

11.2.1 Vantage Controls Company Details

11.2.2 Vantage Controls Business Overview

11.2.3 Vantage Controls Building and Home Automation Introduction

11.2.4 Vantage Controls Revenue in Building and Home Automation Business (2017-2022)

11.2.5 Vantage Controls Recent Developments

11.3 Crestron Electronics

11.3.1 Crestron Electronics Company Details

11.3.2 Crestron Electronics Business Overview

11.3.3 Crestron Electronics Building and Home Automation Introduction

11.3.4 Crestron Electronics Revenue in Building and Home Automation Business (2017-2022)

11.3.5 Crestron Electronics Recent Developments

11.4 iControl Networks

11.4.1 iControl Networks Company Details

11.4.2 iControl Networks Business Overview

11.4.3 iControl Networks Building and Home Automation Introduction

11.4.4 iControl Networks Revenue in Building and Home Automation Business (2017-2022)

11.4.5 iControl Networks Recent Developments

11.5 HoneywelL

11.5.1 HoneywelL Company Details

11.5.2 HoneywelL Business Overview

11.5.3 HoneywelL Building and Home Automation Introduction

11.5.4 HoneywelL Revenue in Building and Home Automation Business (2017-2022)

11.5.5 HoneywelL Recent Developments

11.6 AMX

11.6.1 AMX Company Details

11.6.2 AMX Business Overview

11.6.3 AMX Building and Home Automation Introduction

11.6.4 AMX Revenue in Building and Home Automation Business (2017-2022)

11.6.5 AMX Recent Developments

11.7 Johnson Controls

11.7.1 Johnson Controls Company Details

11.7.2 Johnson Controls Business Overview

11.7.3 Johnson Controls Building and Home Automation Introduction

11.7.4 Johnson Controls Revenue in Building and Home Automation Business (2017-2022)

11.7.5 Johnson Controls Recent Developments

11.8 ADT

11.8.1 ADT Company Details

11.8.2 ADT Business Overview

11.8.3 ADT Building and Home Automation Introduction

11.8.4 ADT Revenue in Building and Home Automation Business (2017-2022)

11.8.5 ADT Recent Developments

11.9 Siemens

11.9.1 Siemens Company Details

11.9.2 Siemens Business Overview

11.9.3 Siemens Building and Home Automation Introduction

11.9.4 Siemens Revenue in Building and Home Automation Business (2017-2022)

11.9.5 Siemens Recent Developments

11.10 2GIG Technologies

11.10.1 2GIG Technologies Company Details

11.10.2 2GIG Technologies Business Overview

11.10.3 2GIG Technologies Building and Home Automation Introduction

11.10.4 2GIG Technologies Revenue in Building and Home Automation Business (2017-2022)

11.10.5 2GIG Technologies Recent Developments

11.11 Ingersoll-Rand

11.11.1 Ingersoll-Rand Company Details

11.11.2 Ingersoll-Rand Business Overview

11.11.3 Ingersoll-Rand Building and Home Automation Introduction

11.11.4 Ingersoll-Rand Revenue in Building and Home Automation Business (2017-2022)

11.11.5 Ingersoll-Rand Recent Developments

11.12 ABB

11.12.1 ABB Company Details

11.12.2 ABB Business Overview

11.12.3 ABB Building and Home Automation Introduction

11.12.4 ABB Revenue in Building and Home Automation Business (2017-2022)

11.12.5 ABB Recent Developments

11.13 Control4

11.13.1 Control4 Company Details

11.13.2 Control4 Business Overview

11.13.3 Control4 Building and Home Automation Introduction

11.13.4 Control4 Revenue in Building and Home Automation Business (2017-2022)

11.13.5 Control4 Recent Developments

11.14 Legrand

11.14.1 Legrand Company Details

11.14.2 Legrand Business Overview

11.14.3 Legrand Building and Home Automation Introduction

11.14.4 Legrand Revenue in Building and Home Automation Business (2017-2022)

11.14.5 Legrand Recent Developments

11.15 Leviton Manufacturing Company

11.15.1 Leviton Manufacturing Company Company Details

11.15.2 Leviton Manufacturing Company Business Overview

11.15.3 Leviton Manufacturing Company Building and Home Automation Introduction

11.15.4 Leviton Manufacturing Company Revenue in Building and Home Automation Business (2017-2022)

11.15.5 Leviton Manufacturing Company Recent Developments

11.16 Lutron

11.16.1 Lutron Company Details

11.16.2 Lutron Business Overview

11.16.3 Lutron Building and Home Automation Introduction

11.16.4 Lutron Revenue in Building and Home Automation Business (2017-2022)

11.16.5 Lutron Recent Developments

11.17 Samsung Electronics

11.17.1 Samsung Electronics Company Details

11.17.2 Samsung Electronics Business Overview

11.17.3 Samsung Electronics Building and Home Automation Introduction

11.17.4 Samsung Electronics Revenue in Building and Home Automation Business (2017-2022)

11.17.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Developments 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

