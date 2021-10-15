Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Market Forecast By Type And By Application With Detailed Development History 2021-2027 | Illinois Tool Works Incorporated (ITW), Nippon Industrial Fasteners Company (Nifco), ATF

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Illinois Tool Works Incorporated (ITW), Nippon Industrial Fasteners Company (Nifco), ATF, Stanley Black & Decke, MW Industries, Penn Engineering, Bossard, Avery Dennison Corporation, Araymond, Shanghai Fasteners Company

Market Segmentation by Product:

Cable Ties

Clips

Rivets

Grommets



Market Segmentation by Application:

Industrial

Residential

Commercial



The Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners market expansion?

What will be the global Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners

1.2 Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Cable Ties

1.2.3 Clips

1.2.4 Rivets

1.2.5 Grommets

1.3 Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Residential

1.3.4 Commercial

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Production

3.4.1 North America Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Production

3.5.1 Europe Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Production

3.6.1 China Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Production

3.7.1 Japan Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Illinois Tool Works Incorporated (ITW)

7.1.1 Illinois Tool Works Incorporated (ITW) Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Corporation Information

7.1.2 Illinois Tool Works Incorporated (ITW) Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Illinois Tool Works Incorporated (ITW) Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Illinois Tool Works Incorporated (ITW) Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Illinois Tool Works Incorporated (ITW) Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Nippon Industrial Fasteners Company (Nifco)

7.2.1 Nippon Industrial Fasteners Company (Nifco) Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Corporation Information

7.2.2 Nippon Industrial Fasteners Company (Nifco) Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Nippon Industrial Fasteners Company (Nifco) Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Nippon Industrial Fasteners Company (Nifco) Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Nippon Industrial Fasteners Company (Nifco) Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 ATF

7.3.1 ATF Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Corporation Information

7.3.2 ATF Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Product Portfolio

7.3.3 ATF Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 ATF Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 ATF Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Stanley Black & Decke

7.4.1 Stanley Black & Decke Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Corporation Information

7.4.2 Stanley Black & Decke Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Stanley Black & Decke Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Stanley Black & Decke Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Stanley Black & Decke Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 MW Industries

7.5.1 MW Industries Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Corporation Information

7.5.2 MW Industries Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Product Portfolio

7.5.3 MW Industries Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 MW Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 MW Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Penn Engineering

7.6.1 Penn Engineering Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Corporation Information

7.6.2 Penn Engineering Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Penn Engineering Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Penn Engineering Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Penn Engineering Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Bossard

7.7.1 Bossard Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Corporation Information

7.7.2 Bossard Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Bossard Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Bossard Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Bossard Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Avery Dennison Corporation

7.8.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Corporation Information

7.8.2 Avery Dennison Corporation Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Avery Dennison Corporation Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Avery Dennison Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Avery Dennison Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Araymond

7.9.1 Araymond Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Corporation Information

7.9.2 Araymond Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Araymond Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Araymond Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Araymond Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Shanghai Fasteners Company

7.10.1 Shanghai Fasteners Company Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Corporation Information

7.10.2 Shanghai Fasteners Company Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Shanghai Fasteners Company Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Shanghai Fasteners Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Shanghai Fasteners Company Recent Developments/Updates

8 Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners

8.4 Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Distributors List

9.3 Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Industry Trends

10.2 Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Growth Drivers

10.3 Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Market Challenges

10.4 Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”