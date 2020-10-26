Buclizine Market Brief Analysis And Application, Growth By 2026 |Laboratorios Rocnarf, UCB, Mankind Pharma

Los Angeles, United State, – – ;In a recent study published by QY Research, titled, Global Buclizine Market Research Report, analysts offers an in-depth analysis of global Buclizine market. The study analyses the various aspect of the market by studying its historic and forecast data. The research report provides Porters five force model, SWOT analysis, and PESTEL analysis of the Buclizine market. The different areas covered in the report are Buclizine market size, drivers and restrains, segment analysis, geographic outlook, major manufacturers in the market, and competitive landscape.

Global Buclizine Market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2026, from xx Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players of the Global Buclizine Market :

Stuart Pharmaceuticals, Laboratorios Rocnarf, UCB, Mankind Pharma, Johnson and Johnson, Meider Pharma, Sanofi, MK Pharma, HUA Shin Chemical Pharmaceutical, Peili Pharmaceutical, Pfizer, Sinphar, Al Pharm

Leading key players of the global Buclizine market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Buclizine market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Buclizine market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Buclizine market.

Global Buclizine Market Segmentation By Product :

Buclizine is an antihistamine and anticholinergic of the diphenylmethylpiperazine group. It is considered to be an antiemetic, similar to meclizine. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Buclizine market in 2020. COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future. This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Buclizine industry. Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Buclizine YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ xx million in 2019. The market size of Buclizine will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026. QY Research has conducted highly extensive and reliable research and analysis on the global Buclizine market. The market research report offered here is a very useful resource that can help manufacturers, stakeholders, decision-makers, and other market participants to become familiar with every factor impacting the growth of the global Buclizine market. The analysts authoring the report have closely studied key strategies adopted by top players of the global Buclizine market. The report includes SWOT, and other market analyses to provide a clear and deep understanding of important aspects of the global Buclizine market. Readers of the report can become informed about current and future trends of the global Buclizine market and how they will impact market growth during the forecast period. The global market size is accurately estimated in terms of revenue as well as volume for each year of the forecast period. The report offers reliable price analysis by region, manufacturer, each type segment, and global price analysis for the period 2015-2020. Furthermore, it provides price analysis by each type segment and manufacturer for the period 2015-2025. Geographic Segmentation The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise Buclizine markets such as North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc. Key regions covered in the report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E For the period 2015-2025, the report provides country-wise revenue and volume sales analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global Buclizine market. For the period 2015-2020, it provides sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by each application as well as type segment in terms of volume. Manufacturers The report includes comprehensive company profiling of leading and emerging companies competing in the global Buclizine market. It provides a detailed list of players operating at a global level. The players have been listed according to the access channel of products they offer in the global Buclizine market and other factors. As part of the company profiling, the analysts authoring the report has provided the market entry year of each player considered for the research study. The report also offers extensive price, volume sales, and revenue analysis by the manufacturer at the global level for the period 2015-2020. By Type and Application Segments The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and access channel and medical uses segments of the global Buclizine market. All of the segments covered in the report are broadly analyzed based on some deciding factors. The segmental analysis section of the report offers revenue sales analysis and forecast of the global Buclizine market by each access channel segment for the period 2015-2025. Global Buclizine Market Segmentation By Application :

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Stone Veneer Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Stone Veneer Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global Buclizine market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Buclizine Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Buclizine Market Size by Access Channel: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Drug Store

1.4 Market Segment by Medical Uses

1.4.1 Global Buclizine Consumption by Medical Uses: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Antiallergic Agent

1.4.3 Histamine H₁-Receptor Antagonist

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Buclizine Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Buclizine Industry

1.6.1.1 Buclizine Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Buclizine Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Buclizine Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Buclizine Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Buclizine Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Buclizine Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Buclizine Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Buclizine Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Buclizine Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Buclizine Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Buclizine Industry Trends

2.4.1 Buclizine Market Top Trends

2.4.2 Market Drivers

2.4.3 Buclizine Market Challenges 2.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Buclizine Players: Views for Future 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Buclizine Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Buclizine Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Buclizine Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Buclizine Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Buclizine by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Buclizine Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Buclizine Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Buclizine Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Buclizine as of 2019)

3.4 Global Buclizine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Buclizine Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Buclizine Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Buclizine Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Access Channel

4.1 Global Buclizine Historic Market Review by Access Channel (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Buclizine Sales Market Share by Access Channel (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Buclizine Revenue Market Share by Access Channel (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Buclizine Price by Access Channel (2015-2020)

4.1 Global Buclizine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Access Channel (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Buclizine Sales Forecast by Access Channel (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Buclizine Revenue Forecast by Access Channel (2021-2026)

4.2.4 Buclizine Price Forecast by Access Channel (2021-2026) 5 Global Buclizine Market Size by Medical Uses

5.1 Global Buclizine Historic Market Review by Medical Uses (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Buclizine Sales Market Share by Medical Uses (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Buclizine Revenue Market Share by Medical Uses (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Buclizine Price by Medical Uses (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Buclizine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Medical Uses (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Buclizine Sales Forecast by Medical Uses (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Buclizine Revenue Forecast by Medical Uses (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Buclizine Price Forecast by Medical Uses (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Buclizine Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Buclizine Breakdown Data by Access Channel

6.3 North America Buclizine Breakdown Data by Medical Uses

6.4 North America Buclizine Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Buclizine Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Buclizine Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Buclizine Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Buclizine Breakdown Data by Access Channel

7.3 Europe Buclizine Breakdown Data by Medical Uses

7.4 Europe Buclizine Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Buclizine Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Buclizine Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Buclizine Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Buclizine Breakdown Data by Access Channel

8.3 Asia Pacific Buclizine Breakdown Data by Medical Uses

8.4 Asia Pacific Buclizine Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Buclizine Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Buclizine Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Buclizine Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Buclizine Breakdown Data by Access Channel

9.3 Latin America Buclizine Breakdown Data by Medical Uses

9.4 Latin America Buclizine Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Buclizine Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Buclizine Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Buclizine Breakdown Data by Access Channel

10.2 Middle East and Africa Buclizine Breakdown Data by Medical Uses

10.3 Middle East and Africa Buclizine Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Buclizine Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Buclizine Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Stuart Pharmaceuticals

11.1.1 Stuart Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

11.1.2 Stuart Pharmaceuticals Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.1.3 Stuart Pharmaceuticals Buclizine Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Stuart Pharmaceuticals Buclizine Products and Services

11.1.5 Stuart Pharmaceuticals SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Stuart Pharmaceuticals Recent Developments

11.2 Laboratorios Rocnarf

11.2.1 Laboratorios Rocnarf Corporation Information

11.2.2 Laboratorios Rocnarf Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.2.3 Laboratorios Rocnarf Buclizine Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Laboratorios Rocnarf Buclizine Products and Services

11.2.5 Laboratorios Rocnarf SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Laboratorios Rocnarf Recent Developments

11.3 UCB

11.3.1 UCB Corporation Information

11.3.2 UCB Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.3.3 UCB Buclizine Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 UCB Buclizine Products and Services

11.3.5 UCB SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 UCB Recent Developments

11.4 Mankind Pharma

11.4.1 Mankind Pharma Corporation Information

11.4.2 Mankind Pharma Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.4.3 Mankind Pharma Buclizine Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Mankind Pharma Buclizine Products and Services

11.4.5 Mankind Pharma SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Mankind Pharma Recent Developments

11.5 Johnson and Johnson

11.5.1 Johnson and Johnson Corporation Information

11.5.2 Johnson and Johnson Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.5.3 Johnson and Johnson Buclizine Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Johnson and Johnson Buclizine Products and Services

11.5.5 Johnson and Johnson SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Johnson and Johnson Recent Developments

11.6 Meider Pharma

11.6.1 Meider Pharma Corporation Information

11.6.2 Meider Pharma Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.6.3 Meider Pharma Buclizine Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Meider Pharma Buclizine Products and Services

11.6.5 Meider Pharma SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Meider Pharma Recent Developments

11.7 Sanofi

11.7.1 Sanofi Corporation Information

11.7.2 Sanofi Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.7.3 Sanofi Buclizine Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Sanofi Buclizine Products and Services

11.7.5 Sanofi SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Sanofi Recent Developments

11.8 MK Pharma

11.8.1 MK Pharma Corporation Information

11.8.2 MK Pharma Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.8.3 MK Pharma Buclizine Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 MK Pharma Buclizine Products and Services

11.8.5 MK Pharma SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 MK Pharma Recent Developments

11.9 HUA Shin Chemical Pharmaceutical

11.9.1 HUA Shin Chemical Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

11.9.2 HUA Shin Chemical Pharmaceutical Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.9.3 HUA Shin Chemical Pharmaceutical Buclizine Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 HUA Shin Chemical Pharmaceutical Buclizine Products and Services

11.9.5 HUA Shin Chemical Pharmaceutical SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 HUA Shin Chemical Pharmaceutical Recent Developments

11.10 Peili Pharmaceutical

11.10.1 Peili Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

11.10.2 Peili Pharmaceutical Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.10.3 Peili Pharmaceutical Buclizine Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Peili Pharmaceutical Buclizine Products and Services

11.10.5 Peili Pharmaceutical SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Peili Pharmaceutical Recent Developments

11.11 Pfizer

11.11.1 Pfizer Corporation Information

11.11.2 Pfizer Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.11.3 Pfizer Buclizine Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 Pfizer Buclizine Products and Services

11.11.5 Pfizer SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Pfizer Recent Developments

11.12 Sinphar

11.12.1 Sinphar Corporation Information

11.12.2 Sinphar Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.12.3 Sinphar Buclizine Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Sinphar Buclizine Products and Services

11.12.5 Sinphar SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 Sinphar Recent Developments

11.13 Al Pharm

11.13.1 Al Pharm Corporation Information

11.13.2 Al Pharm Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.13.3 Al Pharm Buclizine Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Al Pharm Buclizine Products and Services

11.13.5 Al Pharm SWOT Analysis

11.13.6 Al Pharm Recent Developments 12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 12.1 Supply Chain Analysis 12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Buclizine Sales Channels

12.2.2 Buclizine Distributors

12.3 Buclizine Customers 13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Buclizine Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Buclizine Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Buclizine Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026) 13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America Buclizine Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America Buclizine Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America Buclizine Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe Buclizine Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe Buclizine Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe Buclizine Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific Buclizine Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific Buclizine Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific Buclizine Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America Buclizine Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America Buclizine Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America Buclizine Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Buclizine Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Buclizine Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Buclizine Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 14 Research Findings and Conclusion 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

