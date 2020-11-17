Bubble Tea Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2026| Kung Fu Tea, Gong Cha, Boba Guys

Los Angeles, United States, November 2020, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Bubble Tea market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Bubble Tea market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Bubble Tea market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of Bubble Tea Market are: Kung Fu Tea, Gong Cha, Boba Guys, Chatime, ShareTea, 8tea5, Quickly, CoCo Fresh, ViVi Bubble Tea

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Bubble Tea market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Bubble Tea market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Bubble Tea market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global Bubble Tea Market by Type Segments:

, Classic/Original, Fruit Flavored, Other Flavors, The segment of classic or original holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 53%.

Global Bubble Tea Market by Application Segments:

, 18-25 years old, 26-35 years old, 36-45 years old, Other Groups, The 18-25 years old holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 35% of the market share.

Table of Contents

1 Bubble Tea Market Overview

1.1 Bubble Tea Product Overview

1.2 Bubble Tea Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Classic/Original

1.2.2 Fruit Flavored

1.2.3 Other Flavors

1.3 Global Bubble Tea Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Bubble Tea Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Bubble Tea Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Bubble Tea Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Bubble Tea Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Bubble Tea Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Bubble Tea Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Bubble Tea Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Bubble Tea Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Bubble Tea Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Bubble Tea Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Bubble Tea Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Bubble Tea Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Bubble Tea Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Bubble Tea Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Bubble Tea Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Bubble Tea Industry

1.5.1.1 Bubble Tea Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Bubble Tea Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Bubble Tea Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Bubble Tea Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Bubble Tea Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Bubble Tea Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Bubble Tea Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Bubble Tea Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Bubble Tea Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Bubble Tea Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Bubble Tea Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Bubble Tea as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Bubble Tea Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Bubble Tea Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Bubble Tea Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Bubble Tea Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Bubble Tea Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Bubble Tea Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Bubble Tea Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Bubble Tea Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Bubble Tea Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Bubble Tea Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Bubble Tea Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Bubble Tea Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Bubble Tea Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Bubble Tea Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Bubble Tea Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Bubble Tea Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Bubble Tea Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Bubble Tea Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Bubble Tea Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Bubble Tea Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Bubble Tea Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Bubble Tea Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Bubble Tea Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Bubble Tea Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Bubble Tea Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Bubble Tea Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Bubble Tea Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Bubble Tea by Application

4.1 Bubble Tea Segment by Application

4.1.1 18-25 years old

4.1.2 26-35 years old

4.1.3 36-45 years old

4.1.4 Other Groups

4.2 Global Bubble Tea Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Bubble Tea Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Bubble Tea Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Bubble Tea Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Bubble Tea by Application

4.5.2 Europe Bubble Tea by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Bubble Tea by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Bubble Tea by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Bubble Tea by Application 5 North America Bubble Tea Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Bubble Tea Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Bubble Tea Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Bubble Tea Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Bubble Tea Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Bubble Tea Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Bubble Tea Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Bubble Tea Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Bubble Tea Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Bubble Tea Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Bubble Tea Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Bubble Tea Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Bubble Tea Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Bubble Tea Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Bubble Tea Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Bubble Tea Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Bubble Tea Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Bubble Tea Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Bubble Tea Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Bubble Tea Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Bubble Tea Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Bubble Tea Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Bubble Tea Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Bubble Tea Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Bubble Tea Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Bubble Tea Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Bubble Tea Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Bubble Tea Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Bubble Tea Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Bubble Tea Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Bubble Tea Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Bubble Tea Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Bubble Tea Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Bubble Tea Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Bubble Tea Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Bubble Tea Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Bubble Tea Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Bubble Tea Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Bubble Tea Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Bubble Tea Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Bubble Tea Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Bubble Tea Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bubble Tea Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bubble Tea Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bubble Tea Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bubble Tea Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Bubble Tea Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Bubble Tea Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Bubble Tea Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bubble Tea Business

10.1 Kung Fu Tea

10.1.1 Kung Fu Tea Corporation Information

10.1.2 Kung Fu Tea Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Kung Fu Tea Bubble Tea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Kung Fu Tea Bubble Tea Products Offered

10.1.5 Kung Fu Tea Recent Development

10.2 Gong Cha

10.2.1 Gong Cha Corporation Information

10.2.2 Gong Cha Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Gong Cha Bubble Tea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Kung Fu Tea Bubble Tea Products Offered

10.2.5 Gong Cha Recent Development

10.3 Boba Guys

10.3.1 Boba Guys Corporation Information

10.3.2 Boba Guys Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Boba Guys Bubble Tea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Boba Guys Bubble Tea Products Offered

10.3.5 Boba Guys Recent Development

10.4 Chatime

10.4.1 Chatime Corporation Information

10.4.2 Chatime Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Chatime Bubble Tea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Chatime Bubble Tea Products Offered

10.4.5 Chatime Recent Development

10.5 ShareTea

10.5.1 ShareTea Corporation Information

10.5.2 ShareTea Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 ShareTea Bubble Tea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 ShareTea Bubble Tea Products Offered

10.5.5 ShareTea Recent Development

10.6 8tea5

10.6.1 8tea5 Corporation Information

10.6.2 8tea5 Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 8tea5 Bubble Tea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 8tea5 Bubble Tea Products Offered

10.6.5 8tea5 Recent Development

10.7 Quickly

10.7.1 Quickly Corporation Information

10.7.2 Quickly Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Quickly Bubble Tea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Quickly Bubble Tea Products Offered

10.7.5 Quickly Recent Development

10.8 CoCo Fresh

10.8.1 CoCo Fresh Corporation Information

10.8.2 CoCo Fresh Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 CoCo Fresh Bubble Tea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 CoCo Fresh Bubble Tea Products Offered

10.8.5 CoCo Fresh Recent Development

10.9 ViVi Bubble Tea

10.9.1 ViVi Bubble Tea Corporation Information

10.9.2 ViVi Bubble Tea Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 ViVi Bubble Tea Bubble Tea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 ViVi Bubble Tea Bubble Tea Products Offered

10.9.5 ViVi Bubble Tea Recent Development 11 Bubble Tea Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Bubble Tea Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Bubble Tea Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

