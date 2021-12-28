Brushless DC Servo Motor Market Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2027 | Emerson Electric, FAULHABER, Bonfiglioli

“

The report titled Global Brushless DC Servo Motor Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Brushless DC Servo Motor market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Brushless DC Servo Motor market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Brushless DC Servo Motor market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Brushless DC Servo Motor market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Brushless DC Servo Motor report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Brushless DC Servo Motor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Brushless DC Servo Motor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Brushless DC Servo Motor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Brushless DC Servo Motor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Brushless DC Servo Motor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Brushless DC Servo Motor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Emerson Electric, FAULHABER, Bonfiglioli, Changzhou Fulling Motor, KEBA, Technosoft, JVL A/S, Elife International, 3X Motion Technologies, Georgii Kobold, SIGMATEK, Nidec Motor Corporation, FANUC, Parker Hannifin, Lenze, AMKmotion

Market Segmentation by Product:

High-speed Servo Motor

Low-speed Servo Motor



Market Segmentation by Application:

Material Measurement

Sealing Device

Other



The Brushless DC Servo Motor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Brushless DC Servo Motor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Brushless DC Servo Motor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Brushless DC Servo Motor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Brushless DC Servo Motor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Brushless DC Servo Motor market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Brushless DC Servo Motor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Brushless DC Servo Motor market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Brushless DC Servo Motor Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Brushless DC Servo Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 High-speed Servo Motor

1.2.3 Low-speed Servo Motor

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Brushless DC Servo Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Material Measurement

1.3.3 Sealing Device

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Brushless DC Servo Motor Production

2.1 Global Brushless DC Servo Motor Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Brushless DC Servo Motor Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Brushless DC Servo Motor Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Brushless DC Servo Motor Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Brushless DC Servo Motor Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Brushless DC Servo Motor Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Brushless DC Servo Motor Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Brushless DC Servo Motor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Brushless DC Servo Motor Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Brushless DC Servo Motor Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Brushless DC Servo Motor Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Brushless DC Servo Motor Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Brushless DC Servo Motor Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Brushless DC Servo Motor Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Brushless DC Servo Motor Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Brushless DC Servo Motor Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Brushless DC Servo Motor Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Brushless DC Servo Motor Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Brushless DC Servo Motor Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Brushless DC Servo Motor Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Brushless DC Servo Motor Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Brushless DC Servo Motor Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Brushless DC Servo Motor Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Brushless DC Servo Motor Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Brushless DC Servo Motor Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Brushless DC Servo Motor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Brushless DC Servo Motor Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Brushless DC Servo Motor Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Brushless DC Servo Motor Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Brushless DC Servo Motor Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Brushless DC Servo Motor Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Brushless DC Servo Motor Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Brushless DC Servo Motor Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Brushless DC Servo Motor Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Brushless DC Servo Motor Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Brushless DC Servo Motor Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Brushless DC Servo Motor Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Brushless DC Servo Motor Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Brushless DC Servo Motor Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Brushless DC Servo Motor Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Brushless DC Servo Motor Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Brushless DC Servo Motor Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Brushless DC Servo Motor Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Brushless DC Servo Motor Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Brushless DC Servo Motor Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Brushless DC Servo Motor Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Brushless DC Servo Motor Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Brushless DC Servo Motor Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Brushless DC Servo Motor Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Brushless DC Servo Motor Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Brushless DC Servo Motor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Brushless DC Servo Motor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Brushless DC Servo Motor Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Brushless DC Servo Motor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Brushless DC Servo Motor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Brushless DC Servo Motor Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Brushless DC Servo Motor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Brushless DC Servo Motor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Brushless DC Servo Motor Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Brushless DC Servo Motor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Brushless DC Servo Motor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Brushless DC Servo Motor Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Brushless DC Servo Motor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Brushless DC Servo Motor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Brushless DC Servo Motor Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Brushless DC Servo Motor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Brushless DC Servo Motor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Brushless DC Servo Motor Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Brushless DC Servo Motor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Brushless DC Servo Motor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Brushless DC Servo Motor Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Brushless DC Servo Motor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Brushless DC Servo Motor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Brushless DC Servo Motor Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Brushless DC Servo Motor Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Brushless DC Servo Motor Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Brushless DC Servo Motor Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Brushless DC Servo Motor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Brushless DC Servo Motor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Brushless DC Servo Motor Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Brushless DC Servo Motor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Brushless DC Servo Motor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Brushless DC Servo Motor Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Brushless DC Servo Motor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Brushless DC Servo Motor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Brushless DC Servo Motor Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Brushless DC Servo Motor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Brushless DC Servo Motor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Brushless DC Servo Motor Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Brushless DC Servo Motor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Brushless DC Servo Motor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Brushless DC Servo Motor Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Brushless DC Servo Motor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Brushless DC Servo Motor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Emerson Electric

12.1.1 Emerson Electric Corporation Information

12.1.2 Emerson Electric Overview

12.1.3 Emerson Electric Brushless DC Servo Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Emerson Electric Brushless DC Servo Motor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Emerson Electric Recent Developments

12.2 FAULHABER

12.2.1 FAULHABER Corporation Information

12.2.2 FAULHABER Overview

12.2.3 FAULHABER Brushless DC Servo Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 FAULHABER Brushless DC Servo Motor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 FAULHABER Recent Developments

12.3 Bonfiglioli

12.3.1 Bonfiglioli Corporation Information

12.3.2 Bonfiglioli Overview

12.3.3 Bonfiglioli Brushless DC Servo Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Bonfiglioli Brushless DC Servo Motor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Bonfiglioli Recent Developments

12.4 Changzhou Fulling Motor

12.4.1 Changzhou Fulling Motor Corporation Information

12.4.2 Changzhou Fulling Motor Overview

12.4.3 Changzhou Fulling Motor Brushless DC Servo Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Changzhou Fulling Motor Brushless DC Servo Motor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Changzhou Fulling Motor Recent Developments

12.5 KEBA

12.5.1 KEBA Corporation Information

12.5.2 KEBA Overview

12.5.3 KEBA Brushless DC Servo Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 KEBA Brushless DC Servo Motor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 KEBA Recent Developments

12.6 Technosoft

12.6.1 Technosoft Corporation Information

12.6.2 Technosoft Overview

12.6.3 Technosoft Brushless DC Servo Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Technosoft Brushless DC Servo Motor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Technosoft Recent Developments

12.7 JVL A/S

12.7.1 JVL A/S Corporation Information

12.7.2 JVL A/S Overview

12.7.3 JVL A/S Brushless DC Servo Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 JVL A/S Brushless DC Servo Motor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 JVL A/S Recent Developments

12.8 Elife International

12.8.1 Elife International Corporation Information

12.8.2 Elife International Overview

12.8.3 Elife International Brushless DC Servo Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Elife International Brushless DC Servo Motor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 Elife International Recent Developments

12.9 3X Motion Technologies

12.9.1 3X Motion Technologies Corporation Information

12.9.2 3X Motion Technologies Overview

12.9.3 3X Motion Technologies Brushless DC Servo Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 3X Motion Technologies Brushless DC Servo Motor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 3X Motion Technologies Recent Developments

12.10 Georgii Kobold

12.10.1 Georgii Kobold Corporation Information

12.10.2 Georgii Kobold Overview

12.10.3 Georgii Kobold Brushless DC Servo Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Georgii Kobold Brushless DC Servo Motor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Georgii Kobold Recent Developments

12.11 SIGMATEK

12.11.1 SIGMATEK Corporation Information

12.11.2 SIGMATEK Overview

12.11.3 SIGMATEK Brushless DC Servo Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 SIGMATEK Brushless DC Servo Motor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 SIGMATEK Recent Developments

12.12 Nidec Motor Corporation

12.12.1 Nidec Motor Corporation Corporation Information

12.12.2 Nidec Motor Corporation Overview

12.12.3 Nidec Motor Corporation Brushless DC Servo Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Nidec Motor Corporation Brushless DC Servo Motor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 Nidec Motor Corporation Recent Developments

12.13 FANUC

12.13.1 FANUC Corporation Information

12.13.2 FANUC Overview

12.13.3 FANUC Brushless DC Servo Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 FANUC Brushless DC Servo Motor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 FANUC Recent Developments

12.14 Parker Hannifin

12.14.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation Information

12.14.2 Parker Hannifin Overview

12.14.3 Parker Hannifin Brushless DC Servo Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Parker Hannifin Brushless DC Servo Motor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.14.5 Parker Hannifin Recent Developments

12.15 Lenze

12.15.1 Lenze Corporation Information

12.15.2 Lenze Overview

12.15.3 Lenze Brushless DC Servo Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Lenze Brushless DC Servo Motor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.15.5 Lenze Recent Developments

12.16 AMKmotion

12.16.1 AMKmotion Corporation Information

12.16.2 AMKmotion Overview

12.16.3 AMKmotion Brushless DC Servo Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 AMKmotion Brushless DC Servo Motor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.16.5 AMKmotion Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Brushless DC Servo Motor Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Brushless DC Servo Motor Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Brushless DC Servo Motor Production Mode & Process

13.4 Brushless DC Servo Motor Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Brushless DC Servo Motor Sales Channels

13.4.2 Brushless DC Servo Motor Distributors

13.5 Brushless DC Servo Motor Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Brushless DC Servo Motor Industry Trends

14.2 Brushless DC Servo Motor Market Drivers

14.3 Brushless DC Servo Motor Market Challenges

14.4 Brushless DC Servo Motor Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Brushless DC Servo Motor Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”