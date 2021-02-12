Bromine & Derivatives Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2021 | ICL, Albemarle, Lanxess

“

The report titled Global Bromine & Derivatives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Bromine & Derivatives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Bromine & Derivatives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Bromine & Derivatives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bromine & Derivatives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bromine & Derivatives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bromine & Derivatives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bromine & Derivatives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bromine & Derivatives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bromine & Derivatives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bromine & Derivatives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bromine & Derivatives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ICL, Albemarle, Lanxess, Jordan Bromine Company (JBC), Tosoh, Solaris Chemtech (SCIL), Perekop Bromine, Yuyuan Group, Haiwang Chemical, Dadi Salt Chemical Group, Chengyuan Salt Chemical, Lubei Chemical, Runke Chemical, Haihua Group, Tata Chemicals, Gulf Resources, Tetra Technologies

Market Segmentation by Product: Bromide

Bromine Derivatives



Market Segmentation by Application: Flame Retardants

Biocides

Drilling Fluids

Chemical Intermediate

Water Treatment

Others



The Bromine & Derivatives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bromine & Derivatives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bromine & Derivatives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Bromine & Derivatives Market Overview

1.1 Bromine & Derivatives Product Overview

1.2 Bromine & Derivatives Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Bromide

1.2.2 Bromine Derivatives

1.3 Global Bromine & Derivatives Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Bromine & Derivatives Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Bromine & Derivatives Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Bromine & Derivatives Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Bromine & Derivatives Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Bromine & Derivatives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Bromine & Derivatives Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Bromine & Derivatives Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Bromine & Derivatives Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Bromine & Derivatives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Bromine & Derivatives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Bromine & Derivatives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Bromine & Derivatives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Bromine & Derivatives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Bromine & Derivatives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Bromine & Derivatives Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Bromine & Derivatives Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Bromine & Derivatives Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Bromine & Derivatives Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Bromine & Derivatives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Bromine & Derivatives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Bromine & Derivatives Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Bromine & Derivatives Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Bromine & Derivatives as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Bromine & Derivatives Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Bromine & Derivatives Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Bromine & Derivatives by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Bromine & Derivatives Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Bromine & Derivatives Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Bromine & Derivatives Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Bromine & Derivatives Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Bromine & Derivatives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Bromine & Derivatives Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Bromine & Derivatives Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Bromine & Derivatives Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Bromine & Derivatives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Bromine & Derivatives by Application

4.1 Bromine & Derivatives Segment by Application

4.1.1 Flame Retardants

4.1.2 Biocides

4.1.3 Drilling Fluids

4.1.4 Chemical Intermediate

4.1.5 Water Treatment

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Bromine & Derivatives Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Bromine & Derivatives Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Bromine & Derivatives Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Bromine & Derivatives Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Bromine & Derivatives by Application

4.5.2 Europe Bromine & Derivatives by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Bromine & Derivatives by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Bromine & Derivatives by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Bromine & Derivatives by Application

5 North America Bromine & Derivatives Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Bromine & Derivatives Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Bromine & Derivatives Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Bromine & Derivatives Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Bromine & Derivatives Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Bromine & Derivatives Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Bromine & Derivatives Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Bromine & Derivatives Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Bromine & Derivatives Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Bromine & Derivatives Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Bromine & Derivatives Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Bromine & Derivatives Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Bromine & Derivatives Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Bromine & Derivatives Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Bromine & Derivatives Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Bromine & Derivatives Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Bromine & Derivatives Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Bromine & Derivatives Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Bromine & Derivatives Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Bromine & Derivatives Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Bromine & Derivatives Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bromine & Derivatives Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bromine & Derivatives Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bromine & Derivatives Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bromine & Derivatives Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bromine & Derivatives Business

10.1 ICL

10.1.1 ICL Corporation Information

10.1.2 ICL Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 ICL Bromine & Derivatives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 ICL Bromine & Derivatives Products Offered

10.1.5 ICL Recent Developments

10.2 Albemarle

10.2.1 Albemarle Corporation Information

10.2.2 Albemarle Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Albemarle Bromine & Derivatives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 ICL Bromine & Derivatives Products Offered

10.2.5 Albemarle Recent Developments

10.3 Lanxess

10.3.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

10.3.2 Lanxess Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Lanxess Bromine & Derivatives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Lanxess Bromine & Derivatives Products Offered

10.3.5 Lanxess Recent Developments

10.4 Jordan Bromine Company (JBC)

10.4.1 Jordan Bromine Company (JBC) Corporation Information

10.4.2 Jordan Bromine Company (JBC) Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Jordan Bromine Company (JBC) Bromine & Derivatives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Jordan Bromine Company (JBC) Bromine & Derivatives Products Offered

10.4.5 Jordan Bromine Company (JBC) Recent Developments

10.5 Tosoh

10.5.1 Tosoh Corporation Information

10.5.2 Tosoh Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Tosoh Bromine & Derivatives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Tosoh Bromine & Derivatives Products Offered

10.5.5 Tosoh Recent Developments

10.6 Solaris Chemtech (SCIL)

10.6.1 Solaris Chemtech (SCIL) Corporation Information

10.6.2 Solaris Chemtech (SCIL) Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Solaris Chemtech (SCIL) Bromine & Derivatives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Solaris Chemtech (SCIL) Bromine & Derivatives Products Offered

10.6.5 Solaris Chemtech (SCIL) Recent Developments

10.7 Perekop Bromine

10.7.1 Perekop Bromine Corporation Information

10.7.2 Perekop Bromine Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Perekop Bromine Bromine & Derivatives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Perekop Bromine Bromine & Derivatives Products Offered

10.7.5 Perekop Bromine Recent Developments

10.8 Yuyuan Group

10.8.1 Yuyuan Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 Yuyuan Group Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Yuyuan Group Bromine & Derivatives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Yuyuan Group Bromine & Derivatives Products Offered

10.8.5 Yuyuan Group Recent Developments

10.9 Haiwang Chemical

10.9.1 Haiwang Chemical Corporation Information

10.9.2 Haiwang Chemical Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Haiwang Chemical Bromine & Derivatives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Haiwang Chemical Bromine & Derivatives Products Offered

10.9.5 Haiwang Chemical Recent Developments

10.10 Dadi Salt Chemical Group

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Bromine & Derivatives Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Dadi Salt Chemical Group Bromine & Derivatives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Dadi Salt Chemical Group Recent Developments

10.11 Chengyuan Salt Chemical

10.11.1 Chengyuan Salt Chemical Corporation Information

10.11.2 Chengyuan Salt Chemical Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Chengyuan Salt Chemical Bromine & Derivatives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Chengyuan Salt Chemical Bromine & Derivatives Products Offered

10.11.5 Chengyuan Salt Chemical Recent Developments

10.12 Lubei Chemical

10.12.1 Lubei Chemical Corporation Information

10.12.2 Lubei Chemical Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Lubei Chemical Bromine & Derivatives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Lubei Chemical Bromine & Derivatives Products Offered

10.12.5 Lubei Chemical Recent Developments

10.13 Runke Chemical

10.13.1 Runke Chemical Corporation Information

10.13.2 Runke Chemical Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Runke Chemical Bromine & Derivatives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Runke Chemical Bromine & Derivatives Products Offered

10.13.5 Runke Chemical Recent Developments

10.14 Haihua Group

10.14.1 Haihua Group Corporation Information

10.14.2 Haihua Group Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Haihua Group Bromine & Derivatives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Haihua Group Bromine & Derivatives Products Offered

10.14.5 Haihua Group Recent Developments

10.15 Tata Chemicals

10.15.1 Tata Chemicals Corporation Information

10.15.2 Tata Chemicals Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Tata Chemicals Bromine & Derivatives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Tata Chemicals Bromine & Derivatives Products Offered

10.15.5 Tata Chemicals Recent Developments

10.16 Gulf Resources

10.16.1 Gulf Resources Corporation Information

10.16.2 Gulf Resources Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Gulf Resources Bromine & Derivatives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Gulf Resources Bromine & Derivatives Products Offered

10.16.5 Gulf Resources Recent Developments

10.17 Tetra Technologies

10.17.1 Tetra Technologies Corporation Information

10.17.2 Tetra Technologies Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Tetra Technologies Bromine & Derivatives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Tetra Technologies Bromine & Derivatives Products Offered

10.17.5 Tetra Technologies Recent Developments

11 Bromine & Derivatives Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Bromine & Derivatives Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Bromine & Derivatives Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Bromine & Derivatives Industry Trends

11.4.2 Bromine & Derivatives Market Drivers

11.4.3 Bromine & Derivatives Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”