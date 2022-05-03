Brakes Market Revenue facts statastics By 2028 |Federal-Mogul, Aisin-Seiki, Robert Bosch

Global Brakes Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 13420 Million By 2027, From US$ 11970 Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of 1.6% During 2021-2027

QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Brakes Market Report, History and Forecast , Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Brakes market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Brakes for friction product are a mechanical device that inhibits motion by absorbing energy from a moving system. It is used for slowing or stopping a moving vehicle, wheel, axle, or to prevent its motion, most often accomplished by means of friction. Materials used in the production of friction are usually rough or textured in order to provide added friction and increase efficiency. Smooth surfaces are used to transport materials easily and with little friction, however adding texture to a surface increases the energy required to move over it, thus slowing a moving object more quickly. Heat-resistant materials are often utilized as the process of creating friction typically generates heat energy as a byproduct. Currently, there are some companies in the world can produce brakes for friction products, mainly concentrate in USA, Europe and Japan. The main market players are Federal-Mogul, Aisin-Seiki, Robert Bosch, Brembo, Continental, Delphi Automotive, Nisshinbo and SGL Carbon AG, etc. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Brakes Market The global Brakes market size is projected to reach US$ 13420 million by 2027, from US$ 11970 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 1.6% during 2021-2027. The competitive landscape of the global Brakes market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Brakes market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings. Key Players Mentioned in the Global Brakes Market Research Report: Federal-Mogul, Aisin-Seiki, Robert Bosch, Brembo, Continental, Delphi Automotive, Nisshinbo, SGL Carbon AG, TRW, Tenneco, Akebono Brake Industry, Bendix, Sangsin, Longji Machinery, MIBA AG, BPW, Hongma, Gold Phoenix, Klasik, Boyun Global Brakes Market by Type: Brake Pads, Brake Shoes, Brake Lining, Brake Rotor, Brake Drum, Others Global Brakes Market by Application: Passenger Cars, Commercial Cars The Brakes market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Brakes market. In this chapter of the Brakes report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Brakes report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers. The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others. Frequently Asked Questions o What will be the size of the global Brakes market in 2028? o What is the current CAGR of the global Brakes market? o Which product is expected to show the highest market growth? o Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Brakes market? o Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Brakes market? o Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period? o Which are the top players currently operating in the global Brakes market? o How will the market situation change in the coming years? o What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

Table of Contents

1 Brakes Market Overview

1.1 Brakes Product Overview

1.2 Brakes Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Brake Pads

1.2.2 Brake Shoes

1.2.3 Brake Lining

1.2.4 Brake Rotor

1.2.5 Brake Drum

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Brakes Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Brakes Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Brakes Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Brakes Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Brakes Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Brakes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Brakes Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Brakes Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Brakes Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Brakes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Brakes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Brakes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Brakes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Brakes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Brakes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Brakes Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Brakes Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Brakes Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Brakes Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Brakes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Brakes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Brakes Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Brakes Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Brakes as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Brakes Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Brakes Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Brakes Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Brakes Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Brakes Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Brakes Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Brakes Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Brakes Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Brakes Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Brakes Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Brakes Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Brakes Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Brakes by Application

4.1 Brakes Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Cars

4.1.2 Commercial Cars

4.2 Global Brakes Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Brakes Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Brakes Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Brakes Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Brakes Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Brakes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Brakes Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Brakes Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Brakes Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Brakes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Brakes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Brakes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Brakes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Brakes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Brakes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Brakes by Country

5.1 North America Brakes Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Brakes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Brakes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Brakes Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Brakes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Brakes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Brakes by Country

6.1 Europe Brakes Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Brakes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Brakes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Brakes Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Brakes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Brakes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Brakes by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Brakes Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Brakes Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Brakes Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Brakes Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Brakes Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Brakes Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Brakes by Country

8.1 Latin America Brakes Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Brakes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Brakes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Brakes Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Brakes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Brakes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Brakes by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Brakes Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Brakes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Brakes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Brakes Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Brakes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Brakes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Brakes Business

10.1 Federal-Mogul

10.1.1 Federal-Mogul Corporation Information

10.1.2 Federal-Mogul Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Federal-Mogul Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Federal-Mogul Brakes Products Offered

10.1.5 Federal-Mogul Recent Development

10.2 Aisin-Seiki

10.2.1 Aisin-Seiki Corporation Information

10.2.2 Aisin-Seiki Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Aisin-Seiki Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Aisin-Seiki Brakes Products Offered

10.2.5 Aisin-Seiki Recent Development

10.3 Robert Bosch

10.3.1 Robert Bosch Corporation Information

10.3.2 Robert Bosch Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Robert Bosch Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Robert Bosch Brakes Products Offered

10.3.5 Robert Bosch Recent Development

10.4 Brembo

10.4.1 Brembo Corporation Information

10.4.2 Brembo Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Brembo Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Brembo Brakes Products Offered

10.4.5 Brembo Recent Development

10.5 Continental

10.5.1 Continental Corporation Information

10.5.2 Continental Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Continental Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Continental Brakes Products Offered

10.5.5 Continental Recent Development

10.6 Delphi Automotive

10.6.1 Delphi Automotive Corporation Information

10.6.2 Delphi Automotive Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Delphi Automotive Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Delphi Automotive Brakes Products Offered

10.6.5 Delphi Automotive Recent Development

10.7 Nisshinbo

10.7.1 Nisshinbo Corporation Information

10.7.2 Nisshinbo Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Nisshinbo Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Nisshinbo Brakes Products Offered

10.7.5 Nisshinbo Recent Development

10.8 SGL Carbon AG

10.8.1 SGL Carbon AG Corporation Information

10.8.2 SGL Carbon AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 SGL Carbon AG Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 SGL Carbon AG Brakes Products Offered

10.8.5 SGL Carbon AG Recent Development

10.9 TRW

10.9.1 TRW Corporation Information

10.9.2 TRW Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 TRW Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 TRW Brakes Products Offered

10.9.5 TRW Recent Development

10.10 Tenneco

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Brakes Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Tenneco Brakes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Tenneco Recent Development

10.11 Akebono Brake Industry

10.11.1 Akebono Brake Industry Corporation Information

10.11.2 Akebono Brake Industry Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Akebono Brake Industry Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Akebono Brake Industry Brakes Products Offered

10.11.5 Akebono Brake Industry Recent Development

10.12 Bendix

10.12.1 Bendix Corporation Information

10.12.2 Bendix Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Bendix Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Bendix Brakes Products Offered

10.12.5 Bendix Recent Development

10.13 Sangsin

10.13.1 Sangsin Corporation Information

10.13.2 Sangsin Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Sangsin Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Sangsin Brakes Products Offered

10.13.5 Sangsin Recent Development

10.14 Longji Machinery

10.14.1 Longji Machinery Corporation Information

10.14.2 Longji Machinery Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Longji Machinery Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Longji Machinery Brakes Products Offered

10.14.5 Longji Machinery Recent Development

10.15 MIBA AG

10.15.1 MIBA AG Corporation Information

10.15.2 MIBA AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 MIBA AG Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 MIBA AG Brakes Products Offered

10.15.5 MIBA AG Recent Development

10.16 BPW

10.16.1 BPW Corporation Information

10.16.2 BPW Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 BPW Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 BPW Brakes Products Offered

10.16.5 BPW Recent Development

10.17 Hongma

10.17.1 Hongma Corporation Information

10.17.2 Hongma Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Hongma Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Hongma Brakes Products Offered

10.17.5 Hongma Recent Development

10.18 Gold Phoenix

10.18.1 Gold Phoenix Corporation Information

10.18.2 Gold Phoenix Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Gold Phoenix Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Gold Phoenix Brakes Products Offered

10.18.5 Gold Phoenix Recent Development

10.19 Klasik

10.19.1 Klasik Corporation Information

10.19.2 Klasik Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Klasik Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Klasik Brakes Products Offered

10.19.5 Klasik Recent Development

10.20 Boyun

10.20.1 Boyun Corporation Information

10.20.2 Boyun Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Boyun Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Boyun Brakes Products Offered

10.20.5 Boyun Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Brakes Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Brakes Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Brakes Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Brakes Distributors

12.3 Brakes Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer*

