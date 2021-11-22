Bottled Spring Water Market Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2027|Coca-Cola, Danone, Nestlé

Complete study of the global Bottled Spring Water market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Bottled Spring Water industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Bottled Spring Water production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key Drivers & Barriers High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects. Segmental Outlook Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027). Segment by Type Unflavored Bottled Spring Water, Flavored Bottled Spring Water Segment by Application Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Individual Retailers Regional Outlook This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report. Competitive Scenario In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include: Coca-Cola, Danone, Nestlé, The Mountain Valley Spring Company, Tibet Water Resources

TOC

1 Bottled Spring Water Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bottled Spring Water

1.2 Bottled Spring Water Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bottled Spring Water Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Unflavored Bottled Spring Water

1.2.3 Flavored Bottled Spring Water

1.3 Bottled Spring Water Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Bottled Spring Water Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

1.3.3 Convenience Stores

1.3.4 Individual Retailers

1.4 Global Bottled Spring Water Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Bottled Spring Water Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Bottled Spring Water Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Bottled Spring Water Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027 2 Bottled Spring Water Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Bottled Spring Water Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Bottled Spring Water Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Bottled Spring Water Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Bottled Spring Water Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Bottled Spring Water Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Bottled Spring Water Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Bottled Spring Water Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Bottled Spring Water Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 3 Bottled Spring Water Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Bottled Spring Water Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Bottled Spring Water Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Bottled Spring Water Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Bottled Spring Water Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Bottled Spring Water Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Bottled Spring Water Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Bottled Spring Water Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Bottled Spring Water Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Bottled Spring Water Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Bottled Spring Water Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Bottled Spring Water Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Bottled Spring Water Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Bottled Spring Water Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Bottled Spring Water Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Bottled Spring Water Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Bottled Spring Water Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Bottled Spring Water Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Bottled Spring Water Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Bottled Spring Water Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Bottled Spring Water Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Bottled Spring Water Price by Type (2016-2021) 5 Global Bottled Spring Water Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Bottled Spring Water Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Bottled Spring Water Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Bottled Spring Water Price by Application (2016-2021) 6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Coca-Cola

6.1.1 Coca-Cola Corporation Information

6.1.2 Coca-Cola Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Coca-Cola Bottled Spring Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Coca-Cola Bottled Spring Water Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Coca-Cola Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Danone

6.2.1 Danone Corporation Information

6.2.2 Danone Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Danone Bottled Spring Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Danone Bottled Spring Water Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Danone Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Nestlé

6.3.1 Nestlé Corporation Information

6.3.2 Nestlé Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Nestlé Bottled Spring Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Nestlé Bottled Spring Water Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Nestlé Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 The Mountain Valley Spring Company

6.4.1 The Mountain Valley Spring Company Corporation Information

6.4.2 The Mountain Valley Spring Company Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 The Mountain Valley Spring Company Bottled Spring Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 The Mountain Valley Spring Company Bottled Spring Water Product Portfolio

6.4.5 The Mountain Valley Spring Company Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Tibet Water Resources

6.5.1 Tibet Water Resources Corporation Information

6.5.2 Tibet Water Resources Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Tibet Water Resources Bottled Spring Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Tibet Water Resources Bottled Spring Water Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Tibet Water Resources Recent Developments/Updates 7 Bottled Spring Water Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Bottled Spring Water Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Bottled Spring Water

7.4 Bottled Spring Water Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Bottled Spring Water Distributors List

8.3 Bottled Spring Water Customers 9 Bottled Spring Water Market Dynamics

9.1 Bottled Spring Water Industry Trends

9.2 Bottled Spring Water Growth Drivers

9.3 Bottled Spring Water Market Challenges

9.4 Bottled Spring Water Market Restraints 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Bottled Spring Water Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Bottled Spring Water by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Bottled Spring Water by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Bottled Spring Water Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Bottled Spring Water by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Bottled Spring Water by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Bottled Spring Water Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Bottled Spring Water by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Bottled Spring Water by Region (2022-2027) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer