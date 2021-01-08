Bottled Beer Market is Set to Boom by Top Vendors Like- Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken, Carlsberg, MolsonCoors, KIRIN, Discover Diageo, Asahi Breweries, Castel Group, Radeberger, Mahou-San Miguel, San Miguel Corporation, China Resources Snow Breweries, Tsingtao Brewery, Beijing Yanjing Brewery, Zhujiang Beer, KingStar Bottled Beer

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Bottled Beer Market Insights and Forecast to 2027“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Bottled Beer market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Bottled Beer market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Bottled Beer market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken, Carlsberg, MolsonCoors, KIRIN, Discover Diageo, Asahi Breweries, Castel Group, Radeberger, Mahou-San Miguel, San Miguel Corporation, China Resources Snow Breweries, Tsingtao Brewery, Beijing Yanjing Brewery, Zhujiang Beer, KingStar Bottled Beer Market Segment by Product Type: Value Beer

Standard Beer

Premium Beer Bottled Beer Market Segment by Application: Online Sales

Offline Sales

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Bottled Beer market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Bottled Beer market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Bottled Beer industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Bottled Beer market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Bottled Beer market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bottled Beer market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bottled Beer Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Bottled Beer Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Value Beer

1.4.3 Standard Beer

1.2.4 Premium Beer

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Bottled Beer Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Online Sales

1.3.3 Offline Sales

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bottled Beer Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Bottled Beer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Bottled Beer Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Bottled Beer Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Bottled Beer Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Bottled Beer Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Bottled Beer Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Bottled Beer Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Bottled Beer Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Bottled Beer Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Bottled Beer Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Bottled Beer Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bottled Beer Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Bottled Beer Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Bottled Beer Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Bottled Beer Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bottled Beer Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Bottled Beer Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Bottled Beer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Bottled Beer Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Bottled Beer Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Bottled Beer Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Bottled Beer Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Bottled Beer Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Bottled Beer Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Bottled Beer Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Bottled Beer Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Bottled Beer Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Bottled Beer Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Bottled Beer Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Bottled Beer Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Bottled Beer Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Bottled Beer Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Bottled Beer Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Bottled Beer Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Bottled Beer Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Bottled Beer Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Bottled Beer Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Bottled Beer Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Bottled Beer Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Bottled Beer Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Bottled Beer Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Bottled Beer Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Bottled Beer Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Bottled Beer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Bottled Beer Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Bottled Beer Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Bottled Beer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Bottled Beer Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Bottled Beer Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Bottled Beer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Bottled Beer Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Bottled Beer Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Bottled Beer Revenue by Type (2017-2027)

7.2 Europe Bottled Beer Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Bottled Beer Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Bottled Beer Revenue by Application (2017-2027)

7.3 Europe Bottled Beer Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Bottled Beer Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Bottled Beer Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Bottled Beer Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Bottled Beer Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Bottled Beer Revenue by Type (2018-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Bottled Beer Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Bottled Beer Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Bottled Beer Revenue by Application (2018-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Bottled Beer Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Bottled Beer Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Bottled Beer Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Bottled Beer Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Bottled Beer Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Bottled Beer Revenue by Type (2019-2027)

9.2 Latin America Bottled Beer Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Bottled Beer Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Bottled Beer Revenue by Application (2019-2027)

9.3 Latin America Bottled Beer Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Bottled Beer Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Bottled Beer Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina 6 Middle East and Africa

6.1 Middle East and Africa Bottled Beer Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bottled Beer Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bottled Beer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 Middle East and Africa Bottled Beer Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bottled Beer Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bottled Beer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Middle East and Africa Bottled Beer Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Bottled Beer Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Bottled Beer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Anheuser-Busch InBev

11.1.1 Anheuser-Busch InBev Corporation Information

11.1.2 Anheuser-Busch InBev Overview

11.1.3 Anheuser-Busch InBev Bottled Beer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Anheuser-Busch InBev Bottled Beer Product Description

11.1.5 Anheuser-Busch InBev Related Developments

11.2 Heineken

11.2.1 Heineken Corporation Information

11.2.2 Heineken Overview

11.2.3 Heineken Bottled Beer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Heineken Bottled Beer Product Description

11.2.5 Heineken Related Developments

11.3 Carlsberg

11.3.1 Carlsberg Corporation Information

11.3.2 Carlsberg Overview

11.3.3 Carlsberg Bottled Beer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Carlsberg Bottled Beer Product Description

11.3.5 Carlsberg Related Developments

11.4 MolsonCoors

11.4.1 MolsonCoors Corporation Information

11.4.2 MolsonCoors Overview

11.4.3 MolsonCoors Bottled Beer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 MolsonCoors Bottled Beer Product Description

11.4.5 MolsonCoors Related Developments

11.5 KIRIN

11.5.1 KIRIN Corporation Information

11.5.2 KIRIN Overview

11.5.3 KIRIN Bottled Beer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 KIRIN Bottled Beer Product Description

11.5.5 KIRIN Related Developments

11.6 Discover Diageo

11.6.1 Discover Diageo Corporation Information

11.6.2 Discover Diageo Overview

11.6.3 Discover Diageo Bottled Beer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Discover Diageo Bottled Beer Product Description

11.6.5 Discover Diageo Related Developments

11.7 Asahi Breweries

11.7.1 Asahi Breweries Corporation Information

11.7.2 Asahi Breweries Overview

11.7.3 Asahi Breweries Bottled Beer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Asahi Breweries Bottled Beer Product Description

11.7.5 Asahi Breweries Related Developments

11.8 Castel Group

11.8.1 Castel Group Corporation Information

11.8.2 Castel Group Overview

11.8.3 Castel Group Bottled Beer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Castel Group Bottled Beer Product Description

11.8.5 Castel Group Related Developments

11.9 Radeberger

11.9.1 Radeberger Corporation Information

11.9.2 Radeberger Overview

11.9.3 Radeberger Bottled Beer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Radeberger Bottled Beer Product Description

11.9.5 Radeberger Related Developments

11.10 Mahou-San Miguel

11.10.1 Mahou-San Miguel Corporation Information

11.10.2 Mahou-San Miguel Overview

11.10.3 Mahou-San Miguel Bottled Beer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Mahou-San Miguel Bottled Beer Product Description

11.10.5 Mahou-San Miguel Related Developments

11.12 China Resources Snow Breweries

11.12.1 China Resources Snow Breweries Corporation Information

11.12.2 China Resources Snow Breweries Overview

11.12.3 China Resources Snow Breweries Bottled Beer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 China Resources Snow Breweries Product Description

11.12.5 China Resources Snow Breweries Related Developments

11.13 Tsingtao Brewery

11.13.1 Tsingtao Brewery Corporation Information

11.13.2 Tsingtao Brewery Overview

11.13.3 Tsingtao Brewery Bottled Beer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Tsingtao Brewery Product Description

11.13.5 Tsingtao Brewery Related Developments

11.14 Beijing Yanjing Brewery

11.14.1 Beijing Yanjing Brewery Corporation Information

11.14.2 Beijing Yanjing Brewery Overview

11.14.3 Beijing Yanjing Brewery Bottled Beer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Beijing Yanjing Brewery Product Description

11.14.5 Beijing Yanjing Brewery Related Developments

11.15 Zhujiang Beer

11.15.1 Zhujiang Beer Corporation Information

11.15.2 Zhujiang Beer Overview

11.15.3 Zhujiang Beer Bottled Beer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Zhujiang Beer Product Description

11.15.5 Zhujiang Beer Related Developments

11.16 KingStar

11.16.1 KingStar Corporation Information

11.16.2 KingStar Overview

11.16.3 KingStar Bottled Beer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 KingStar Product Description

11.16.5 KingStar Related Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Bottled Beer Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Bottled Beer Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Bottled Beer Production Mode & Process

12.4 Bottled Beer Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Bottled Beer Sales Channels

12.4.2 Bottled Beer Distributors

12.5 Bottled Beer Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Bottled Beer Industry Trends

13.2 Bottled Beer Market Drivers

13.3 Bottled Beer Market Challenges

13.4 Bottled Beer Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Bottled Beer Study 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

