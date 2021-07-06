Bottle Glass Market Research With Size, Growth, Key Players, Segments And Forecasts Analysis 2021-2027 | Owens-Illinois, Verallia, Ardagh Glass Group, Vidrala

“
Los Angeles, United States, 2021, QY Research has acquired great experience in market research and has been producing reports offering critical analysis of various markets with quality and accuracy. Our market analysts utilize various research methodologies to offer precise and reliable information to the market players to effectively design new growth strategies with an aim to strengthen their presence in the market. They also provide various SWOT and PESTLE analyses that act as a useful tool for the market participants to evaluate different scenarios of the concerned market and take further decision.
QY Research recently published a report, titled Global Bottle Glass Market Insights, Forecast to 2025. The research includes collation of data that is gathered using primary and secondary research methodologies. The research is conducted by professionals who have remarkable expertise in the field. The report elaborates on all the aspect of the market for a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics. The market is divided into various segments and all the segments follow a similar format for a detailed explanation of the market.
Report Scope and Segmentation:
|Study Period
|2014 – 2027
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2021 – 2027
|Unit
|Value(USD million)
|Segmentation
|By Manufacturers:
Owens-Illinois, Verallia, Ardagh Glass Group, Vidrala, BA Vidro, Gerresheimer, Vetropack, Wiegand Glass, Pochet Group, Zignago Vetro, Heinz Glas, VERESCENCE, Stölzle Glas Group, Piramal Glass, HNGIL, Vitro Packaging, Nihon Yamamura, Allied Glass, Bormioli Luigi, Vetrobalsamo, Ramon Clemente, Vetrerie Riunite
By Types:
Standard Glass Quality
Premium Glass Quality
Super Premium Glass Quality
By Applications:
Beverage Packaging
Food Packaging
Pharmaceutical Packaging
Personal Care Packaging
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bottle Glass Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Bottle Glass Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Standard Glass Quality
1.2.3 Premium Glass Quality
1.2.4 Super Premium Glass Quality
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Bottle Glass Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Beverage Packaging
1.3.3 Food Packaging
1.3.4 Pharmaceutical Packaging
1.3.5 Personal Care Packaging
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Bottle Glass Production
2.1 Global Bottle Glass Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Bottle Glass Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Bottle Glass Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Bottle Glass Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Bottle Glass Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Bottle Glass Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Bottle Glass Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Bottle Glass Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Bottle Glass Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Bottle Glass Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Bottle Glass Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Bottle Glass Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Bottle Glass Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Bottle Glass Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Bottle Glass Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Bottle Glass Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Bottle Glass Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Bottle Glass Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Bottle Glass Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bottle Glass Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Bottle Glass Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Bottle Glass Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Bottle Glass Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bottle Glass Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Bottle Glass Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Bottle Glass Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Bottle Glass Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Bottle Glass Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Bottle Glass Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Bottle Glass Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Bottle Glass Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Bottle Glass Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Bottle Glass Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Bottle Glass Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Bottle Glass Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Bottle Glass Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Bottle Glass Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Bottle Glass Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Bottle Glass Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Bottle Glass Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Bottle Glass Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Bottle Glass Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Bottle Glass Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Bottle Glass Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Bottle Glass Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Bottle Glass Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Bottle Glass Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Bottle Glass Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Bottle Glass Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Bottle Glass Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Bottle Glass Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Bottle Glass Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Bottle Glass Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Bottle Glass Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Bottle Glass Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Bottle Glass Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Bottle Glass Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Bottle Glass Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 United States
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Bottle Glass Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Bottle Glass Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Bottle Glass Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Bottle Glass Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Bottle Glass Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Bottle Glass Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Bottle Glass Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Bottle Glass Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Bottle Glass Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Bottle Glass Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Bottle Glass Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Bottle Glass Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Bottle Glass Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Bottle Glass Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Bottle Glass Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Bottle Glass Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Bottle Glass Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Bottle Glass Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 China Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Bottle Glass Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Bottle Glass Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Bottle Glass Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Bottle Glass Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Bottle Glass Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Bottle Glass Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Bottle Glass Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Bottle Glass Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Bottle Glass Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
10.3.6 Colombia
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Bottle Glass Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bottle Glass Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bottle Glass Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Bottle Glass Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bottle Glass Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bottle Glass Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Bottle Glass Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Bottle Glass Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Bottle Glass Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Owens-Illinois
12.1.1 Owens-Illinois Corporation Information
12.1.2 Owens-Illinois Overview
12.1.3 Owens-Illinois Bottle Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Owens-Illinois Bottle Glass Product Description
12.1.5 Owens-Illinois Recent Developments
12.2 Verallia
12.2.1 Verallia Corporation Information
12.2.2 Verallia Overview
12.2.3 Verallia Bottle Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Verallia Bottle Glass Product Description
12.2.5 Verallia Recent Developments
12.3 Ardagh Glass Group
12.3.1 Ardagh Glass Group Corporation Information
12.3.2 Ardagh Glass Group Overview
12.3.3 Ardagh Glass Group Bottle Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Ardagh Glass Group Bottle Glass Product Description
12.3.5 Ardagh Glass Group Recent Developments
12.4 Vidrala
12.4.1 Vidrala Corporation Information
12.4.2 Vidrala Overview
12.4.3 Vidrala Bottle Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Vidrala Bottle Glass Product Description
12.4.5 Vidrala Recent Developments
12.5 BA Vidro
12.5.1 BA Vidro Corporation Information
12.5.2 BA Vidro Overview
12.5.3 BA Vidro Bottle Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 BA Vidro Bottle Glass Product Description
12.5.5 BA Vidro Recent Developments
12.6 Gerresheimer
12.6.1 Gerresheimer Corporation Information
12.6.2 Gerresheimer Overview
12.6.3 Gerresheimer Bottle Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Gerresheimer Bottle Glass Product Description
12.6.5 Gerresheimer Recent Developments
12.7 Vetropack
12.7.1 Vetropack Corporation Information
12.7.2 Vetropack Overview
12.7.3 Vetropack Bottle Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Vetropack Bottle Glass Product Description
12.7.5 Vetropack Recent Developments
12.8 Wiegand Glass
12.8.1 Wiegand Glass Corporation Information
12.8.2 Wiegand Glass Overview
12.8.3 Wiegand Glass Bottle Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Wiegand Glass Bottle Glass Product Description
12.8.5 Wiegand Glass Recent Developments
12.9 Pochet Group
12.9.1 Pochet Group Corporation Information
12.9.2 Pochet Group Overview
12.9.3 Pochet Group Bottle Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Pochet Group Bottle Glass Product Description
12.9.5 Pochet Group Recent Developments
12.10 Zignago Vetro
12.10.1 Zignago Vetro Corporation Information
12.10.2 Zignago Vetro Overview
12.10.3 Zignago Vetro Bottle Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Zignago Vetro Bottle Glass Product Description
12.10.5 Zignago Vetro Recent Developments
12.11 Heinz Glas
12.11.1 Heinz Glas Corporation Information
12.11.2 Heinz Glas Overview
12.11.3 Heinz Glas Bottle Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Heinz Glas Bottle Glass Product Description
12.11.5 Heinz Glas Recent Developments
12.12 VERESCENCE
12.12.1 VERESCENCE Corporation Information
12.12.2 VERESCENCE Overview
12.12.3 VERESCENCE Bottle Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 VERESCENCE Bottle Glass Product Description
12.12.5 VERESCENCE Recent Developments
12.13 Stölzle Glas Group
12.13.1 Stölzle Glas Group Corporation Information
12.13.2 Stölzle Glas Group Overview
12.13.3 Stölzle Glas Group Bottle Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Stölzle Glas Group Bottle Glass Product Description
12.13.5 Stölzle Glas Group Recent Developments
12.14 Piramal Glass
12.14.1 Piramal Glass Corporation Information
12.14.2 Piramal Glass Overview
12.14.3 Piramal Glass Bottle Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Piramal Glass Bottle Glass Product Description
12.14.5 Piramal Glass Recent Developments
12.15 HNGIL
12.15.1 HNGIL Corporation Information
12.15.2 HNGIL Overview
12.15.3 HNGIL Bottle Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 HNGIL Bottle Glass Product Description
12.15.5 HNGIL Recent Developments
12.16 Vitro Packaging
12.16.1 Vitro Packaging Corporation Information
12.16.2 Vitro Packaging Overview
12.16.3 Vitro Packaging Bottle Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Vitro Packaging Bottle Glass Product Description
12.16.5 Vitro Packaging Recent Developments
12.17 Nihon Yamamura
12.17.1 Nihon Yamamura Corporation Information
12.17.2 Nihon Yamamura Overview
12.17.3 Nihon Yamamura Bottle Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Nihon Yamamura Bottle Glass Product Description
12.17.5 Nihon Yamamura Recent Developments
12.18 Allied Glass
12.18.1 Allied Glass Corporation Information
12.18.2 Allied Glass Overview
12.18.3 Allied Glass Bottle Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Allied Glass Bottle Glass Product Description
12.18.5 Allied Glass Recent Developments
12.19 Bormioli Luigi
12.19.1 Bormioli Luigi Corporation Information
12.19.2 Bormioli Luigi Overview
12.19.3 Bormioli Luigi Bottle Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Bormioli Luigi Bottle Glass Product Description
12.19.5 Bormioli Luigi Recent Developments
12.20 Vetrobalsamo
12.20.1 Vetrobalsamo Corporation Information
12.20.2 Vetrobalsamo Overview
12.20.3 Vetrobalsamo Bottle Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Vetrobalsamo Bottle Glass Product Description
12.20.5 Vetrobalsamo Recent Developments
12.21 Ramon Clemente
12.21.1 Ramon Clemente Corporation Information
12.21.2 Ramon Clemente Overview
12.21.3 Ramon Clemente Bottle Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Ramon Clemente Bottle Glass Product Description
12.21.5 Ramon Clemente Recent Developments
12.22 Vetrerie Riunite
12.22.1 Vetrerie Riunite Corporation Information
12.22.2 Vetrerie Riunite Overview
12.22.3 Vetrerie Riunite Bottle Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Vetrerie Riunite Bottle Glass Product Description
12.22.5 Vetrerie Riunite Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Bottle Glass Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Bottle Glass Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Bottle Glass Production Mode & Process
13.4 Bottle Glass Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Bottle Glass Sales Channels
13.4.2 Bottle Glass Distributors
13.5 Bottle Glass Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Bottle Glass Industry Trends
14.2 Bottle Glass Market Drivers
14.3 Bottle Glass Market Challenges
14.4 Bottle Glass Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Bottle Glass Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
