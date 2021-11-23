Boron Carbide Market Revenue, Gross Margin, Market Share, Manufacturing Process Analysis 2021-2027 | 3M, ABSCO Limited, Advanced Abrasives Corporation, American Elements

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Boron Carbide Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Boron Carbide report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Boron Carbide market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Boron Carbide market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Boron Carbide market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Boron Carbide market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Boron Carbide market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

3M, ABSCO Limited, Advanced Abrasives Corporation, American Elements, Bhukhanvala Industries Pvt., China Mudanjiang Chenxi Boron Carbide,Ltd, Dalian Jinma Boron Technology Group ,Ltd (Dalian Jinma Group), Dalian Zhengxing Abrasive,, Dunhua Zhengxing Abrasive,, Dynamic-Ceramic Limited (CoorsTek), Feldco International, Electro Abrasives, H.C. Starck, Saint-Gobain S.A

Market Segmentation by Product:

Powder

Grains

Paste



Market Segmentation by Application:

Abrasives

Nozzles

Armour/Nuclear

Other



The Boron Carbide Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Boron Carbide market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Boron Carbide market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Boron Carbide Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Boron Carbide

1.2 Boron Carbide Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Boron Carbide Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Powder

1.2.3 Grains

1.2.4 Paste

1.3 Boron Carbide Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Boron Carbide Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Abrasives

1.3.3 Nozzles

1.3.4 Armour/Nuclear

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Boron Carbide Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Boron Carbide Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Boron Carbide Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Boron Carbide Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Boron Carbide Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Boron Carbide Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Boron Carbide Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Boron Carbide Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Boron Carbide Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Boron Carbide Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Boron Carbide Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Boron Carbide Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Boron Carbide Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Boron Carbide Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Boron Carbide Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Boron Carbide Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Boron Carbide Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Boron Carbide Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Boron Carbide Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Boron Carbide Production

3.4.1 North America Boron Carbide Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Boron Carbide Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Boron Carbide Production

3.5.1 Europe Boron Carbide Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Boron Carbide Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Boron Carbide Production

3.6.1 China Boron Carbide Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Boron Carbide Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Boron Carbide Production

3.7.1 Japan Boron Carbide Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Boron Carbide Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Boron Carbide Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Boron Carbide Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Boron Carbide Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Boron Carbide Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Boron Carbide Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Boron Carbide Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Boron Carbide Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Boron Carbide Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Boron Carbide Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Boron Carbide Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Boron Carbide Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Boron Carbide Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Boron Carbide Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 3M

7.1.1 3M Boron Carbide Corporation Information

7.1.2 3M Boron Carbide Product Portfolio

7.1.3 3M Boron Carbide Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 3M Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 3M Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 ABSCO Limited

7.2.1 ABSCO Limited Boron Carbide Corporation Information

7.2.2 ABSCO Limited Boron Carbide Product Portfolio

7.2.3 ABSCO Limited Boron Carbide Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 ABSCO Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 ABSCO Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Advanced Abrasives Corporation

7.3.1 Advanced Abrasives Corporation Boron Carbide Corporation Information

7.3.2 Advanced Abrasives Corporation Boron Carbide Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Advanced Abrasives Corporation Boron Carbide Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Advanced Abrasives Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Advanced Abrasives Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 American Elements

7.4.1 American Elements Boron Carbide Corporation Information

7.4.2 American Elements Boron Carbide Product Portfolio

7.4.3 American Elements Boron Carbide Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 American Elements Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 American Elements Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Bhukhanvala Industries Pvt.

7.5.1 Bhukhanvala Industries Pvt. Boron Carbide Corporation Information

7.5.2 Bhukhanvala Industries Pvt. Boron Carbide Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Bhukhanvala Industries Pvt. Boron Carbide Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Bhukhanvala Industries Pvt. Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Bhukhanvala Industries Pvt. Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 China Mudanjiang Chenxi Boron Carbide,Ltd

7.6.1 China Mudanjiang Chenxi Boron Carbide,Ltd Boron Carbide Corporation Information

7.6.2 China Mudanjiang Chenxi Boron Carbide,Ltd Boron Carbide Product Portfolio

7.6.3 China Mudanjiang Chenxi Boron Carbide,Ltd Boron Carbide Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 China Mudanjiang Chenxi Boron Carbide,Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 China Mudanjiang Chenxi Boron Carbide,Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Dalian Jinma Boron Technology Group ,Ltd (Dalian Jinma Group)

7.7.1 Dalian Jinma Boron Technology Group ,Ltd (Dalian Jinma Group) Boron Carbide Corporation Information

7.7.2 Dalian Jinma Boron Technology Group ,Ltd (Dalian Jinma Group) Boron Carbide Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Dalian Jinma Boron Technology Group ,Ltd (Dalian Jinma Group) Boron Carbide Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Dalian Jinma Boron Technology Group ,Ltd (Dalian Jinma Group) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Dalian Jinma Boron Technology Group ,Ltd (Dalian Jinma Group) Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Dalian Zhengxing Abrasive,

7.8.1 Dalian Zhengxing Abrasive, Boron Carbide Corporation Information

7.8.2 Dalian Zhengxing Abrasive, Boron Carbide Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Dalian Zhengxing Abrasive, Boron Carbide Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Dalian Zhengxing Abrasive, Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Dalian Zhengxing Abrasive, Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Dunhua Zhengxing Abrasive,

7.9.1 Dunhua Zhengxing Abrasive, Boron Carbide Corporation Information

7.9.2 Dunhua Zhengxing Abrasive, Boron Carbide Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Dunhua Zhengxing Abrasive, Boron Carbide Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Dunhua Zhengxing Abrasive, Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Dunhua Zhengxing Abrasive, Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Dynamic-Ceramic Limited (CoorsTek)

7.10.1 Dynamic-Ceramic Limited (CoorsTek) Boron Carbide Corporation Information

7.10.2 Dynamic-Ceramic Limited (CoorsTek) Boron Carbide Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Dynamic-Ceramic Limited (CoorsTek) Boron Carbide Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Dynamic-Ceramic Limited (CoorsTek) Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Dynamic-Ceramic Limited (CoorsTek) Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Feldco International

7.11.1 Feldco International Boron Carbide Corporation Information

7.11.2 Feldco International Boron Carbide Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Feldco International Boron Carbide Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Feldco International Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Feldco International Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Electro Abrasives

7.12.1 Electro Abrasives Boron Carbide Corporation Information

7.12.2 Electro Abrasives Boron Carbide Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Electro Abrasives Boron Carbide Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Electro Abrasives Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Electro Abrasives Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 H.C. Starck

7.13.1 H.C. Starck Boron Carbide Corporation Information

7.13.2 H.C. Starck Boron Carbide Product Portfolio

7.13.3 H.C. Starck Boron Carbide Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 H.C. Starck Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 H.C. Starck Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Saint-Gobain S.A

7.14.1 Saint-Gobain S.A Boron Carbide Corporation Information

7.14.2 Saint-Gobain S.A Boron Carbide Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Saint-Gobain S.A Boron Carbide Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Saint-Gobain S.A Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Saint-Gobain S.A Recent Developments/Updates

8 Boron Carbide Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Boron Carbide Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Boron Carbide

8.4 Boron Carbide Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Boron Carbide Distributors List

9.3 Boron Carbide Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Boron Carbide Industry Trends

10.2 Boron Carbide Growth Drivers

10.3 Boron Carbide Market Challenges

10.4 Boron Carbide Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Boron Carbide by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Boron Carbide Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Boron Carbide Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Boron Carbide Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Boron Carbide Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Boron Carbide

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Boron Carbide by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Boron Carbide by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Boron Carbide by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Boron Carbide by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Boron Carbide by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Boron Carbide by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Boron Carbide by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Boron Carbide by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

