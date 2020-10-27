Boring Tools Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | BIG KAISER, Kennametal, NACHI-FUJIKOSHI, OSG, Sandvik

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Boring Tools market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Boring Tools market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Boring Tools report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Boring Tools report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Boring Tools market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Boring Tools market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Boring Tools market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Boring Tools market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Boring Tools market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Boring Tools Market Research Report: BIG KAISER, Kennametal, NACHI-FUJIKOSHI, OSG, Sandvik

Types: Drill Bits

Drilling Tubulars

Drilling Motors

Drill Reamers and Stabilizers

Drill Collars

Drill Jars

Drill Swivels

Mechanical Thrusters



Applications: Onshore

Offshore



The Boring Tools Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Boring Tools market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Boring Tools market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Boring Tools market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Boring Tools industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Boring Tools market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Boring Tools market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Boring Tools market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Boring Tools Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Boring Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Drill Bits

1.4.3 Drilling Tubulars

1.4.4 Drilling Motors

1.4.5 Drill Reamers and Stabilizers

1.4.6 Drill Collars

1.4.7 Drill Jars

1.4.8 Drill Swivels

1.4.9 Mechanical Thrusters

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Boring Tools Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Onshore

1.5.3 Offshore

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Boring Tools Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Boring Tools Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Boring Tools Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Boring Tools Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Boring Tools Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Boring Tools Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Boring Tools Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Boring Tools Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Boring Tools Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Boring Tools Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Boring Tools Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Boring Tools Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Boring Tools Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Boring Tools Revenue in 2019

3.3 Boring Tools Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Boring Tools Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Boring Tools Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Boring Tools Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Boring Tools Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Boring Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Boring Tools Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Boring Tools Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Boring Tools Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Boring Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Boring Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Boring Tools Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Boring Tools Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Boring Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Boring Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Boring Tools Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Boring Tools Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Boring Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Boring Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Boring Tools Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Boring Tools Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Boring Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Boring Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Boring Tools Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Boring Tools Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Boring Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Boring Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Boring Tools Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Boring Tools Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Boring Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Boring Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Boring Tools Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Boring Tools Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Boring Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Boring Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 BIG KAISER

13.1.1 BIG KAISER Company Details

13.1.2 BIG KAISER Business Overview

13.1.3 BIG KAISER Boring Tools Introduction

13.1.4 BIG KAISER Revenue in Boring Tools Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 BIG KAISER Recent Development

13.2 Kennametal

13.2.1 Kennametal Company Details

13.2.2 Kennametal Business Overview

13.2.3 Kennametal Boring Tools Introduction

13.2.4 Kennametal Revenue in Boring Tools Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Kennametal Recent Development

13.3 NACHI-FUJIKOSHI

13.3.1 NACHI-FUJIKOSHI Company Details

13.3.2 NACHI-FUJIKOSHI Business Overview

13.3.3 NACHI-FUJIKOSHI Boring Tools Introduction

13.3.4 NACHI-FUJIKOSHI Revenue in Boring Tools Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 NACHI-FUJIKOSHI Recent Development

13.4 OSG

13.4.1 OSG Company Details

13.4.2 OSG Business Overview

13.4.3 OSG Boring Tools Introduction

13.4.4 OSG Revenue in Boring Tools Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 OSG Recent Development

13.5 Sandvik

13.5.1 Sandvik Company Details

13.5.2 Sandvik Business Overview

13.5.3 Sandvik Boring Tools Introduction

13.5.4 Sandvik Revenue in Boring Tools Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Sandvik Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

”