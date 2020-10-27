Borehole Equipment Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | Boart Longyear, Major Drilling, Foraco, Energold, Orbit Garant

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Borehole Equipment market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Borehole Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Borehole Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Borehole Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Borehole Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Borehole Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Borehole Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Borehole Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Borehole Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Borehole Equipment Market Research Report: Boart Longyear, Major Drilling, Foraco, Energold, Orbit Garant, Core Geoservices, ALS Oil & Gas, Borehole Image and Core Specialists, Asian Oilfieldrvices, Datalog Technology, North Rim, Robertson Geologging

Types: Portable Borehole Equipment

Fixed Borehole Equipment



Applications: Mining

Infrastructure



The Borehole Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Borehole Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Borehole Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Borehole Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Borehole Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Borehole Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Borehole Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Borehole Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Borehole Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Borehole Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Borehole Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Portable Borehole Equipment

1.4.3 Fixed Borehole Equipment

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Borehole Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Mining

1.5.3 Infrastructure

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Borehole Equipment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Borehole Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Borehole Equipment Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Borehole Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Borehole Equipment, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Borehole Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Borehole Equipment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Borehole Equipment Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Borehole Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Borehole Equipment Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Borehole Equipment Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Borehole Equipment Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Borehole Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Borehole Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Borehole Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Borehole Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Borehole Equipment Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Borehole Equipment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Borehole Equipment Production by Regions

4.1 Global Borehole Equipment Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Borehole Equipment Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Borehole Equipment Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Borehole Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Borehole Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Borehole Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Borehole Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Borehole Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Borehole Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Borehole Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Borehole Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Borehole Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Borehole Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Borehole Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Borehole Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Borehole Equipment Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Borehole Equipment Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Borehole Equipment Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Borehole Equipment Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Borehole Equipment Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Borehole Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Borehole Equipment Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Borehole Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Borehole Equipment Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Borehole Equipment Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Borehole Equipment Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Borehole Equipment Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Borehole Equipment Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Borehole Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Borehole Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Borehole Equipment Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Borehole Equipment Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Borehole Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Borehole Equipment Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Borehole Equipment Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Borehole Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Borehole Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Borehole Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Borehole Equipment Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Borehole Equipment Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Boart Longyear

8.1.1 Boart Longyear Corporation Information

8.1.2 Boart Longyear Overview

8.1.3 Boart Longyear Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Boart Longyear Product Description

8.1.5 Boart Longyear Related Developments

8.2 Major Drilling

8.2.1 Major Drilling Corporation Information

8.2.2 Major Drilling Overview

8.2.3 Major Drilling Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Major Drilling Product Description

8.2.5 Major Drilling Related Developments

8.3 Foraco

8.3.1 Foraco Corporation Information

8.3.2 Foraco Overview

8.3.3 Foraco Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Foraco Product Description

8.3.5 Foraco Related Developments

8.4 Energold

8.4.1 Energold Corporation Information

8.4.2 Energold Overview

8.4.3 Energold Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Energold Product Description

8.4.5 Energold Related Developments

8.5 Orbit Garant

8.5.1 Orbit Garant Corporation Information

8.5.2 Orbit Garant Overview

8.5.3 Orbit Garant Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Orbit Garant Product Description

8.5.5 Orbit Garant Related Developments

8.6 Core Geoservices

8.6.1 Core Geoservices Corporation Information

8.6.2 Core Geoservices Overview

8.6.3 Core Geoservices Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Core Geoservices Product Description

8.6.5 Core Geoservices Related Developments

8.7 ALS Oil & Gas

8.7.1 ALS Oil & Gas Corporation Information

8.7.2 ALS Oil & Gas Overview

8.7.3 ALS Oil & Gas Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 ALS Oil & Gas Product Description

8.7.5 ALS Oil & Gas Related Developments

8.8 Borehole Image and Core Specialists

8.8.1 Borehole Image and Core Specialists Corporation Information

8.8.2 Borehole Image and Core Specialists Overview

8.8.3 Borehole Image and Core Specialists Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Borehole Image and Core Specialists Product Description

8.8.5 Borehole Image and Core Specialists Related Developments

8.9 Asian Oilfieldrvices

8.9.1 Asian Oilfieldrvices Corporation Information

8.9.2 Asian Oilfieldrvices Overview

8.9.3 Asian Oilfieldrvices Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Asian Oilfieldrvices Product Description

8.9.5 Asian Oilfieldrvices Related Developments

8.10 Datalog Technology

8.10.1 Datalog Technology Corporation Information

8.10.2 Datalog Technology Overview

8.10.3 Datalog Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Datalog Technology Product Description

8.10.5 Datalog Technology Related Developments

8.11 North Rim

8.11.1 North Rim Corporation Information

8.11.2 North Rim Overview

8.11.3 North Rim Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 North Rim Product Description

8.11.5 North Rim Related Developments

8.12 Robertson Geologging

8.12.1 Robertson Geologging Corporation Information

8.12.2 Robertson Geologging Overview

8.12.3 Robertson Geologging Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Robertson Geologging Product Description

8.12.5 Robertson Geologging Related Developments

9 Borehole Equipment Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Borehole Equipment Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Borehole Equipment Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Borehole Equipment Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Borehole Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Borehole Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Borehole Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Borehole Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Borehole Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Borehole Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Borehole Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Borehole Equipment Sales Channels

11.2.2 Borehole Equipment Distributors

11.3 Borehole Equipment Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Borehole Equipment Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Borehole Equipment Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Borehole Equipment Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

