BOPP Wrap Market 2021 Industry Size, Share, Demand, Business Opportunities And Forecasts To 2027 | Cosmo Films Limited, Taghleef Industries, CCL Industries

The report titled Global BOPP Wrap Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global BOPP Wrap market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global BOPP Wrap market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global BOPP Wrap market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global BOPP Wrap market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The BOPP Wrap report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the BOPP Wrap report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global BOPP Wrap market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global BOPP Wrap market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global BOPP Wrap market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global BOPP Wrap market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global BOPP Wrap market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Cosmo Films Limited, Taghleef Industries, CCL Industries, Jindal Poly Films, Sibur Holdings, Zhejiang Kinlead Innovative Materials, Inteplast Group, Poligal S.A., Uflex Ltd., Polinas

Market Segmentation by Product: Below 15 microns

15-30 microns

30-45 microns

More than 45 microns



Market Segmentation by Application: Food

Beverage

Tobacco

Pharmaceutical

Others



The BOPP Wrap Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global BOPP Wrap market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global BOPP Wrap market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the BOPP Wrap market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in BOPP Wrap industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global BOPP Wrap market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global BOPP Wrap market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global BOPP Wrap market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global BOPP Wrap Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Below 15 microns

1.2.3 15-30 microns

1.2.4 30-45 microns

1.2.5 More than 45 microns

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global BOPP Wrap Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Food

1.3.3 Beverage

1.3.4 Tobacco

1.3.5 Pharmaceutical

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global BOPP Wrap Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global BOPP Wrap Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global BOPP Wrap Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global BOPP Wrap Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global BOPP Wrap Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global BOPP Wrap Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global BOPP Wrap Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global BOPP Wrap Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global BOPP Wrap Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top BOPP Wrap Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 BOPP Wrap Industry Trends

2.5.1 BOPP Wrap Market Trends

2.5.2 BOPP Wrap Market Drivers

2.5.3 BOPP Wrap Market Challenges

2.5.4 BOPP Wrap Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top BOPP Wrap Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global BOPP Wrap Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global BOPP Wrap Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by BOPP Wrap Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers BOPP Wrap by Revenue

3.2.1 Global BOPP Wrap Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top BOPP Wrap Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global BOPP Wrap Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global BOPP Wrap Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in BOPP Wrap as of 2020)

3.4 Global BOPP Wrap Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers BOPP Wrap Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into BOPP Wrap Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers BOPP Wrap Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global BOPP Wrap Market Size by Type

4.1 Global BOPP Wrap Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global BOPP Wrap Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global BOPP Wrap Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 BOPP Wrap Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global BOPP Wrap Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global BOPP Wrap Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global BOPP Wrap Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 BOPP Wrap Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global BOPP Wrap Market Size by Application

5.1 Global BOPP Wrap Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global BOPP Wrap Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global BOPP Wrap Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.4 BOPP Wrap Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global BOPP Wrap Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global BOPP Wrap Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global BOPP Wrap Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.4 BOPP Wrap Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America BOPP Wrap Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America BOPP Wrap Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America BOPP Wrap Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America BOPP Wrap Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America BOPP Wrap Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America BOPP Wrap Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America BOPP Wrap Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America BOPP Wrap Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America BOPP Wrap Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America BOPP Wrap Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America BOPP Wrap Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America BOPP Wrap Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe BOPP Wrap Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe BOPP Wrap Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe BOPP Wrap Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe BOPP Wrap Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe BOPP Wrap Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe BOPP Wrap Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe BOPP Wrap Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe BOPP Wrap Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe BOPP Wrap Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe BOPP Wrap Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe BOPP Wrap Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe BOPP Wrap Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific BOPP Wrap Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific BOPP Wrap Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific BOPP Wrap Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific BOPP Wrap Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific BOPP Wrap Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific BOPP Wrap Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific BOPP Wrap Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific BOPP Wrap Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific BOPP Wrap Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific BOPP Wrap Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific BOPP Wrap Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific BOPP Wrap Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America BOPP Wrap Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America BOPP Wrap Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America BOPP Wrap Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America BOPP Wrap Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America BOPP Wrap Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America BOPP Wrap Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America BOPP Wrap Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America BOPP Wrap Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America BOPP Wrap Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America BOPP Wrap Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America BOPP Wrap Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America BOPP Wrap Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa BOPP Wrap Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa BOPP Wrap Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa BOPP Wrap Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa BOPP Wrap Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa BOPP Wrap Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa BOPP Wrap Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa BOPP Wrap Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa BOPP Wrap Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa BOPP Wrap Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa BOPP Wrap Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa BOPP Wrap Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa BOPP Wrap Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Cosmo Films Limited

11.1.1 Cosmo Films Limited Corporation Information

11.1.2 Cosmo Films Limited Overview

11.1.3 Cosmo Films Limited BOPP Wrap Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Cosmo Films Limited BOPP Wrap Products and Services

11.1.5 Cosmo Films Limited BOPP Wrap SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Cosmo Films Limited Recent Developments

11.2 Taghleef Industries

11.2.1 Taghleef Industries Corporation Information

11.2.2 Taghleef Industries Overview

11.2.3 Taghleef Industries BOPP Wrap Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Taghleef Industries BOPP Wrap Products and Services

11.2.5 Taghleef Industries BOPP Wrap SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Taghleef Industries Recent Developments

11.3 CCL Industries

11.3.1 CCL Industries Corporation Information

11.3.2 CCL Industries Overview

11.3.3 CCL Industries BOPP Wrap Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 CCL Industries BOPP Wrap Products and Services

11.3.5 CCL Industries BOPP Wrap SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 CCL Industries Recent Developments

11.4 Jindal Poly Films

11.4.1 Jindal Poly Films Corporation Information

11.4.2 Jindal Poly Films Overview

11.4.3 Jindal Poly Films BOPP Wrap Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Jindal Poly Films BOPP Wrap Products and Services

11.4.5 Jindal Poly Films BOPP Wrap SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Jindal Poly Films Recent Developments

11.5 Sibur Holdings

11.5.1 Sibur Holdings Corporation Information

11.5.2 Sibur Holdings Overview

11.5.3 Sibur Holdings BOPP Wrap Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Sibur Holdings BOPP Wrap Products and Services

11.5.5 Sibur Holdings BOPP Wrap SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Sibur Holdings Recent Developments

11.6 Zhejiang Kinlead Innovative Materials

11.6.1 Zhejiang Kinlead Innovative Materials Corporation Information

11.6.2 Zhejiang Kinlead Innovative Materials Overview

11.6.3 Zhejiang Kinlead Innovative Materials BOPP Wrap Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Zhejiang Kinlead Innovative Materials BOPP Wrap Products and Services

11.6.5 Zhejiang Kinlead Innovative Materials BOPP Wrap SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Zhejiang Kinlead Innovative Materials Recent Developments

11.7 Inteplast Group

11.7.1 Inteplast Group Corporation Information

11.7.2 Inteplast Group Overview

11.7.3 Inteplast Group BOPP Wrap Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Inteplast Group BOPP Wrap Products and Services

11.7.5 Inteplast Group BOPP Wrap SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Inteplast Group Recent Developments

11.8 Poligal S.A.

11.8.1 Poligal S.A. Corporation Information

11.8.2 Poligal S.A. Overview

11.8.3 Poligal S.A. BOPP Wrap Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Poligal S.A. BOPP Wrap Products and Services

11.8.5 Poligal S.A. BOPP Wrap SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Poligal S.A. Recent Developments

11.9 Uflex Ltd.

11.9.1 Uflex Ltd. Corporation Information

11.9.2 Uflex Ltd. Overview

11.9.3 Uflex Ltd. BOPP Wrap Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Uflex Ltd. BOPP Wrap Products and Services

11.9.5 Uflex Ltd. BOPP Wrap SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Uflex Ltd. Recent Developments

11.10 Polinas

11.10.1 Polinas Corporation Information

11.10.2 Polinas Overview

11.10.3 Polinas BOPP Wrap Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Polinas BOPP Wrap Products and Services

11.10.5 Polinas BOPP Wrap SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Polinas Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 BOPP Wrap Value Chain Analysis

12.2 BOPP Wrap Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 BOPP Wrap Production Mode & Process

12.4 BOPP Wrap Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 BOPP Wrap Sales Channels

12.4.2 BOPP Wrap Distributors

12.5 BOPP Wrap Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

