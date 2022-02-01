BOPP Packaging Market Opportunities, Challenges, Forecast And Strategies To 2028 | Taghleef, Innovia (CCL Industries), Oben Group, Forop

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “BOPP Packaging Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the BOPP Packaging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global BOPP Packaging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global BOPP Packaging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global BOPP Packaging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global BOPP Packaging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global BOPP Packaging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Taghleef, Innovia (CCL Industries), Oben Group, Forop, Polibak, Inteplast Group, Jindal Poly Films, Vibac, Treofan, Vitopel, SIBUR, Cosmo Films, Zhejiang Kinlead Innovative Materials, Toray Plastics, Anhui Guofeng Materials, Profol, Foshan Plastics Group, Uflex, Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello, Tatrafan, Wolff LDP, Irplast, Scientex

Market Segmentation by Product:

Printed Composite Film

Tape Base Film

Cigarette Film

Anti-counterfeiting Laser Film

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Daily Light Industry

Food and Beverage

Cosmetic

Medical

Others



The BOPP Packaging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global BOPP Packaging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global BOPP Packaging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 BOPP Packaging Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of BOPP Packaging

1.2 BOPP Packaging Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global BOPP Packaging Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)

1.2.2 Printed Composite Film

1.2.3 Tape Base Film

1.2.4 Cigarette Film

1.2.5 Anti-counterfeiting Laser Film

1.2.6 Others

1.3 BOPP Packaging Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global BOPP Packaging Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)

1.3.2 Daily Light Industry

1.3.3 Food and Beverage

1.3.4 Cosmetic

1.3.5 Medical

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global BOPP Packaging Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global BOPP Packaging Revenue 2017-2028

1.4.2 Global BOPP Packaging Sales 2017-2028

1.4.3 BOPP Packaging Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

2 BOPP Packaging Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global BOPP Packaging Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global BOPP Packaging Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Global BOPP Packaging Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.4 Manufacturers BOPP Packaging Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 BOPP Packaging Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 BOPP Packaging Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest BOPP Packaging Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global BOPP Packaging Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 BOPP Packaging Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global BOPP Packaging Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2017-2022

3.2 Global BOPP Packaging Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2017-2022

3.3 North America BOPP Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America BOPP Packaging Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America BOPP Packaging Revenue by Country

3.3.3 United States

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe BOPP Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe BOPP Packaging Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe BOPP Packaging Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific BOPP Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific BOPP Packaging Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific BOPP Packaging Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 China Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America BOPP Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America BOPP Packaging Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America BOPP Packaging Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa BOPP Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa BOPP Packaging Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa BOPP Packaging Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global BOPP Packaging Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global BOPP Packaging Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global BOPP Packaging Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

4.3 Global BOPP Packaging Price by Type (2017-2022)

5 Global BOPP Packaging Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global BOPP Packaging Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global BOPP Packaging Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

5.3 Global BOPP Packaging Price by Application (2017-2022)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Taghleef

6.1.1 Taghleef Corporation Information

6.1.2 Taghleef Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Taghleef BOPP Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.1.4 Taghleef BOPP Packaging Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Taghleef Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Innovia (CCL Industries)

6.2.1 Innovia (CCL Industries) Corporation Information

6.2.2 Innovia (CCL Industries) Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Innovia (CCL Industries) BOPP Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.2.4 Innovia (CCL Industries) BOPP Packaging Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Innovia (CCL Industries) Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Oben Group

6.3.1 Oben Group Corporation Information

6.3.2 Oben Group Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Oben Group BOPP Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.3.4 Oben Group BOPP Packaging Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Oben Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Forop

6.4.1 Forop Corporation Information

6.4.2 Forop Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Forop BOPP Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.4.4 Forop BOPP Packaging Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Forop Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Polibak

6.5.1 Polibak Corporation Information

6.5.2 Polibak Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Polibak BOPP Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.5.4 Polibak BOPP Packaging Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Polibak Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Inteplast Group

6.6.1 Inteplast Group Corporation Information

6.6.2 Inteplast Group Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Inteplast Group BOPP Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.6.4 Inteplast Group BOPP Packaging Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Inteplast Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Jindal Poly Films

6.6.1 Jindal Poly Films Corporation Information

6.6.2 Jindal Poly Films Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Jindal Poly Films BOPP Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.4.4 Jindal Poly Films BOPP Packaging Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Jindal Poly Films Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Vibac

6.8.1 Vibac Corporation Information

6.8.2 Vibac Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Vibac BOPP Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.8.4 Vibac BOPP Packaging Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Vibac Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Treofan

6.9.1 Treofan Corporation Information

6.9.2 Treofan Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Treofan BOPP Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.9.4 Treofan BOPP Packaging Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Treofan Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Vitopel

6.10.1 Vitopel Corporation Information

6.10.2 Vitopel Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Vitopel BOPP Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.10.4 Vitopel BOPP Packaging Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Vitopel Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 SIBUR

6.11.1 SIBUR Corporation Information

6.11.2 SIBUR BOPP Packaging Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 SIBUR BOPP Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.11.4 SIBUR BOPP Packaging Product Portfolio

6.11.5 SIBUR Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Cosmo Films

6.12.1 Cosmo Films Corporation Information

6.12.2 Cosmo Films BOPP Packaging Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Cosmo Films BOPP Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.12.4 Cosmo Films BOPP Packaging Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Cosmo Films Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Zhejiang Kinlead Innovative Materials

6.13.1 Zhejiang Kinlead Innovative Materials Corporation Information

6.13.2 Zhejiang Kinlead Innovative Materials BOPP Packaging Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Zhejiang Kinlead Innovative Materials BOPP Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.13.4 Zhejiang Kinlead Innovative Materials BOPP Packaging Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Zhejiang Kinlead Innovative Materials Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Toray Plastics

6.14.1 Toray Plastics Corporation Information

6.14.2 Toray Plastics BOPP Packaging Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Toray Plastics BOPP Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.14.4 Toray Plastics BOPP Packaging Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Toray Plastics Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Anhui Guofeng Materials

6.15.1 Anhui Guofeng Materials Corporation Information

6.15.2 Anhui Guofeng Materials BOPP Packaging Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Anhui Guofeng Materials BOPP Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.15.4 Anhui Guofeng Materials BOPP Packaging Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Anhui Guofeng Materials Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Profol

6.16.1 Profol Corporation Information

6.16.2 Profol BOPP Packaging Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Profol BOPP Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.16.4 Profol BOPP Packaging Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Profol Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 Foshan Plastics Group

6.17.1 Foshan Plastics Group Corporation Information

6.17.2 Foshan Plastics Group BOPP Packaging Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 Foshan Plastics Group BOPP Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.17.4 Foshan Plastics Group BOPP Packaging Product Portfolio

6.17.5 Foshan Plastics Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 Uflex

6.18.1 Uflex Corporation Information

6.18.2 Uflex BOPP Packaging Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 Uflex BOPP Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.18.4 Uflex BOPP Packaging Product Portfolio

6.18.5 Uflex Recent Developments/Updates

6.19 Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello

6.19.1 Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello Corporation Information

6.19.2 Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello BOPP Packaging Description and Business Overview

6.19.3 Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello BOPP Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.19.4 Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello BOPP Packaging Product Portfolio

6.19.5 Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello Recent Developments/Updates

6.20 Tatrafan

6.20.1 Tatrafan Corporation Information

6.20.2 Tatrafan BOPP Packaging Description and Business Overview

6.20.3 Tatrafan BOPP Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.20.4 Tatrafan BOPP Packaging Product Portfolio

6.20.5 Tatrafan Recent Developments/Updates

6.21 Wolff LDP

6.21.1 Wolff LDP Corporation Information

6.21.2 Wolff LDP BOPP Packaging Description and Business Overview

6.21.3 Wolff LDP BOPP Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.21.4 Wolff LDP BOPP Packaging Product Portfolio

6.21.5 Wolff LDP Recent Developments/Updates

6.22 Irplast

6.22.1 Irplast Corporation Information

6.22.2 Irplast BOPP Packaging Description and Business Overview

6.22.3 Irplast BOPP Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.22.4 Irplast BOPP Packaging Product Portfolio

6.22.5 Irplast Recent Developments/Updates

6.23 Scientex

6.23.1 Scientex Corporation Information

6.23.2 Scientex BOPP Packaging Description and Business Overview

6.23.3 Scientex BOPP Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.23.4 Scientex BOPP Packaging Product Portfolio

6.23.5 Scientex Recent Developments/Updates

7 BOPP Packaging Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 BOPP Packaging Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of BOPP Packaging

7.4 BOPP Packaging Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 BOPP Packaging Distributors List

8.3 BOPP Packaging Customers

9 BOPP Packaging Market Dynamics

9.1 BOPP Packaging Industry Trends

9.2 BOPP Packaging Market Drivers

9.3 BOPP Packaging Market Challenges

9.4 BOPP Packaging Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 BOPP Packaging Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of BOPP Packaging by Type (2023-2028)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of BOPP Packaging by Type (2023-2028)

10.2 BOPP Packaging Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of BOPP Packaging by Application (2023-2028)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of BOPP Packaging by Application (2023-2028)

10.3 BOPP Packaging Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of BOPP Packaging by Region (2023-2028)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of BOPP Packaging by Region (2023-2028)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

