BOPP Films Market 2021 Regional Growth To 2027 By Top Players: | Taghleef, Gettel Group, Innovia (CCL Industries)

The report titled Global BOPP Films Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global BOPP Films market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global BOPP Films market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global BOPP Films market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global BOPP Films market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The BOPP Films report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the BOPP Films report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global BOPP Films market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global BOPP Films market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global BOPP Films market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global BOPP Films market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global BOPP Films market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Taghleef, Gettel Group, Innovia (CCL Industries), Oben Group, Forop, Polibak, Inteplast Group, Jindal Poly Films, Vibac, Treofan, Vitopel, SIBUR, Cosmo Films, Kinlead Packaging, Zhongshan Wing Ning, Toray Plastics, Guofeng Plastic, Profol, FSPG, Uflex, Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello, Tatrafan, Wolff LDP, Hongqing Packing Material, Zhejiang Jinrui Film, Irplast, Scientex, Jiangyin Zhongda Flexible New Material

Market Segmentation by Product:

Below 15 Micron

15-30 Micron

30-45 Micron

Above 45 Micron



Market Segmentation by Application:

Food & Beverage

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Medical

Others



The BOPP Films Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global BOPP Films market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global BOPP Films market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the BOPP Films market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in BOPP Films industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global BOPP Films market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global BOPP Films market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global BOPP Films market?

Table of Contents:

1 BOPP Films Market Overview

1.1 BOPP Films Product Overview

1.2 BOPP Films Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Below 15 Micron

1.2.2 15-30 Micron

1.2.3 30-45 Micron

1.2.4 Above 45 Micron

1.3 Global BOPP Films Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global BOPP Films Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global BOPP Films Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global BOPP Films Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global BOPP Films Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global BOPP Films Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global BOPP Films Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global BOPP Films Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global BOPP Films Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global BOPP Films Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America BOPP Films Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe BOPP Films Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific BOPP Films Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America BOPP Films Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa BOPP Films Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global BOPP Films Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by BOPP Films Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by BOPP Films Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players BOPP Films Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers BOPP Films Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 BOPP Films Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 BOPP Films Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by BOPP Films Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in BOPP Films as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into BOPP Films Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers BOPP Films Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 BOPP Films Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global BOPP Films Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global BOPP Films Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global BOPP Films Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global BOPP Films Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global BOPP Films Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global BOPP Films Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global BOPP Films Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global BOPP Films Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global BOPP Films Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global BOPP Films by Application

4.1 BOPP Films Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Food & Beverage

4.1.2 Personal Care & Cosmetics

4.1.3 Medical

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global BOPP Films Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global BOPP Films Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global BOPP Films Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global BOPP Films Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global BOPP Films Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global BOPP Films Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global BOPP Films Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global BOPP Films Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global BOPP Films Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global BOPP Films Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America BOPP Films Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe BOPP Films Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific BOPP Films Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America BOPP Films Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa BOPP Films Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America BOPP Films by Country

5.1 North America BOPP Films Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America BOPP Films Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America BOPP Films Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America BOPP Films Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America BOPP Films Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America BOPP Films Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe BOPP Films by Country

6.1 Europe BOPP Films Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe BOPP Films Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe BOPP Films Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe BOPP Films Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe BOPP Films Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe BOPP Films Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific BOPP Films by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific BOPP Films Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific BOPP Films Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific BOPP Films Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific BOPP Films Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific BOPP Films Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific BOPP Films Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America BOPP Films by Country

8.1 Latin America BOPP Films Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America BOPP Films Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America BOPP Films Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America BOPP Films Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America BOPP Films Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America BOPP Films Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa BOPP Films by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa BOPP Films Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa BOPP Films Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa BOPP Films Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa BOPP Films Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa BOPP Films Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa BOPP Films Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in BOPP Films Business

10.1 Taghleef

10.1.1 Taghleef Corporation Information

10.1.2 Taghleef Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Taghleef BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Taghleef BOPP Films Products Offered

10.1.5 Taghleef Recent Development

10.2 Gettel Group

10.2.1 Gettel Group Corporation Information

10.2.2 Gettel Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Gettel Group BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Gettel Group BOPP Films Products Offered

10.2.5 Gettel Group Recent Development

10.3 Innovia (CCL Industries)

10.3.1 Innovia (CCL Industries) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Innovia (CCL Industries) Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Innovia (CCL Industries) BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Innovia (CCL Industries) BOPP Films Products Offered

10.3.5 Innovia (CCL Industries) Recent Development

10.4 Oben Group

10.4.1 Oben Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 Oben Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Oben Group BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Oben Group BOPP Films Products Offered

10.4.5 Oben Group Recent Development

10.5 Forop

10.5.1 Forop Corporation Information

10.5.2 Forop Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Forop BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Forop BOPP Films Products Offered

10.5.5 Forop Recent Development

10.6 Polibak

10.6.1 Polibak Corporation Information

10.6.2 Polibak Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Polibak BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Polibak BOPP Films Products Offered

10.6.5 Polibak Recent Development

10.7 Inteplast Group

10.7.1 Inteplast Group Corporation Information

10.7.2 Inteplast Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Inteplast Group BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Inteplast Group BOPP Films Products Offered

10.7.5 Inteplast Group Recent Development

10.8 Jindal Poly Films

10.8.1 Jindal Poly Films Corporation Information

10.8.2 Jindal Poly Films Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Jindal Poly Films BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Jindal Poly Films BOPP Films Products Offered

10.8.5 Jindal Poly Films Recent Development

10.9 Vibac

10.9.1 Vibac Corporation Information

10.9.2 Vibac Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Vibac BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Vibac BOPP Films Products Offered

10.9.5 Vibac Recent Development

10.10 Treofan

10.10.1 Treofan Corporation Information

10.10.2 Treofan Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Treofan BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Treofan BOPP Films Products Offered

10.10.5 Treofan Recent Development

10.11 Vitopel

10.11.1 Vitopel Corporation Information

10.11.2 Vitopel Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Vitopel BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Vitopel BOPP Films Products Offered

10.11.5 Vitopel Recent Development

10.12 SIBUR

10.12.1 SIBUR Corporation Information

10.12.2 SIBUR Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 SIBUR BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 SIBUR BOPP Films Products Offered

10.12.5 SIBUR Recent Development

10.13 Cosmo Films

10.13.1 Cosmo Films Corporation Information

10.13.2 Cosmo Films Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Cosmo Films BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Cosmo Films BOPP Films Products Offered

10.13.5 Cosmo Films Recent Development

10.14 Kinlead Packaging

10.14.1 Kinlead Packaging Corporation Information

10.14.2 Kinlead Packaging Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Kinlead Packaging BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Kinlead Packaging BOPP Films Products Offered

10.14.5 Kinlead Packaging Recent Development

10.15 Zhongshan Wing Ning

10.15.1 Zhongshan Wing Ning Corporation Information

10.15.2 Zhongshan Wing Ning Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Zhongshan Wing Ning BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Zhongshan Wing Ning BOPP Films Products Offered

10.15.5 Zhongshan Wing Ning Recent Development

10.16 Toray Plastics

10.16.1 Toray Plastics Corporation Information

10.16.2 Toray Plastics Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Toray Plastics BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Toray Plastics BOPP Films Products Offered

10.16.5 Toray Plastics Recent Development

10.17 Guofeng Plastic

10.17.1 Guofeng Plastic Corporation Information

10.17.2 Guofeng Plastic Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Guofeng Plastic BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Guofeng Plastic BOPP Films Products Offered

10.17.5 Guofeng Plastic Recent Development

10.18 Profol

10.18.1 Profol Corporation Information

10.18.2 Profol Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Profol BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Profol BOPP Films Products Offered

10.18.5 Profol Recent Development

10.19 FSPG

10.19.1 FSPG Corporation Information

10.19.2 FSPG Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 FSPG BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 FSPG BOPP Films Products Offered

10.19.5 FSPG Recent Development

10.20 Uflex

10.20.1 Uflex Corporation Information

10.20.2 Uflex Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Uflex BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Uflex BOPP Films Products Offered

10.20.5 Uflex Recent Development

10.21 Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello

10.21.1 Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello Corporation Information

10.21.2 Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello BOPP Films Products Offered

10.21.5 Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello Recent Development

10.22 Tatrafan

10.22.1 Tatrafan Corporation Information

10.22.2 Tatrafan Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Tatrafan BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Tatrafan BOPP Films Products Offered

10.22.5 Tatrafan Recent Development

10.23 Wolff LDP

10.23.1 Wolff LDP Corporation Information

10.23.2 Wolff LDP Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Wolff LDP BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Wolff LDP BOPP Films Products Offered

10.23.5 Wolff LDP Recent Development

10.24 Hongqing Packing Material

10.24.1 Hongqing Packing Material Corporation Information

10.24.2 Hongqing Packing Material Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Hongqing Packing Material BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Hongqing Packing Material BOPP Films Products Offered

10.24.5 Hongqing Packing Material Recent Development

10.25 Zhejiang Jinrui Film

10.25.1 Zhejiang Jinrui Film Corporation Information

10.25.2 Zhejiang Jinrui Film Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Zhejiang Jinrui Film BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Zhejiang Jinrui Film BOPP Films Products Offered

10.25.5 Zhejiang Jinrui Film Recent Development

10.26 Irplast

10.26.1 Irplast Corporation Information

10.26.2 Irplast Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 Irplast BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 Irplast BOPP Films Products Offered

10.26.5 Irplast Recent Development

10.27 Scientex

10.27.1 Scientex Corporation Information

10.27.2 Scientex Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 Scientex BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.27.4 Scientex BOPP Films Products Offered

10.27.5 Scientex Recent Development

10.28 Jiangyin Zhongda Flexible New Material

10.28.1 Jiangyin Zhongda Flexible New Material Corporation Information

10.28.2 Jiangyin Zhongda Flexible New Material Introduction and Business Overview

10.28.3 Jiangyin Zhongda Flexible New Material BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.28.4 Jiangyin Zhongda Flexible New Material BOPP Films Products Offered

10.28.5 Jiangyin Zhongda Flexible New Material Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 BOPP Films Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 BOPP Films Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 BOPP Films Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 BOPP Films Distributors

12.3 BOPP Films Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

