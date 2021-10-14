Bonded NdFeB Market Size, Forecasts, Emerging Trends, Research Report 2027 | Hitachi Metals, Shin-Etsu, TDK

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Bonded NdFeB Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bonded NdFeB report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bonded NdFeB market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bonded NdFeB market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bonded NdFeB market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bonded NdFeB market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bonded NdFeB market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Hitachi Metals, Shin-Etsu, TDK, VAC, Zhong Ke San Huan, Yunsheng Company, Yantai Shougang Magnetic Materials, JL MAG, ZHmag, Advanced Technology and Materials, Innuovo Magnetics, Galaxy Magnetic, Zhongyuan Magnetic, Earth- Panda, Magsuper

Market Segmentation by Product:

M Type

H Type

SH Type

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Electro-Acoustic

Electronic Appliances

Mechanical Equipment

Others



The Bonded NdFeB Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bonded NdFeB market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bonded NdFeB market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Bonded NdFeB Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bonded NdFeB

1.2 Bonded NdFeB Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bonded NdFeB Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 M Type

1.2.3 H Type

1.2.4 SH Type

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Bonded NdFeB Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Bonded NdFeB Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Electro-Acoustic

1.3.3 Electronic Appliances

1.3.4 Mechanical Equipment

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Bonded NdFeB Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Bonded NdFeB Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Bonded NdFeB Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Bonded NdFeB Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Bonded NdFeB Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Bonded NdFeB Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Bonded NdFeB Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Bonded NdFeB Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Bonded NdFeB Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Bonded NdFeB Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Bonded NdFeB Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Bonded NdFeB Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Bonded NdFeB Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Bonded NdFeB Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Bonded NdFeB Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Bonded NdFeB Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Bonded NdFeB Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Bonded NdFeB Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Bonded NdFeB Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Bonded NdFeB Production

3.4.1 North America Bonded NdFeB Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Bonded NdFeB Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Bonded NdFeB Production

3.5.1 Europe Bonded NdFeB Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Bonded NdFeB Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Bonded NdFeB Production

3.6.1 China Bonded NdFeB Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Bonded NdFeB Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Bonded NdFeB Production

3.7.1 Japan Bonded NdFeB Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Bonded NdFeB Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Bonded NdFeB Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Bonded NdFeB Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Bonded NdFeB Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Bonded NdFeB Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Bonded NdFeB Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Bonded NdFeB Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Bonded NdFeB Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Bonded NdFeB Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Bonded NdFeB Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Bonded NdFeB Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Bonded NdFeB Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Bonded NdFeB Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Bonded NdFeB Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Hitachi Metals

7.1.1 Hitachi Metals Bonded NdFeB Corporation Information

7.1.2 Hitachi Metals Bonded NdFeB Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Hitachi Metals Bonded NdFeB Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Hitachi Metals Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Hitachi Metals Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Shin-Etsu

7.2.1 Shin-Etsu Bonded NdFeB Corporation Information

7.2.2 Shin-Etsu Bonded NdFeB Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Shin-Etsu Bonded NdFeB Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Shin-Etsu Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Shin-Etsu Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 TDK

7.3.1 TDK Bonded NdFeB Corporation Information

7.3.2 TDK Bonded NdFeB Product Portfolio

7.3.3 TDK Bonded NdFeB Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 TDK Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 TDK Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 VAC

7.4.1 VAC Bonded NdFeB Corporation Information

7.4.2 VAC Bonded NdFeB Product Portfolio

7.4.3 VAC Bonded NdFeB Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 VAC Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 VAC Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Zhong Ke San Huan

7.5.1 Zhong Ke San Huan Bonded NdFeB Corporation Information

7.5.2 Zhong Ke San Huan Bonded NdFeB Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Zhong Ke San Huan Bonded NdFeB Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Zhong Ke San Huan Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Zhong Ke San Huan Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Yunsheng Company

7.6.1 Yunsheng Company Bonded NdFeB Corporation Information

7.6.2 Yunsheng Company Bonded NdFeB Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Yunsheng Company Bonded NdFeB Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Yunsheng Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Yunsheng Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Yantai Shougang Magnetic Materials

7.7.1 Yantai Shougang Magnetic Materials Bonded NdFeB Corporation Information

7.7.2 Yantai Shougang Magnetic Materials Bonded NdFeB Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Yantai Shougang Magnetic Materials Bonded NdFeB Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Yantai Shougang Magnetic Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Yantai Shougang Magnetic Materials Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 JL MAG

7.8.1 JL MAG Bonded NdFeB Corporation Information

7.8.2 JL MAG Bonded NdFeB Product Portfolio

7.8.3 JL MAG Bonded NdFeB Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 JL MAG Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 JL MAG Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 ZHmag

7.9.1 ZHmag Bonded NdFeB Corporation Information

7.9.2 ZHmag Bonded NdFeB Product Portfolio

7.9.3 ZHmag Bonded NdFeB Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 ZHmag Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 ZHmag Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Advanced Technology and Materials

7.10.1 Advanced Technology and Materials Bonded NdFeB Corporation Information

7.10.2 Advanced Technology and Materials Bonded NdFeB Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Advanced Technology and Materials Bonded NdFeB Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Advanced Technology and Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Advanced Technology and Materials Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Innuovo Magnetics

7.11.1 Innuovo Magnetics Bonded NdFeB Corporation Information

7.11.2 Innuovo Magnetics Bonded NdFeB Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Innuovo Magnetics Bonded NdFeB Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Innuovo Magnetics Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Innuovo Magnetics Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Galaxy Magnetic

7.12.1 Galaxy Magnetic Bonded NdFeB Corporation Information

7.12.2 Galaxy Magnetic Bonded NdFeB Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Galaxy Magnetic Bonded NdFeB Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Galaxy Magnetic Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Galaxy Magnetic Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Zhongyuan Magnetic

7.13.1 Zhongyuan Magnetic Bonded NdFeB Corporation Information

7.13.2 Zhongyuan Magnetic Bonded NdFeB Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Zhongyuan Magnetic Bonded NdFeB Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Zhongyuan Magnetic Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Zhongyuan Magnetic Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Earth- Panda

7.14.1 Earth- Panda Bonded NdFeB Corporation Information

7.14.2 Earth- Panda Bonded NdFeB Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Earth- Panda Bonded NdFeB Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Earth- Panda Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Earth- Panda Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Magsuper

7.15.1 Magsuper Bonded NdFeB Corporation Information

7.15.2 Magsuper Bonded NdFeB Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Magsuper Bonded NdFeB Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Magsuper Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Magsuper Recent Developments/Updates

8 Bonded NdFeB Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Bonded NdFeB Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Bonded NdFeB

8.4 Bonded NdFeB Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Bonded NdFeB Distributors List

9.3 Bonded NdFeB Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Bonded NdFeB Industry Trends

10.2 Bonded NdFeB Growth Drivers

10.3 Bonded NdFeB Market Challenges

10.4 Bonded NdFeB Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Bonded NdFeB by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Bonded NdFeB Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Bonded NdFeB Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Bonded NdFeB Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Bonded NdFeB Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Bonded NdFeB

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Bonded NdFeB by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Bonded NdFeB by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Bonded NdFeB by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Bonded NdFeB by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Bonded NdFeB by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Bonded NdFeB by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Bonded NdFeB by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Bonded NdFeB by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

