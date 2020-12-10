Bonded Coatings Market 2020 – Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Future Outlook by 2026 | 3M, PPG Industries, Akzonobel

“

The report titled Global Bonded Coatings Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Bonded Coatings market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Bonded Coatings market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Bonded Coatings market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bonded Coatings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bonded Coatings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bonded Coatings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bonded Coatings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bonded Coatings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bonded Coatings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bonded Coatings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bonded Coatings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: 3M, PPG Industries, Akzonobel, BASF, Arkema, Sherwin-Williams, Jotun, Sigma Corporation, SolEpoxy, Shawcor (Bredero Shaw), Specialty Polymer Coatings, Tecosy, Teknos Group

Market Segmentation by Product: Internal Surface Coatings

External Surface Coatings



Market Segmentation by Application: Oil & Gas

Marine

Infrastructure

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Others



The Bonded Coatings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bonded Coatings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bonded Coatings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Bonded Coatings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bonded Coatings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Bonded Coatings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Bonded Coatings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bonded Coatings market?

Table of Contents:

1 Bonded Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Bonded Coatings Product Scope

1.2 Bonded Coatings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bonded Coatings Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Internal Surface Coatings

1.2.3 External Surface Coatings

1.3 Bonded Coatings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Bonded Coatings Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Oil & Gas

1.3.3 Marine

1.3.4 Infrastructure

1.3.5 Water & Wastewater Treatment

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Bonded Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Bonded Coatings Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Bonded Coatings Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Bonded Coatings Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Bonded Coatings Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Bonded Coatings Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Bonded Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Bonded Coatings Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Bonded Coatings Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Bonded Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Bonded Coatings Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Bonded Coatings Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Bonded Coatings Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Bonded Coatings Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Bonded Coatings Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Bonded Coatings Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Bonded Coatings Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Bonded Coatings Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Bonded Coatings Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Bonded Coatings Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Bonded Coatings Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Bonded Coatings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Bonded Coatings as of 2019)

3.4 Global Bonded Coatings Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Bonded Coatings Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Bonded Coatings Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Bonded Coatings Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Bonded Coatings Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Bonded Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Bonded Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Bonded Coatings Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Bonded Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Bonded Coatings Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Bonded Coatings Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Bonded Coatings Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Bonded Coatings Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Bonded Coatings Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Bonded Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Bonded Coatings Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Bonded Coatings Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Bonded Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Bonded Coatings Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Bonded Coatings Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Bonded Coatings Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Bonded Coatings Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Bonded Coatings Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Bonded Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Bonded Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Bonded Coatings Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Bonded Coatings Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Bonded Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Bonded Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Bonded Coatings Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Bonded Coatings Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Bonded Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Bonded Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Bonded Coatings Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Bonded Coatings Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Bonded Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Bonded Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Bonded Coatings Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Bonded Coatings Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Bonded Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Bonded Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Bonded Coatings Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Bonded Coatings Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Bonded Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Bonded Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bonded Coatings Business

12.1 3M

12.1.1 3M Corporation Information

12.1.2 3M Business Overview

12.1.3 3M Bonded Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 3M Bonded Coatings Products Offered

12.1.5 3M Recent Development

12.2 PPG Industries

12.2.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

12.2.2 PPG Industries Business Overview

12.2.3 PPG Industries Bonded Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 PPG Industries Bonded Coatings Products Offered

12.2.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

12.3 Akzonobel

12.3.1 Akzonobel Corporation Information

12.3.2 Akzonobel Business Overview

12.3.3 Akzonobel Bonded Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Akzonobel Bonded Coatings Products Offered

12.3.5 Akzonobel Recent Development

12.4 BASF

12.4.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.4.2 BASF Business Overview

12.4.3 BASF Bonded Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 BASF Bonded Coatings Products Offered

12.4.5 BASF Recent Development

12.5 Arkema

12.5.1 Arkema Corporation Information

12.5.2 Arkema Business Overview

12.5.3 Arkema Bonded Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Arkema Bonded Coatings Products Offered

12.5.5 Arkema Recent Development

12.6 Sherwin-Williams

12.6.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

12.6.2 Sherwin-Williams Business Overview

12.6.3 Sherwin-Williams Bonded Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Sherwin-Williams Bonded Coatings Products Offered

12.6.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Development

12.7 Jotun

12.7.1 Jotun Corporation Information

12.7.2 Jotun Business Overview

12.7.3 Jotun Bonded Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Jotun Bonded Coatings Products Offered

12.7.5 Jotun Recent Development

12.8 Sigma Corporation

12.8.1 Sigma Corporation Corporation Information

12.8.2 Sigma Corporation Business Overview

12.8.3 Sigma Corporation Bonded Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Sigma Corporation Bonded Coatings Products Offered

12.8.5 Sigma Corporation Recent Development

12.9 SolEpoxy

12.9.1 SolEpoxy Corporation Information

12.9.2 SolEpoxy Business Overview

12.9.3 SolEpoxy Bonded Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 SolEpoxy Bonded Coatings Products Offered

12.9.5 SolEpoxy Recent Development

12.10 Shawcor (Bredero Shaw)

12.10.1 Shawcor (Bredero Shaw) Corporation Information

12.10.2 Shawcor (Bredero Shaw) Business Overview

12.10.3 Shawcor (Bredero Shaw) Bonded Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Shawcor (Bredero Shaw) Bonded Coatings Products Offered

12.10.5 Shawcor (Bredero Shaw) Recent Development

12.11 Specialty Polymer Coatings

12.11.1 Specialty Polymer Coatings Corporation Information

12.11.2 Specialty Polymer Coatings Business Overview

12.11.3 Specialty Polymer Coatings Bonded Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Specialty Polymer Coatings Bonded Coatings Products Offered

12.11.5 Specialty Polymer Coatings Recent Development

12.12 Tecosy

12.12.1 Tecosy Corporation Information

12.12.2 Tecosy Business Overview

12.12.3 Tecosy Bonded Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Tecosy Bonded Coatings Products Offered

12.12.5 Tecosy Recent Development

12.13 Teknos Group

12.13.1 Teknos Group Corporation Information

12.13.2 Teknos Group Business Overview

12.13.3 Teknos Group Bonded Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Teknos Group Bonded Coatings Products Offered

12.13.5 Teknos Group Recent Development

13 Bonded Coatings Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Bonded Coatings Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Bonded Coatings

13.4 Bonded Coatings Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Bonded Coatings Distributors List

14.3 Bonded Coatings Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Bonded Coatings Market Trends

15.2 Bonded Coatings Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Bonded Coatings Market Challenges

15.4 Bonded Coatings Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

