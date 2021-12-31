Boehmite Market Size, In-Deep Analysis Details, Application, Regional Demand, and Forecast, 2027 | Zhengzhou Research Institute of Chalco, AnHui Estone Material Technology, Sasol

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Boehmite Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Boehmite report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Boehmite market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Boehmite market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Boehmite market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Boehmite market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Boehmite market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Zhengzhou Research Institute of Chalco, AnHui Estone Material Technology, Sasol, Nabaltec, TOR Minerals, Kawai Lime Industry, TAIMEI Chemicals, Dequenne Chimie, Osang Group, Silkem, Xuancheng Jingrui New Materials, Tianjin Boyuan New Materials, PIDC, Shandong Jirun Nano New Materials, KC Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product:

High Purity Boehmite

Others (Purity Below 99.0%)



Market Segmentation by Application:

Batteries

Electronic Ceramics

Flame Retardant



The Boehmite Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Boehmite market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Boehmite market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Boehmite Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Boehmite

1.2 Boehmite Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Boehmite Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 High Purity Boehmite

1.2.3 Others (Purity Below 99.0%)

1.3 Boehmite Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Boehmite Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Batteries

1.3.3 Electronic Ceramics

1.3.4 Flame Retardant

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Boehmite Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Boehmite Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Boehmite Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Boehmite Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Boehmite Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Boehmite Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Boehmite Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Boehmite Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Boehmite Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Boehmite Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Boehmite Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Boehmite Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Boehmite Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Boehmite Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Boehmite Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Boehmite Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Boehmite Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Boehmite Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Boehmite Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Boehmite Production

3.4.1 North America Boehmite Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Boehmite Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Boehmite Production

3.5.1 Europe Boehmite Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Boehmite Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Boehmite Production

3.6.1 China Boehmite Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Boehmite Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Boehmite Production

3.7.1 Japan Boehmite Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Boehmite Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Boehmite Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Boehmite Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Boehmite Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Boehmite Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Boehmite Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Boehmite Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Boehmite Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Boehmite Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Boehmite Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Boehmite Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Boehmite Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Boehmite Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Boehmite Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Zhengzhou Research Institute of Chalco

7.1.1 Zhengzhou Research Institute of Chalco Boehmite Corporation Information

7.1.2 Zhengzhou Research Institute of Chalco Boehmite Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Zhengzhou Research Institute of Chalco Boehmite Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Zhengzhou Research Institute of Chalco Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Zhengzhou Research Institute of Chalco Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 AnHui Estone Material Technology

7.2.1 AnHui Estone Material Technology Boehmite Corporation Information

7.2.2 AnHui Estone Material Technology Boehmite Product Portfolio

7.2.3 AnHui Estone Material Technology Boehmite Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 AnHui Estone Material Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 AnHui Estone Material Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Sasol

7.3.1 Sasol Boehmite Corporation Information

7.3.2 Sasol Boehmite Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Sasol Boehmite Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Sasol Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Sasol Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Nabaltec

7.4.1 Nabaltec Boehmite Corporation Information

7.4.2 Nabaltec Boehmite Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Nabaltec Boehmite Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Nabaltec Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Nabaltec Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 TOR Minerals

7.5.1 TOR Minerals Boehmite Corporation Information

7.5.2 TOR Minerals Boehmite Product Portfolio

7.5.3 TOR Minerals Boehmite Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 TOR Minerals Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 TOR Minerals Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Kawai Lime Industry

7.6.1 Kawai Lime Industry Boehmite Corporation Information

7.6.2 Kawai Lime Industry Boehmite Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Kawai Lime Industry Boehmite Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Kawai Lime Industry Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Kawai Lime Industry Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 TAIMEI Chemicals

7.7.1 TAIMEI Chemicals Boehmite Corporation Information

7.7.2 TAIMEI Chemicals Boehmite Product Portfolio

7.7.3 TAIMEI Chemicals Boehmite Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 TAIMEI Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 TAIMEI Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Dequenne Chimie

7.8.1 Dequenne Chimie Boehmite Corporation Information

7.8.2 Dequenne Chimie Boehmite Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Dequenne Chimie Boehmite Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Dequenne Chimie Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Dequenne Chimie Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Osang Group

7.9.1 Osang Group Boehmite Corporation Information

7.9.2 Osang Group Boehmite Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Osang Group Boehmite Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Osang Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Osang Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Silkem

7.10.1 Silkem Boehmite Corporation Information

7.10.2 Silkem Boehmite Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Silkem Boehmite Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Silkem Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Silkem Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Xuancheng Jingrui New Materials

7.11.1 Xuancheng Jingrui New Materials Boehmite Corporation Information

7.11.2 Xuancheng Jingrui New Materials Boehmite Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Xuancheng Jingrui New Materials Boehmite Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Xuancheng Jingrui New Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Xuancheng Jingrui New Materials Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Tianjin Boyuan New Materials

7.12.1 Tianjin Boyuan New Materials Boehmite Corporation Information

7.12.2 Tianjin Boyuan New Materials Boehmite Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Tianjin Boyuan New Materials Boehmite Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Tianjin Boyuan New Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Tianjin Boyuan New Materials Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 PIDC

7.13.1 PIDC Boehmite Corporation Information

7.13.2 PIDC Boehmite Product Portfolio

7.13.3 PIDC Boehmite Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 PIDC Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 PIDC Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Shandong Jirun Nano New Materials

7.14.1 Shandong Jirun Nano New Materials Boehmite Corporation Information

7.14.2 Shandong Jirun Nano New Materials Boehmite Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Shandong Jirun Nano New Materials Boehmite Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Shandong Jirun Nano New Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Shandong Jirun Nano New Materials Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 KC Corporation

7.15.1 KC Corporation Boehmite Corporation Information

7.15.2 KC Corporation Boehmite Product Portfolio

7.15.3 KC Corporation Boehmite Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 KC Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 KC Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

8 Boehmite Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Boehmite Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Boehmite

8.4 Boehmite Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Boehmite Distributors List

9.3 Boehmite Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Boehmite Industry Trends

10.2 Boehmite Growth Drivers

10.3 Boehmite Market Challenges

10.4 Boehmite Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Boehmite by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Boehmite Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Boehmite Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Boehmite Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Boehmite Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Boehmite

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Boehmite by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Boehmite by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Boehmite by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Boehmite by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Boehmite by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Boehmite by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Boehmite by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Boehmite by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”