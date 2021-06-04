Body in White (BIW) Market Analysis, Trends, Product| Gestamp Automocion (Spain), Voestalpine Group (Austria), Magna (Canada)

QY Research offers its latest report on the global Body in White (BIW) market that includes a comprehensive analysis on a range of subjects such as competition, segmentation, regional expansion, and market dynamics.

Los Angeles, United States: The report is a compilation of comprehensive research studies on various aspects of the global Body in White (BIW) Market. With accurate data and highly authentic information, it makes a brilliant attempt to provide a real, transparent picture of current and future situations of the global Body in White (BIW) market. Market participants can use this powerful tool to create effective business plans or make important changes to their strategies. The Body in White (BIW) report discusses the growth of the global as well as regional markets. It also brings to light high-growth segments of the global Body in White (BIW) market and how they will progress in the coming years.

In this section of the report, the global Body in White (BIW) Market focuses on the major players that are operating in the market and their competitive landscape present in the market. The Body in White (BIW) report includes a list of initiatives taken by the companies in the past years and the ones that are likely to happen in the coming years. Analysts have also made a note of their expansion plans for the near future, financial analysis of these companies, and their research and development activities. This research report includes a complete dashboard view of the global Body in White (BIW) market, which helps the readers to view an in-depth knowledge about the report.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Body in White (BIW) Market Research Report: Gestamp Automocion (Spain), Voestalpine Group (Austria), Magna (Canada), Benteler International (Austria), CIE Automotive (Spain), Tower International (US), Martinrea International (Canada), Aisin Seiki (Japan), Kirchhoff Automotive (Germany), Dura Automotive (US), Thyssenkrupp (Germany), JBM Auto (India)

Global Body in White (BIW) Market by Type: Cold Stamping, Hot Stamping, Roll Forming, Other Methods

Global Body in White (BIW) Market by Application: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles (BEV passenger cars)

For a better understanding of the market, analysts have segmented the global Body in White (BIW) market based on application, type, and regions. Each segment provides a clear picture of the aspects that are likely to drive it and the ones expected to restrain it. The segment-wise explanation allows the reader to get access to particular updates about the global Body in White (BIW) market. Evolving environmental concerns, changing political scenarios, and differing approaches by the government towards regulatory reforms have also been mentioned in the Body in White (BIW) research report.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Body in White (BIW) market?

What will be the size of the global Body in White (BIW) market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Body in White (BIW) market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Body in White (BIW) market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Body in White (BIW) market?

TOC

1 Body in White (BIW) Market Overview

1.1 Body in White (BIW) Product Overview

1.2 Body in White (BIW) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Cold Stamping

1.2.2 Hot Stamping

1.2.3 Roll Forming

1.2.4 Other Methods

1.3 Global Body in White (BIW) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Body in White (BIW) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Body in White (BIW) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Body in White (BIW) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Body in White (BIW) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Body in White (BIW) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Body in White (BIW) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Body in White (BIW) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Body in White (BIW) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Body in White (BIW) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Body in White (BIW) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Body in White (BIW) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Body in White (BIW) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Body in White (BIW) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Body in White (BIW) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Body in White (BIW) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Body in White (BIW) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Body in White (BIW) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Body in White (BIW) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Body in White (BIW) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Body in White (BIW) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Body in White (BIW) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Body in White (BIW) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Body in White (BIW) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Body in White (BIW) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Body in White (BIW) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Body in White (BIW) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Body in White (BIW) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Body in White (BIW) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Body in White (BIW) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Body in White (BIW) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Body in White (BIW) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Body in White (BIW) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Body in White (BIW) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Body in White (BIW) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Body in White (BIW) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Body in White (BIW) by Application

4.1 Body in White (BIW) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Cars

4.1.2 Light Commercial Vehicles

4.1.3 Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles

4.1.4 Electric Vehicles (BEV passenger cars)

4.2 Global Body in White (BIW) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Body in White (BIW) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Body in White (BIW) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Body in White (BIW) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Body in White (BIW) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Body in White (BIW) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Body in White (BIW) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Body in White (BIW) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Body in White (BIW) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Body in White (BIW) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Body in White (BIW) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Body in White (BIW) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Body in White (BIW) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Body in White (BIW) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Body in White (BIW) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Body in White (BIW) by Country

5.1 North America Body in White (BIW) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Body in White (BIW) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Body in White (BIW) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Body in White (BIW) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Body in White (BIW) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Body in White (BIW) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Body in White (BIW) by Country

6.1 Europe Body in White (BIW) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Body in White (BIW) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Body in White (BIW) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Body in White (BIW) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Body in White (BIW) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Body in White (BIW) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Body in White (BIW) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Body in White (BIW) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Body in White (BIW) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Body in White (BIW) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Body in White (BIW) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Body in White (BIW) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Body in White (BIW) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Body in White (BIW) by Country

8.1 Latin America Body in White (BIW) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Body in White (BIW) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Body in White (BIW) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Body in White (BIW) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Body in White (BIW) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Body in White (BIW) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Body in White (BIW) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Body in White (BIW) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Body in White (BIW) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Body in White (BIW) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Body in White (BIW) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Body in White (BIW) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Body in White (BIW) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Body in White (BIW) Business

10.1 Gestamp Automocion (Spain)

10.1.1 Gestamp Automocion (Spain) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Gestamp Automocion (Spain) Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Gestamp Automocion (Spain) Body in White (BIW) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Gestamp Automocion (Spain) Body in White (BIW) Products Offered

10.1.5 Gestamp Automocion (Spain) Recent Development

10.2 Voestalpine Group (Austria)

10.2.1 Voestalpine Group (Austria) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Voestalpine Group (Austria) Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Voestalpine Group (Austria) Body in White (BIW) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Gestamp Automocion (Spain) Body in White (BIW) Products Offered

10.2.5 Voestalpine Group (Austria) Recent Development

10.3 Magna (Canada)

10.3.1 Magna (Canada) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Magna (Canada) Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Magna (Canada) Body in White (BIW) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Magna (Canada) Body in White (BIW) Products Offered

10.3.5 Magna (Canada) Recent Development

10.4 Benteler International (Austria)

10.4.1 Benteler International (Austria) Corporation Information

10.4.2 Benteler International (Austria) Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Benteler International (Austria) Body in White (BIW) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Benteler International (Austria) Body in White (BIW) Products Offered

10.4.5 Benteler International (Austria) Recent Development

10.5 CIE Automotive (Spain)

10.5.1 CIE Automotive (Spain) Corporation Information

10.5.2 CIE Automotive (Spain) Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 CIE Automotive (Spain) Body in White (BIW) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 CIE Automotive (Spain) Body in White (BIW) Products Offered

10.5.5 CIE Automotive (Spain) Recent Development

10.6 Tower International (US)

10.6.1 Tower International (US) Corporation Information

10.6.2 Tower International (US) Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Tower International (US) Body in White (BIW) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Tower International (US) Body in White (BIW) Products Offered

10.6.5 Tower International (US) Recent Development

10.7 Martinrea International (Canada)

10.7.1 Martinrea International (Canada) Corporation Information

10.7.2 Martinrea International (Canada) Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Martinrea International (Canada) Body in White (BIW) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Martinrea International (Canada) Body in White (BIW) Products Offered

10.7.5 Martinrea International (Canada) Recent Development

10.8 Aisin Seiki (Japan)

10.8.1 Aisin Seiki (Japan) Corporation Information

10.8.2 Aisin Seiki (Japan) Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Aisin Seiki (Japan) Body in White (BIW) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Aisin Seiki (Japan) Body in White (BIW) Products Offered

10.8.5 Aisin Seiki (Japan) Recent Development

10.9 Kirchhoff Automotive (Germany)

10.9.1 Kirchhoff Automotive (Germany) Corporation Information

10.9.2 Kirchhoff Automotive (Germany) Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Kirchhoff Automotive (Germany) Body in White (BIW) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Kirchhoff Automotive (Germany) Body in White (BIW) Products Offered

10.9.5 Kirchhoff Automotive (Germany) Recent Development

10.10 Dura Automotive (US)

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Body in White (BIW) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Dura Automotive (US) Body in White (BIW) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Dura Automotive (US) Recent Development

10.11 Thyssenkrupp (Germany)

10.11.1 Thyssenkrupp (Germany) Corporation Information

10.11.2 Thyssenkrupp (Germany) Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Thyssenkrupp (Germany) Body in White (BIW) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Thyssenkrupp (Germany) Body in White (BIW) Products Offered

10.11.5 Thyssenkrupp (Germany) Recent Development

10.12 JBM Auto (India)

10.12.1 JBM Auto (India) Corporation Information

10.12.2 JBM Auto (India) Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 JBM Auto (India) Body in White (BIW) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 JBM Auto (India) Body in White (BIW) Products Offered

10.12.5 JBM Auto (India) Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Body in White (BIW) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Body in White (BIW) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Body in White (BIW) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Body in White (BIW) Distributors

12.3 Body in White (BIW) Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

