Body Armour Market Overview, Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Strategies and Forecast to 2026 | DuPont, Honeywell International Inc, ArmorSource LLC, Aegis Engineering Ltd, AR500 Armor

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Body Armour Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Body Armour market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Body Armour market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Body Armour market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Body Armour market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Body Armour report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Body Armour report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Body Armour market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Body Armour market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Body Armour market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Body Armour market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Body Armour market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: DuPont, Honeywell International Inc, ArmorSource LLC, Aegis Engineering Ltd, AR500 Armor, BAE Systems, Ballistic Body Armor Pty, Craig International Ballistics Pty Ltd., Ceradyne, Inc., Hellweg International, Kejo Limited Company, Pacific Safety Products, Point Blank Enterprises, Safariland, LLC.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Body Armour market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Body Armour industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Body Armour market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Body Armour market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Body Armour market?

Table of Contents:

1 Body Armour Market Overview

1.1 Body Armour Product Overview

1.2 Body Armour Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Steel

1.2.2 UHMWPE

1.2.3 Aramid

1.2.4 Composite Ceramic

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Body Armour Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Body Armour Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Body Armour Sales and Market Share by Type

1.3.3 Global Body Armour Revenue and Market Share by Type

1.3.4 Global Body Armour Price by Type

1.4 North America Body Armour by Type

1.5 Europe Body Armour by Type

1.6 South America Body Armour by Type

1.7 Middle East and Africa Body Armour by Type

2 Global Body Armour Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Body Armour Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Body Armour Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Body Armour Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Body Armour Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Body Armour Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Body Armour Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Body Armour Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Body Armour Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 DuPont

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Body Armour Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 DuPont Body Armour Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Honeywell International Inc

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Body Armour Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Honeywell International Inc Body Armour Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 ArmorSource LLC

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Body Armour Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 ArmorSource LLC Body Armour Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Aegis Engineering Ltd

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Body Armour Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Aegis Engineering Ltd Body Armour Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 AR500 Armor

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Body Armour Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 AR500 Armor Body Armour Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 BAE Systems

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Body Armour Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 BAE Systems Body Armour Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Ballistic Body Armor Pty

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Body Armour Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Ballistic Body Armor Pty Body Armour Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Craig International Ballistics Pty Ltd.

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Body Armour Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Craig International Ballistics Pty Ltd. Body Armour Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Ceradyne, Inc.

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Body Armour Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Ceradyne, Inc. Body Armour Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Hellweg International

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Body Armour Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Hellweg International Body Armour Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Kejo Limited Company

3.12 Pacific Safety Products

3.13 Point Blank Enterprises

3.14 Safariland, LLC.

4 Body Armour Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Body Armour Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Body Armour Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Europe

4.1.4 Asia-Pacific

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Body Armour Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Body Armour Sales Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Body Armour Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Body Armour Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Body Armour Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 North America Body Armour Sales by Countries

4.3.2 United States

4.3.3 Canada

4.3.4 Mexico

4.4 Europe Body Armour Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Europe Body Armour Sales by Countries

4.4.2 Germany

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 UK

4.4.5 Italy

4.4.6 Russia

4.5 Asia-Pacific Body Armour Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 Asia-Pacific Body Armour Sales by Regions

4.5.2 China

4.5.3 Japan

4.5.4 South Korea

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.5.7 Indonesia

4.5.8 Thailand

4.5.9 Malaysia

4.5.10 Philippines

4.5.11 Vietnam

4.6 South America Body Armour Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 South America Body Armour Sales by Countries

4.6.2 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Body Armour Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Middle East and Africa Body Armour Sales by Countries

4.7.2 Turkey

4.7.3 GCC Countries

4.7.4 Egypt

4.7.5 South Africa

5 Body Armour Application

5.1 Body Armour Segment by Application

5.1.1 Defense

5.1.2 Law Enforcement Protection

5.1.3 Civilians

5.2 Global Body Armour Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Body Armour Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Body Armour Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

5.3 North America Body Armour by Application

5.4 Europe Body Armour by Application

5.5 Asia-Pacific Body Armour by Application

5.6 South America Body Armour by Application

5.7 Middle East and Africa Body Armour by Application

6 Global Body Armour Market Forecast

6.1 Global Body Armour Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Body Armour Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.2 Global Body Armour Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Body Armour Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Body Armour Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Body Armour Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Body Armour Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.4 South America Body Armour Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Body Armour Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.3 Body Armour Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Body Armour Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Steel Growth Forecast

6.3.3 UHMWPE Growth Forecast

6.4 Body Armour Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Body Armour Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Body Armour Forecast in Defense

6.4.3 Global Body Armour Forecast in Law Enforcement Protection

7 Body Armour Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Body Armour Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Body Armour Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Sales Channel

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.1 Research Programs/Design

10.1.2 Market Size Estimation

10.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

10.2 Data Source

10.2.1 Secondary Sources

10.2.2 Primary Sources

10.3 Author List

10.4 Disclaimer

