Boarding Bridge Market Overview, Development History And Forecast To Shared In Latest Research Report 2022-2028 | JBT Aerotech, ThyssenKrupp Access Solutions, Hyundai Rotem

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Boarding Bridge Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Boarding Bridge report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Boarding Bridge market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Boarding Bridge market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Boarding Bridge market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Boarding Bridge market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Boarding Bridge market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

JBT Aerotech, ThyssenKrupp Access Solutions, Hyundai Rotem, MHI, FMT, ADELTE, CEL, ShinMaywa, CIMC, Vataple

Market Segmentation by Product:

Glass Walled

Steel Walled



Market Segmentation by Application:

Narrow Body Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft



The Boarding Bridge Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Boarding Bridge market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Boarding Bridge market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Boarding Bridge Product Introduction

1.2 Global Boarding Bridge Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Boarding Bridge Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Boarding Bridge Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Boarding Bridge Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Boarding Bridge Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Boarding Bridge Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Boarding Bridge Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Boarding Bridge in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Boarding Bridge Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Boarding Bridge Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Boarding Bridge Industry Trends

1.5.2 Boarding Bridge Market Drivers

1.5.3 Boarding Bridge Market Challenges

1.5.4 Boarding Bridge Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Boarding Bridge Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Glass Walled

2.1.2 Steel Walled

2.2 Global Boarding Bridge Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Boarding Bridge Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Boarding Bridge Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Boarding Bridge Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Boarding Bridge Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Boarding Bridge Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Boarding Bridge Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Boarding Bridge Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Boarding Bridge Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Narrow Body Aircraft

3.1.2 Wide Body Aircraft

3.2 Global Boarding Bridge Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Boarding Bridge Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Boarding Bridge Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Boarding Bridge Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Boarding Bridge Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Boarding Bridge Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Boarding Bridge Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Boarding Bridge Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Boarding Bridge Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Boarding Bridge Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Boarding Bridge Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Boarding Bridge Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Boarding Bridge Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Boarding Bridge Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Boarding Bridge Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Boarding Bridge Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Boarding Bridge in 2021

4.2.3 Global Boarding Bridge Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Boarding Bridge Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Boarding Bridge Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Boarding Bridge Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Boarding Bridge Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Boarding Bridge Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Boarding Bridge Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Boarding Bridge Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Boarding Bridge Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Boarding Bridge Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Boarding Bridge Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Boarding Bridge Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Boarding Bridge Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Boarding Bridge Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Boarding Bridge Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Boarding Bridge Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Boarding Bridge Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Boarding Bridge Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Boarding Bridge Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Boarding Bridge Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Boarding Bridge Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Boarding Bridge Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Boarding Bridge Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Boarding Bridge Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Boarding Bridge Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Boarding Bridge Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Boarding Bridge Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 JBT Aerotech

7.1.1 JBT Aerotech Corporation Information

7.1.2 JBT Aerotech Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 JBT Aerotech Boarding Bridge Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 JBT Aerotech Boarding Bridge Products Offered

7.1.5 JBT Aerotech Recent Development

7.2 ThyssenKrupp Access Solutions

7.2.1 ThyssenKrupp Access Solutions Corporation Information

7.2.2 ThyssenKrupp Access Solutions Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 ThyssenKrupp Access Solutions Boarding Bridge Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 ThyssenKrupp Access Solutions Boarding Bridge Products Offered

7.2.5 ThyssenKrupp Access Solutions Recent Development

7.3 Hyundai Rotem

7.3.1 Hyundai Rotem Corporation Information

7.3.2 Hyundai Rotem Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Hyundai Rotem Boarding Bridge Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Hyundai Rotem Boarding Bridge Products Offered

7.3.5 Hyundai Rotem Recent Development

7.4 MHI

7.4.1 MHI Corporation Information

7.4.2 MHI Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 MHI Boarding Bridge Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 MHI Boarding Bridge Products Offered

7.4.5 MHI Recent Development

7.5 FMT

7.5.1 FMT Corporation Information

7.5.2 FMT Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 FMT Boarding Bridge Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 FMT Boarding Bridge Products Offered

7.5.5 FMT Recent Development

7.6 ADELTE

7.6.1 ADELTE Corporation Information

7.6.2 ADELTE Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 ADELTE Boarding Bridge Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 ADELTE Boarding Bridge Products Offered

7.6.5 ADELTE Recent Development

7.7 CEL

7.7.1 CEL Corporation Information

7.7.2 CEL Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 CEL Boarding Bridge Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 CEL Boarding Bridge Products Offered

7.7.5 CEL Recent Development

7.8 ShinMaywa

7.8.1 ShinMaywa Corporation Information

7.8.2 ShinMaywa Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 ShinMaywa Boarding Bridge Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 ShinMaywa Boarding Bridge Products Offered

7.8.5 ShinMaywa Recent Development

7.9 CIMC

7.9.1 CIMC Corporation Information

7.9.2 CIMC Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 CIMC Boarding Bridge Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 CIMC Boarding Bridge Products Offered

7.9.5 CIMC Recent Development

7.10 Vataple

7.10.1 Vataple Corporation Information

7.10.2 Vataple Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Vataple Boarding Bridge Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Vataple Boarding Bridge Products Offered

7.10.5 Vataple Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Boarding Bridge Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Boarding Bridge Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Boarding Bridge Distributors

8.3 Boarding Bridge Production Mode & Process

8.4 Boarding Bridge Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Boarding Bridge Sales Channels

8.4.2 Boarding Bridge Distributors

8.5 Boarding Bridge Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

